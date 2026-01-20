CNN Anchor Wants Us to Focus on the Real Victims of Sunday’s MN...
Upping the Rhetoric: Eric Holder Calls Trump a Dictator Clinging to Power With ICE Acting As His Gestapo

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:19 AM on January 20, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Democrat Party is doing nothing to get its violent foot soldiers under control. On Monday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder amped up his party’s dangerous rhetoric, comparing immigration enforcement officers to the Gestapo and likening President Donald Trump to a dictator.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Crazed Democrat activists flooded into a Minneapolis church on Sunday, screaming at worshippers. That hasn't stopped Democrats from continuing to rile up the most unhinged in their party.

Commenters don’t understand how Trump can be ‘clinging to power’ when he is the duly elected President and still has three years left in his term.

That was thrown out the window when Trump was first elected.

A few Democrats are giving lip service to peace. Commenters know what’s really up.

If you appear with a clown, you’ll be considered a clown as well.

Commenters say Democrats must have sent out an ‘all hands on deck’ order since we’re seeing Holder again.

Democrats want violence and utter chaos heading into the midterm elections. They want more incidents like the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good. They don’t care who gets hurt or killed as long as they regain power. Holder is doing his part to that end.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative commentary our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTIFA CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE

