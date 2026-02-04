Dear Diary: Ex-CNN ‘Journo’ Jim Acosta Says He’d Fire Scott Jennings If He Worked for Him

Four Charged With Using 115 Stolen Identities to Collect $1 Million in Food...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:56 PM on February 04, 2026
Twitchy

‘Journalistic’ has-beens Jim Acosta and Joy Reid recently joined fellow has-been Mehdi Hasan for a forum on 'freedom of the press' hosted by his Zeteo outlet. The leftist trio is obviously jealous of Republican commentator Scott Jennings and the attention he receives. Acosta is furious.

Here’s what he said about Jennings. (WATCH)

No, it was just their careers that died.

Apparently, Acosta, Reid, and Hasan aren’t big on having other voices heard. No surprise there. If you can stomach their ignorance and bitterness and want to lose an hour of your life, here’s the full forum. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Scratch a ‘journalist’ and you’ll find a free speech-hating fascist.

In the full video, Acosta speaks of being liberated. Funny, how we knew who he truly was while he was ‘shackled’ with full-time employment at CNN.

We can pretty much guarantee that Acosta will also never be on the same cable network as Jennings.

Jennings does something for CNN that Acosta could never do - draw an audience. NewsNight's Abby Phillip knows.

Jennings is one of the few reasons we even mention CNN here on Twitchy.

Posters say ‘journalists’ like Acosta are part of a cult.

If you think the massive layoffs at The Washington Post on Wednesday are going to cause ‘journalists’ to step back from the edge of the abyss, think again. It’s only going to harden their stance, making them believe they are right about everything. Did Acosta and Reid change for the better? Neither will any of their corporate ‘journalism’ brethren. Meanwhile, Jennings won't be fired by anyone, especially Acosta, anytime soon.

