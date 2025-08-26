'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Dies After Chomping a Burger in Latest Cringe Video

Democrat Eric Swalwell released another cringeworthy video on Monday. In the video, he eats a hamburger and dies; in a bizarre twist, it's implied that he goes to Heaven. That’s a bit of wishful thinking on Swalwell’s part. The premise of the video is that the meat killed him because a Republican is the Secretary of Agriculture, whom he (erroneously) believes is unqualified for the job. More on that at the end.

Let the cringe begin! (WATCH)

Who’s the secretary of agriculture? pic.twitter.com/Zs1WWtKzeB — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 25, 2025

Have YOU ever worked before? — 🌴🌴 The Tropical Cow 🐄🌴🌴 (@Tropicow) August 25, 2025

Not in the private sector. pic.twitter.com/eex7Yzkxt4 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 25, 2025

No he hasn’t. He’s been a politician his whole life. — TheFlynDutchman 🇺🇸🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@FlynDutchman466) August 25, 2025

Swalwell questioning anyone's work experience is a hypocritical hoot, seeing that he’s never worked a day in the private sector.

These videos always leave posters befuddled. Does Swalwell genuinely think these ridiculous productions help his side?

Does anybody think that these cringy scripted videos are helpful in any way? — TheFlynDutchman 🇺🇸🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@FlynDutchman466) August 25, 2025

Dear Lord, these videos are bad. — Dan Heenan (@VictorBarky) August 25, 2025

“Stand by the door as I walk in, casually on my cell phone pretending to be working.”



Imagine spending our tax dollars for this. — FO𝕏 YOU (@F0XYOU) August 25, 2025

Sadly, Swalwell gets paid for these video stunts.

Commenters wonder if Swalwell has someone advising him on what to wear in these videos and if they are also telling him that eating on camera is a good look. Is there a burger wrangler?

Was the person who told you those glasses look good on you the same person who told you you look good eating on camera? You need to stop listening to this person — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 25, 2025

That person is Eric — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) August 25, 2025

Talking with food in mouth is non-elite coded. — Carl Lake (@CarlLake867) August 25, 2025

Those glasses make him look like a butch lesbian middle school PE teacher. 😂😂😂 — MrsLibertyBelle (@MrsLibertyBell1) August 25, 2025

still wearing the lesbian glasses 🤣🤣 — Dave A (@quinch9000) August 25, 2025

His mouth moves like a old Japanese dubbed Kung Fu movie — Ramboscarvingknife (@Pritzkersgunt) August 25, 2025

That Asian spy he slept with taught him how to do that.

Swalwell questioning a Republican’s qualifications for a Cabinet position only reminded commenters that Democrat Pete Buttigieg had none when he backed his caboose into his Secretary of Transportation gig.

Any experience in transportation? pic.twitter.com/NpGzHepnVx — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) August 25, 2025

But, but, but… he liked trains. — TheFlynDutchman 🇺🇸🇳🇱🇺🇸 (@FlynDutchman466) August 25, 2025

Confirmed by the Senate 72 - 28, Rollins was raised on a farm in Glen Rose, Texas. She graduated Texas A&M University with a B.S. in agricultural development. — Words Matter (@WordsMa30048486) August 25, 2025

And there it is. Swalwell’s whole video was premised on a lie. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has both the real-world experience and the education needed to handle the job. Have another burger, Eric. If it poisons you, it’s probably the result of one of you’re fed-up staffers.

