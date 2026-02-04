NY Times' Journo and Senate Dem Try to Wealth Shame Jeff Bezos After Massive WaPo Layoffs

Amicus Brief in Hemani Addresses Key Issue With Lower Courts
Doug P. | 2:28 PM on February 04, 2026
Meme screenshot

There was a massive round of layoffs at the Washington Post today, which hit a third of the paper's workers across every department: 

Executive editor Matt Murray announced the layoffs during a Zoom call with employees on Wednesday. The Post will restructure its local news department and editing staff, close its books department and shrink the number of journalists it stations overseas, he told staffers. 

Barry Svrluga, a sports columnist at the Post, said on social media that the media outlet will also close its sports department in its "current form," citing comments by Murray during Wednesday's call. 

In a letter to the newsroom shared with CBS News, Murray wrote that the restructuring plans are intended to "place The Washington Post on a stronger footing" and better position the paper in a "rapidly changing era of new technologies and evolving user habits."

It isn't difficult to see why this happened, and there are multiple reasons. 

Things have moved a long way since "Democracy Dies in Darkness" and whatever BS this was from the Post:

"Journalists" have headed for the fainting couches over the layoffs. Democrats are also upset by the news, which means they must know they're losing a few propagandists.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker made it about the owner's money and not as a decision to try and create a sustainable business model: 

"Journalists" and Democrats working off the same narrative page sounds about right: 

They just refuse to bring themselves to acknowledge what's been happening and why.

The "why don't rich people just keep throwing money at failing entities until they have no more money left" takes never cease to amaze. 

It's always easy to play fast and loose with somebody else's money. People like Warren (and Bernie Sanders) do that all the time. 

*****

