Nancy Pelosi Clarifies Her Insult of Trump and Says a Woman President Would...
Conspiracies Collide as President Trump Signs Act to Release the Epstein Files
VIP
Truth About Lies: Jasmine Crockett Says Democrats Need to Focus More on the...
VIP
Nikki Haley’s Son: Naturalized Citizens Have No Business Holding American Office and He's...
Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
VIP
One of Charlotte's Best Places to Get a Taco Has Closed Because of...
Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for $5M FEMA rip-off – Santos lost his seat for...
VIP
NEVER Forget What They Stood For: The Left Enters the 'Feigned Ignorance' Phase...
Space Crime Continuum: Astronaut's Ex Faces Jail Time for False Accusations of Worlds...
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than...
Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to...
Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organiza...
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...

Name Game: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Two Epsteins Debacle Ends in a Dumb Double Down on CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:12 AM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Jeffrey Epstein donated money to Republicans. Well, not THE Jeffrey Epstein, but someone who shares the same name. That didn’t stop Democrat Jasmine Crockett from lying and trying to pass off one Epstein for the other. She got caught and called out for it. So, of course, she is now doubling down on her lie.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett makes an absolute fool of herself when she is asked to correct the record about accusing Republicans of taking donations from a different Dr. Jeffrey Epstein:

"That is specifically why I said *a* Jeffrey Epstein. Just because it wasn't the same one, that's fine... Have I dug in to find out who this doctor is? I have not."

Here she is lying to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. (WATCH)

She is most certainly both.

Posters noticed that Crockett continues the tradition of Democrats digging in their heels when caught telling a lie.

Recommended

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Advertisement

She thinks we’re as ignorant as her voters.

Commenters say she and her aides are sloppy.

Don’t you mean hair? At the rate she goes through wigs and weaves, she wouldn't miss one.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT JEFFREY EPSTEIN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi Clarifies Her Insult of Trump and Says a Woman President Would Send a Message to the World
Warren Squire
Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed
justmindy
Conspiracies Collide as President Trump Signs Act to Release the Epstein Files
Warren Squire
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents With a Screwdriver
Brett T.
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders' Brett T.
Advertisement