Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to Warn ICE Not to Do It

On Sunday, radical pro-illegal alien leftists stormed a Minneapolis church and disrupted a worship service. We’ve heard mostly crickets from Democrats over that startling example of domestic terrorism committed by their side. On Wednesday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries ignored the attack and instead warned ICE against invading churches. Unbelievable.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries: "ICE should not be able to storm houses of worship."



He actually just said this on MSNOW. No mention of leftist agitators actually storming houses of worship. pic.twitter.com/wkxNuYMV29 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

This man has no soul. Unbelievable. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 21, 2026

When did ICE storm churches? — Spitfire (@RealSpitfire) January 21, 2026

When did Hakeem care about anything but a narrative?



Answer: Never — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

‘Narrative first, truth never’ is the Democrat motto.

Here’s a reminder of what happened on Sunday in Minneapolis. (WATCH)

This is disgusting.



Radical protesters enter a Southern Baptist Church in St. Paul, MN and shut down a worship service to protest ICE.



The radicals shut down a Christian worship service.



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/exqScXUPFf — Denny Burk (@DennyBurk) January 18, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries hates the churchgoers in St. Paul who were attacked.



That’s what he’s saying here.



Shameful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 21, 2026

Weren’t worthy of a mention. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

Cognitive dissonance much this clown lol — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 21, 2026

It’s like the actual church storming never happened — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

As far as Democrats are concerned, it didn’t; the few that do acknowledge it happening say that interfering with church services is justified.

Here’s one of the psychotic leftists who rushed the church. Democrats are okay with this guy busting into your church and screaming at you and your family. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨 BREAKING: The anti-ICE leftist psycho who terrorized women, children and the pastor at a church in Minneapolis is now furious he's getting followed and confronted for his actions



"What are you doing!? Why are you following people around?!"



FAFO, bud.



Your face is everywhere… pic.twitter.com/VZoH0vfyuT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2026

(post continues) ...and people are on to you now. Bring charges against this psycho. ENOUGH!

So Hakeem draws the line at ICE going into places of worship, but is totally fine with unhinged agitators ambushing churches.



MAKE IT MAKE FXKIN SENSE!!!!! — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) January 21, 2026

So ICE can't enforce the laws in our churches, but it is totally fine for leftist mobs to storm them? — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) January 21, 2026

That’s Democrat leadership in a nutshell. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 21, 2026

The short and correct answer is: YES!

Some posters are bewildered by how Jeffries is in a position of power in the Democrat Party. Others offer an answer.

You have to wonder why the Democrats propped up this imbecile. Yes, he meets the DEI goal, but he is painfully stupid. Do they secretly hate black people and this is the punishment? — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) January 21, 2026

He says, does and votes what he is told to. — David Lee Rothbard (@DavidLRothbard) January 21, 2026

true! He has no heart,brain, soul or back bone. He is just an empty bag of Black skin the Donkey Party can hand puppet like a sock pic.twitter.com/Pd30buzFJC — Franklin Burn (@BurnFrankl71101) January 21, 2026

I long for the day when he vanishes from DC, writes a book that will flop and starts a podcast nobody will see. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) January 21, 2026

We imagine his podcast would be called Awkward Pauses with Hakeem Jeffries. It’ll be a 30-minute podcast that takes an hour to listen to. He'll never mention his fellow Democrats storming churches there either.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

