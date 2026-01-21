Cameron Kasky ‘Retracts’ His ‘Accidental’ Twice-Told Trump Global Sex-Trafficking Ring Lie Made on CNN

On Monday’s NewsNight, Democrat activist Cameron Kasky stated there was proof that President Donald Trump was the ringleader of an international child sex-trafficking operation. Republican commentator Scott Jennings challenged the lie on air. On Tuesday, Kasky retracted the claim, saying it was all a big accident. We can’t tell if he’s being sincere or if this is sarcasm.

Anyway, here’s the video from CNN and his ‘retraction’ post. (WATCH)

Activist Cameron Kasky DEFAMES President Trump live on CNN, accusing him of being a part of a global Epstein trafficking scheme.



It gets intense when Scott Jennings has to force the CNN host to begrudgingly say anything at all. This is CNN pic.twitter.com/gpGF65umPH — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 20, 2026

I would like to retract my comments from CNN last night and truly apologize.



Donald Trump was obviously not involved with a giant international child sex trafficking ring where women and children were systematically raped by elites.



I said that by accident and didn’t mean it. — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) January 20, 2026

Sure, Cam.

Posters were quick to note that it couldn’t have been an accident because he said it more than once.

You said it twice, choad. — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) January 21, 2026

said it TWO times on accident? oooooooookkkkk — Ivan 🇺🇸 🤠 (@Ivantheboomer) January 21, 2026

By accident? What, you were taking a shower, slipped on the soap, fell, and made legally actionable comments on TV? — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) January 21, 2026

Harry Sisson says he will testify that this is true since he was also in the shower when this occurred.

Commenters lay out the more likely series of events that led to Kasky’s big on-air lie.

1. You knew exactly what you were doing. 2. You did it intentionally. 3. This weak walk back isn’t fooling anyone & doesn’t absolve you of any legal jeopardy. 4. You only put this out because of real fear that you & your employer will be sued. 5. I’ll bet if your employer is sued you’re out of a job. 6. You F***** Around. Now you get to wait for the Find Out. Ask CBS & 60 minutes how that goes. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) January 21, 2026

What did your attorney say exactly — Karen David (@KarenDavid47792) January 21, 2026

We’re sure his lawyer gave him a ring after watching the show.

Posters say even if his apology is real, it needs to be made on the same show where it happened to count.

Did you retract it on CNN live yet? Until then don’t bother with half apologies. Correct it in front of the rest of the panel and in front of the audience you had no problem dropping that LIE on to begin with. — Haiku America (@HaikuAmerica) January 21, 2026

Exactly! A formal apology on CNN is the only acceptable approach here. I have no doubt that “someone” made you aware of the consequences of what you said. Also, people will respect you more if you act and speak to others (whether you agree with them or not) in a respectful manner. Scott is a gentleman. Speak to a person who’s not as well-mannered, and you may find yourself picking up your teeth off the floor. That’s the real world 👊 — chris gastony (@LostinWaState) January 21, 2026

He will never be on CNN again. His nowhere career is over already. Wannabe — Chris Dorsey (@chrisdorsey) January 21, 2026

Not sure about this. CNN’s been pretty desperate for Democrat panel guests lately. He may be on NewsNight again for simply answering the phone.

The next poster is exaggerating the number of people who witnessed Kasky’s lie.

@realDonaldTrump



Millions of Americans heard this that will NEVER see your pathetic post. The damage is done. Now Trump needs to sue this little pathetic weasel! — ISawTheLightMAGA🇺🇸 (@JettPlain9) January 21, 2026

It’s CNN. Hundreds of Americans heard this. — Dirk (@ohdirk) January 21, 2026

Well, maybe if you include the floor director, camera operators, and producers of NewsNight. That might bring the total of Americans who heard this to over 200.

