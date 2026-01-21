Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s Hardcore Leftist Reveal Proves There Are No Moderate De...
Cameron Kasky ‘Retracts’ His ‘Accidental’ Twice-Told Trump Global Sex-Trafficking Ring Lie Made on CNN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:29 AM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

On Monday’s NewsNight, Democrat activist Cameron Kasky stated there was proof that President Donald Trump was the ringleader of an international child sex-trafficking operation. Republican commentator Scott Jennings challenged the lie on air. On Tuesday, Kasky retracted the claim, saying it was all a big accident. We can’t tell if he’s being sincere or if this is sarcasm.

Anyway, here’s the video from CNN and his ‘retraction’ post. (WATCH)

Sure, Cam.

Posters were quick to note that it couldn’t have been an accident because he said it more than once.

Harry Sisson says he will testify that this is true since he was also in the shower when this occurred.

Commenters lay out the more likely series of events that led to Kasky’s big on-air lie.

1. You knew exactly what you were doing.

2. You did it intentionally.

3. This weak walk back isn’t fooling anyone & doesn’t absolve you of any legal jeopardy.

4. You only put this out because of real fear that you & your employer will be sued.

5. I’ll bet if your employer is sued you’re out of a job.

6. You F***** Around. Now you get to wait for the Find Out. Ask CBS & 60 minutes how that goes.

— Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) January 21, 2026

We’re sure his lawyer gave him a ring after watching the show.

Posters say even if his apology is real, it needs to be made on the same show where it happened to count.

Exactly! A formal apology on CNN is the only acceptable approach here. I have no doubt that “someone” made you aware of the consequences of what you said. Also, people will respect you more if you act and speak to others (whether you agree with them or not) in a respectful manner. Scott is a gentleman. Speak to a person who’s not as well-mannered, and you may find yourself picking up your teeth off the floor. That’s the real world 👊

— chris gastony (@LostinWaState) January 21, 2026

Not sure about this. CNN’s been pretty desperate for Democrat panel guests lately. He may be on NewsNight again for simply answering the phone.

The next poster is exaggerating the number of people who witnessed Kasky’s lie.

Well, maybe if you include the floor director, camera operators, and producers of NewsNight. That might bring the total of Americans who heard this to over 200.

