VIP
Matt Van Swol Posts an Epic Takedown of Anti-ICE Protesters at Target
Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking...
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ...
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin
Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE
Jasmine Crockett Says They’re Playing Games to Distract From Trump’s Mentions in the...
Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a...
Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About...
DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
VIP
Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Fr...
So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...

Dem Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Apologize for Lying That Republican Lee Zeldin Took Money From Epstein

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:47 AM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is being honest… about her willingness to lie. You’ll recall that back in November, Crockett claimed Republican Lee Zeldin took money from ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ even though she knew the donor was not the infamous sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Unsurprisingly, Crockett maintains that no apology is needed for her huge lie because of the current environment in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Crockett’s a huge part of the problem in D.C.

Posters state this willingness to lie to meet political goals is nothing new. Democrat Senator Harry Reid unapologetically lied that Mitt Romney was not paying taxes more than a decade ago.

The Democrats have a new generation of liars to follow in Reid’s footsteps.

Posters say Democrats should never feel that lying is even an option.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

We don’t expect Crockett to choose honesty anytime soon.

Grammar lessons are not an option either.

When Crockett tells you she's an unrepentant liar, believe her.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JASMINE CROCKETT JEFFREY EPSTEIN LEE ZELDIN MITT ROMNEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking Scandal in History
Brett T.
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation' in His State
Brett T.
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin
Doug P.
Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance
Brett T.
Matt Van Swol Posts an Epic Takedown of Anti-ICE Protesters at Target
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement