Name Game: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Two Epsteins Debacle Ends in a Dumb Double Down on CNN

Jeffrey Epstein donated money to Republicans. Well, not THE Jeffrey Epstein, but someone who shares the same name. That didn’t stop Democrat Jasmine Crockett from lying and trying to pass off one Epstein for the other. She got caught and called out for it. So, of course, she is now doubling down on her lie.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett makes an absolute fool of herself when she is asked to correct the record about accusing Republicans of taking donations from a different Dr. Jeffrey Epstein: "That is specifically why I said *a* Jeffrey Epstein. Just because it wasn't the same one, that's fine... Have I dug in to find out who this doctor is? I have not."

Here she is lying to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

"That is specifically why I said *a* Jeffrey Epstein. Just because it wasn't the same one, that's… pic.twitter.com/fyS0tnN6AX — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 20, 2025

This woman is so disgustingly disingenuous. — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) November 20, 2025

She’s not stupid. She was deliberately misleading. Here she is brazenly admitting it. — Danielle☦️ (@DanielleNorgedm) November 20, 2025

No, she's stupid too. — Yooper (@OG_Yooper) November 20, 2025

She is most certainly both.

Posters noticed that Crockett continues the tradition of Democrats digging in their heels when caught telling a lie.

" I don't just go out and tell lies"



" I wasn't referring to that Jeffery Epstein" after playing the video of her specially saying "that Jeffery Epstein"



Not only a liar but a 🤡 — J (@JayTC53) November 20, 2025

No you didn’t know! You were emphasizing “a” Jeffery Epstein, thinking it was the one and only! You can’t ever keep up! — baby bison 🦬 (@redhotlava2023) November 20, 2025

"I wasn't talking about THAT Jeffrey Epstein. I was talking about the busboy at Applebee's" pic.twitter.com/ALn0pdN5hi — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) November 20, 2025

Crockett thinks we’re as dumb as she is. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 20, 2025

She thinks we’re as ignorant as her voters.

Commenters say she and her aides are sloppy.

Democrats' aversion to due diligence on full display. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) November 20, 2025

So lazy, after getting exposed earlier in the day, she couldn't 5 minutes of research — Greg (@Grgodzak) November 20, 2025

Well, her team did use Google.

So there’s that. 🙄 — Zaphod (@ThinkerZaphod) November 20, 2025

As I often say, Democrats, keep putting her out there.



She’s a gift to conservatism. — Thomas Jefferson (@BasedDetails) November 20, 2025

She needs to throw her hat in the ring for 2028 — Green Neck Swamp Yankee (@JayG860) November 20, 2025

Don’t you mean hair? At the rate she goes through wigs and weaves, she wouldn't miss one.

