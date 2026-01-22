Chris Cuomo Blasts Scott Jennings for Using the Phrase ‘Illegal Aliens’ to Describe...
VA Dems Introduce Bill Mandating Inclusion of Every Marginalized Group in History Curricul...
'ICE Out': Minneapolis Kennel Employee Leaves Nasty Note on Border Patrol K-9's Feed...
Failed Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Catches Nick Sortor in a Fib (Not Really)
Sen. Mark Kelly Says He’s Seriously Considering 2028 Run
Stephen Miller Schools Sen. Chris Murphy, Who's Providing 'Oversight' in Texas
US Appeals Court Lifts Restrictions on ICE Using Force Against Protesters in Minnesota
Drew Holden Takes Apart the Media's Coverage of Baby Being Tear-Gassed by ICE
Lunatic Texas Teacher Coaches Kids on Evading ICE: Demonizing Law Enforcement with Your...
Gov. Gavin Newsom's Anti-Trump Rant at Davos Was Canceled at the Last Minute
Ted Cruz Shares a NASCAR-Level Improvement to Gavin Newsom's Photo Op With Alex...
Protesters, Clergy Call for 'State Shutdown' of Minnesota on Friday to Get ICE...
Ex Biden Cheerleader Hakeem Jeffries Gets Projection Nuked After Saying Trump's 'Embarrass...
VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Non...

Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump Sex Ring Comment

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:31 AM on January 22, 2026
Twitchy

On Monday’s NewsNight, Democrat activist Cameron Kasky twice declared that President Donald Trump was in charge of an international sex-trafficking ring. During the CNN show, Republican commentator Scott Jennings called Kasky out, much to the chagrin of substitute host John Berman. On Tuesday, Kasky posted a snarky ‘retraction’ on X that caught the eye of Jennings.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Trump suing Kasky would be nice but unlikely based on how Trump has treated others making similar claims.

Posters say Kasky’s behavior in the clip is horrible, but note that Berman comes off as bad or worse.

It looks like Berman was content in letting the comment slide until pushed into reacting by Jennings.

Kasky’s comment is abhorrent, but his ‘retraction’ is bringing more attention to the clip, which reflects badly on Berman.

The only one who comes across looking good in this whole debacle is Jennings.

Commenters are debating whether Kasky’s ‘retraction’ was sincere or just a chance to get in another jab at Trump.

Jennings is the only check on NewsNight’s rabid Democrat guests on most nights. The last poster is correct. Without Jennings pushing back on the NewsNight’s Democrat/leftist guests, the show would be just another clone of ABC’s The View.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS

