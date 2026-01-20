Upping the Rhetoric: Eric Holder Calls Trump a Dictator Clinging to Power With ICE Acting As His Gestapo

The Democrat Party is doing nothing to get its violent foot soldiers under control. On Monday, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder amped up his party’s dangerous rhetoric, comparing immigration enforcement officers to the Gestapo and likening President Donald Trump to a dictator.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

During anti-Trump rant alongside Al Sharpton, Obama’s Wingman compares ICE to the gestapo and calls Trump a dictator desperately clinging to power.



Democrats turning down the temperature! pic.twitter.com/GKZvAQDXKn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 19, 2026

The BLM mural in the background is a nice touch — StarWreck (@StarWreckDaily) January 19, 2026

That’s funny because it was the brown shirts that actually stormed things like church or meetings — Jinxie2023 (@jinxie20232) January 19, 2026

Crazed Democrat activists flooded into a Minneapolis church on Sunday, screaming at worshippers. That hasn't stopped Democrats from continuing to rile up the most unhinged in their party.

Commenters don’t understand how Trump can be ‘clinging to power’ when he is the duly elected President and still has three years left in his term.

Yes, the ELECTED President is "clinging to power." Sure, Eric, sure. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) January 19, 2026

What happened to the whole “legitimately elected president” thing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 19, 2026

That was thrown out the window when Trump was first elected.

A few Democrats are giving lip service to peace. Commenters know what’s really up.

The Democrats are inciting violence and everyone knows it — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) January 19, 2026

Democrats always seem to find a way to continue to incite the violence.

Al sharpton should be in Prison. — Just Chris (@CBoutell) January 19, 2026

He’s willing (or paid) to be seen with Sharpton. — m983678 (@m9836785) January 19, 2026

Anyone willing to stand shoulder to shoulder with Al Sharpton is not a serious person and can be dismissed accordingly. — DakotaTim (@SouthDakotaTim) January 19, 2026

If you appear with a clown, you’ll be considered a clown as well.

Commenters say Democrats must have sent out an ‘all hands on deck’ order since we’re seeing Holder again.

That they would bring this thug back to run interference is a tell. Reeks of desperation. — Jeff Garrett (@Jbcx300Jeff) January 19, 2026

Just more proof that they are getting more desperate in that they are losing more ground. It is only going to get worse from here on in.

Buckle down & hold the line. — StLee (@StLeeper495) January 19, 2026

It's as if they want a civil war... — SJS (@FedupRPh97) January 19, 2026

Democrats want violence and utter chaos heading into the midterm elections. They want more incidents like the ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good. They don’t care who gets hurt or killed as long as they regain power. Holder is doing his part to that end.

