Dear Diary: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Jim Acosta Says He’d Fire Scott Jennings If He Worked for Him

‘Journalistic’ has-beens Jim Acosta and Joy Reid recently joined fellow has-been Mehdi Hasan for a forum on 'freedom of the press' hosted by his Zeteo outlet. The leftist trio is obviously jealous of Republican commentator Scott Jennings and the attention he receives. Acosta is furious.

Here’s what he said about Jennings. (WATCH)

Jim Acosta tells Mehdi Hassan and Joy Reid:



"If @ScottJenningsKY worked for me, I'd fire his ass."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/e6MpIpxn7K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

Weren't all three of these losers fired?

*laughs in Scott Jennings* — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) February 5, 2026

I thought Jim and Joy passed away. — John Doherty (@_johnfdoherty) February 5, 2026

No, it was just their careers that died.

Apparently, Acosta, Reid, and Hasan aren’t big on having other voices heard. No surprise there. If you can stomach their ignorance and bitterness and want to lose an hour of your life, here’s the full forum. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Much of this forum is essentially them wanting conservatives iced out of legacy media appearances — while decrying the erosion of the First Amendment.



Lol. https://t.co/UceNBgrtS7 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 5, 2026

Legacy media lecturing the country about ‘threats to the free press’ while openly fantasizing about purging dissenting voices is peak clown‑world. You can’t champion the First Amendment and demand ideological uniformity at the same time. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) February 5, 2026

They're proving the rights point, they hate an actual discussion with dissenting views which many of their former colleagues pretend otherwise. — Tennis Legend Tobias! (@SHAQsballstrap) February 5, 2026

As they refer to everyone else as fascists 😂🤣 — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) February 5, 2026

Scratch a ‘journalist’ and you’ll find a free speech-hating fascist.

In the full video, Acosta speaks of being liberated. Funny, how we knew who he truly was while he was ‘shackled’ with full-time employment at CNN.

Oh glorious Acosta, unshackled at last—now free to openly fantasize about firing anyone who won’t parrot his script.



What a towering beacon of pluralism and intellectual courage. 🙄🔥 — Greg Walker (@GregWalker54506) February 5, 2026

....I seem to remember a Jim from years ago...he followed Trump around for a while...then....hmmmm, I just can't remember.... — Bad Gardener (@shari1412550) February 5, 2026

Acosta couldn't afford Jennings to begin with. — Feniks Montgomery (@FeniksKnowsBest) February 5, 2026

Acosta will never be in the same league as Jennings. — TXGRL (@TXGRL1281535) February 5, 2026

We can pretty much guarantee that Acosta will also never be on the same cable network as Jennings.

Jennings does something for CNN that Acosta could never do - draw an audience. NewsNight's Abby Phillip knows.

Soooo… why does Abbey Phillips keep asking him back on her panel? Because she needs the ratings boost that he brings. These three freaks continue to grasp at having relevance. It’s not working. — Dave Swanson (@Dswani57) February 5, 2026

Jennings is a ratings booster. Without him they are nothing. — Goat Gal (@healtheworldgac) February 5, 2026

Jennings is one of the few reasons we even mention CNN here on Twitchy.

Posters say ‘journalists’ like Acosta are part of a cult.

It's crazy how corporate journalists are the most closed minded people of all. They are of more of a secular priesthood than anything. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) February 5, 2026

When are the leftists going to figure out that legacy media is falling off by the wayside? Will the firings today actually wake any of them up to this undeniable fact? — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) February 5, 2026

If you think the massive layoffs at The Washington Post on Wednesday are going to cause ‘journalists’ to step back from the edge of the abyss, think again. It’s only going to harden their stance, making them believe they are right about everything. Did Acosta and Reid change for the better? Neither will any of their corporate ‘journalism’ brethren. Meanwhile, Jennings won't be fired by anyone, especially Acosta, anytime soon.

