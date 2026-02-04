NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs

There was a massive round of layoffs at the Washington Post today, which hit a third of the paper's workers across every department:

Executive editor Matt Murray announced the layoffs during a Zoom call with employees on Wednesday. The Post will restructure its local news department and editing staff, close its books department and shrink the number of journalists it stations overseas, he told staffers. Barry Svrluga, a sports columnist at the Post, said on social media that the media outlet will also close its sports department in its "current form," citing comments by Murray during Wednesday's call. In a letter to the newsroom shared with CBS News, Murray wrote that the restructuring plans are intended to "place The Washington Post on a stronger footing" and better position the paper in a "rapidly changing era of new technologies and evolving user habits."

It isn't difficult to see why this happened, and there are multiple reasons.

The Washington Post made its business contingent on far left wing subscribers who hated Trump & when Bezos became embarrassed by the far left wing product that created, he tried to fix it by moving closer to the center. But the Post’s subscribers revolted, crushing the business. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 4, 2026

Washington Post staffers thought they were sticking it to Bezos by talking anonymously to other outlets and egging on subscription cancellations. What did they think was going to happen? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 4, 2026

Things have moved a long way since "Democracy Dies in Darkness" and whatever BS this was from the Post:

Seven years ago yesterday, the Washington Post aired this ludicrous advertisement during the Super Bowl. Today, it fired everyone. 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/7I1DHoxlGd — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) February 4, 2026

"Journalists" have headed for the fainting couches over the layoffs. Democrats are also upset by the news, which means they must know they're losing a few propagandists.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker made it about the owner's money and not as a decision to try and create a sustainable business model:

Jeff Bezos just fired hundreds of reporters at the Washington Post — including the Amazon reporter holding his OWN company accountable.



Reminder: Jeff Bezos' net worth is nearly $250,000,000,000. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 4, 2026

"Journalists" and Democrats working off the same narrative page sounds about right:

Jeff Bezos wealth in 2024: $194 billion



Jeff Bezos wealth in 2025: $215 billion



Jeff Bezos wealth today: $249.4 billion



Net increase in Bezos wealth since 2024: $55.4 billion



Cost of Bezos’s 417-foot superyacht: $500 million



Amazon investment in "Melania": $75 million… — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 4, 2026

They just refuse to bring themselves to acknowledge what's been happening and why.

“Last reported annual losses of Post: $100 million”



The reason successful people are successful is they know when to cut their losses, make adjustments and not throw good money after bad. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 4, 2026

He made this money by not supporting failed business models. You as an industry refused to change your biases and your product, so now you get make posts like this instead. Enjoy it. https://t.co/ZEOsPVTEVP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2026

The "why don't rich people just keep throwing money at failing entities until they have no more money left" takes never cease to amaze.

“Last reported annual losses of Post: $100 million”



Peter Baker demands that owner Jeff Bezos “absorb those losses” for at least 5 more years. https://t.co/Jn7XdbU0SA pic.twitter.com/74hAdfm0Jb — Diana Allocco (@dianamee) February 4, 2026

It's always easy to play fast and loose with somebody else's money. People like Warren (and Bernie Sanders) do that all the time.

