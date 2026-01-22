Scott Jennings: Lawsuit Threat Most Likely Spurred Cameron Kasky to 'Retract' His Trump Sex Ring Comment

On Monday’s NewsNight, Democrat activist Cameron Kasky twice declared that President Donald Trump was in charge of an international sex-trafficking ring. During the CNN show, Republican commentator Scott Jennings called Kasky out, much to the chagrin of substitute host John Berman. On Tuesday, Kasky posted a snarky ‘retraction’ on X that caught the eye of Jennings.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Someone got the call… I’m not sure if that smug retraction is gonna hold up in court, kid, but you just might find out 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/EQDOPHFllV — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 21, 2026

Trump suing Kasky would be nice but unlikely based on how Trump has treated others making similar claims.

Posters say Kasky’s behavior in the clip is horrible, but note that Berman comes off as bad or worse.

Honestly, I think @johnberman comes off the worst in this clip. His smug claim to be the only authorized "fact" "checker" is belied by his failure to do so. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 21, 2026

Absolutely. He makes Abby look balanced and clever. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) January 21, 2026

There was a tangible undercurrent of hostility directed at Scott. — Jean Claude Boudoir (@BoudoirJean) January 22, 2026

It's hard to not come off looking bad when he lets an obviously insane BlueAnon conspiracy theory rant go unfact-checked and ends up letting Jennings be the one to flag the boy on it. — Brooklyn (@BrooklynBlvd1) January 22, 2026

It looks like Berman was content in letting the comment slide until pushed into reacting by Jennings.

Kasky’s comment is abhorrent, but his ‘retraction’ is bringing more attention to the clip, which reflects badly on Berman.

..first, he WAS gonna "let it lie"..

..and his "satisfied?" to scott jennings showed he was angry about having to do it.. — Linda Kester (@lindajosherrill) January 22, 2026

He was asleep. He was asking himself how he got there, and what poor decision-making led him to have to cover for Abby on that show. — Paul Kuras (@KurasPaul) January 21, 2026

You did @JohnBerman ‘s job for him. “We’ll do the fact checking.” Then do it!

He was ready to just let that little gaslighting astroturfing bs fly right through.

Love your stuff. — It's Dave (@dave_not_here) January 21, 2026

“Scott, I will do the fact checking as we go along here.”



Except you wouldn’t have if not for Scott calling out the absurdity you were about to completely let slide…. — Alex (@TheAlexJacob) January 21, 2026

The only one who comes across looking good in this whole debacle is Jennings.

Commenters are debating whether Kasky’s ‘retraction’ was sincere or just a chance to get in another jab at Trump.

Advertisement

It was no accident! He doubled down on it and nearly did a third before the host cut him off. — Sherice (@Sherice0799) January 22, 2026

He did it a third time in his apology tweet. He thinks he's being clever — Sylvia_Adams 🏳️‍🌈 (@Sylvia_Adams99) January 22, 2026

If Scott wasn't there it would just be another version of the view. — Warren Coleman (@wdcole71) January 21, 2026

Jennings is the only check on NewsNight’s rabid Democrat guests on most nights. The last poster is correct. Without Jennings pushing back on the NewsNight’s Democrat/leftist guests, the show would be just another clone of ABC’s The View.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.