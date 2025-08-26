'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Dies After Chomping a Burger in Latest Cringe Video

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Eric Swalwell released another cringeworthy video on Monday. In the video, he eats a hamburger and dies; in a bizarre twist, it's implied that he goes to Heaven. That’s a bit of wishful thinking on Swalwell’s part. The premise of the video is that the meat killed him because a Republican is the Secretary of Agriculture, whom he (erroneously) believes is unqualified for the job. More on that at the end.

Let the cringe begin! (WATCH)

Swalwell questioning anyone's work experience is a hypocritical hoot, seeing that he’s never worked a day in the private sector.

These videos always leave posters befuddled. Does Swalwell genuinely think these ridiculous productions help his side?

Sadly, Swalwell gets paid for these video stunts.

Commenters wonder if Swalwell has someone advising him on what to wear in these videos and if they are also telling him that eating on camera is a good look. Is there a burger wrangler?

That Asian spy he slept with taught him how to do that.

Swalwell questioning a Republican’s qualifications for a Cabinet position only reminded commenters that Democrat Pete Buttigieg had none when he backed his caboose into his Secretary of Transportation gig.

And there it is. Swalwell’s whole video was premised on a lie. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has both the real-world experience and the education needed to handle the job. Have another burger, Eric. If it poisons you, it’s probably the result of one of you’re fed-up staffers.

