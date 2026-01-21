Wholly Ignorant: Hakeem Jeffries Skips Over His Deranged Team Storming a Church to Warn ICE Not to Do It

VA State Delegate Introduces Bill Banning the Government From Verifying Eligibility of Non...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:30 PM on January 21, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Sunday, radical pro-illegal alien leftists stormed a Minneapolis church and disrupted a worship service. We’ve heard mostly crickets from Democrats over that startling example of domestic terrorism committed by their side. On Wednesday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries ignored the attack and instead warned ICE against invading churches. Unbelievable.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

‘Narrative first, truth never’ is the Democrat motto.

Here’s a reminder of what happened on Sunday in Minneapolis. (WATCH)

As far as Democrats are concerned, it didn’t; the few that do acknowledge it happening say that interfering with church services is justified.

Here’s one of the psychotic leftists who rushed the church. Democrats are okay with this guy busting into your church and screaming at you and your family. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

(post continues) ...and people are on to you now. Bring charges against this psycho. ENOUGH!

The short and correct answer is: YES!

Some posters are bewildered by how Jeffries is in a position of power in the Democrat Party. Others offer an answer.

We imagine his podcast would be called Awkward Pauses with Hakeem Jeffries. It’ll be a 30-minute podcast that takes an hour to listen to. He'll never mention his fellow Democrats storming churches there either.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction.

