Dem Jasmine Crockett Refuses to Apologize for Lying That Republican Lee Zeldin Took Money From Epstein

Democrat Jasmine Crockett is being honest… about her willingness to lie. You’ll recall that back in November, Crockett claimed Republican Lee Zeldin took money from ‘Jeffrey Epstein’ even though she knew the donor was not the infamous sex predator Jeffrey Epstein. Unsurprisingly, Crockett maintains that no apology is needed for her huge lie because of the current environment in Washington, D.C.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett admits she’ll lie from the House floor when needed:



Question: You accused Lee Zeldin of taking money from Jeffrey Epstein, and it wasn’t the same person. Did the rhetoric go too far, or can you say I messed that one up?



Crockett: No. Not in this environment. pic.twitter.com/nPQvtXujur — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2026

“No. Not in this environment that I helped to create.” — Pete Green (@PeteGreenfleet) February 9, 2026

Crockett’s a huge part of the problem in D.C.

Posters state this willingness to lie to meet political goals is nothing new. Democrat Senator Harry Reid unapologetically lied that Mitt Romney was not paying taxes more than a decade ago.

It’s the Harry Reid chapter of the playbook - one of their favorites. pic.twitter.com/iiuC1tvtIr — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 9, 2026

It's the Harry Reid strategy. Tell lies (about Romney not paying any taxes) and follow it with "Romney didn't win, did he?"

Any means necessary, that's what these people are all about. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) February 9, 2026

She had a good teacher in Harry Reid lying about Mitt Romney's tax returns. Harry took great pride in the fact that it might have played a role in his defeat. — Just One More Thing (@dww13495527) February 9, 2026

That’s it. Straight from the King of the Lie himself. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 9, 2026

The Democrats have a new generation of liars to follow in Reid’s footsteps.

Posters say Democrats should never feel that lying is even an option.

The Democratic Party plank that now includes “truth is optional” should be a red flag to anyone who is then expected to trust these people to represent them.



This “rule” that allows politicians to knowingly and intentionally LIE to the American public MUST be stopped. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 9, 2026

Lie, lie, lie. Admits it. It should completely devalue anything she says going forward. If she ever said anything of value, that is. 🤔 — WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) February 9, 2026

A better question would be if she would ever be willing to tell the truth on the House floor. We all know she’s comfortable with the lying part. — Ben Dempsey (@BenDempsey18) February 9, 2026

We don’t expect Crockett to choose honesty anytime soon.

Grammar lessons are not an option either.

We’re in ‘unchartered’ territory. What an idiot. You have to be as corrupt as the day is long to make it into Congress. I’m fully convinced. — 🇺🇸 Jane Q Public 🇺🇸 (@BCre8F2) February 9, 2026

Well, at least she's honest about being a totally disingenuous person. — World of Lies 🇺🇸 (@AnAverageGoy) February 9, 2026

When Crockett tells you she's an unrepentant liar, believe her.

