CNN Anchor Wants Us to Focus on the Real Victims of Sunday’s MN Church Storming - the Helpless Terrorists

On Sunday, radical Democrat activists stormed into a Minneapolis church, berating shocked and frightened congregants for not supporting illegal aliens. Families with small children feared for their safety while their worship service spiraled into chaos. One would think the victims of this domestic terrorism scenario would be the churchgoers, but a CNN anchor says we’ve got it all backwards.

Check this out. (WATCH)

CNN is now actively running cover for the leftist mob that terrorized the church:



Cornish: "The activists on the street feel a kind of helplessness. That‘s how you end up bullying your way into a church. Do you understand their frustration?"



Jayapal: “Of course!" pic.twitter.com/qaQpW9lNQg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2026

They always try and make excuses and them the victims. Always!!! — Searching for Truth (@GodIsGodKnows) January 20, 2026

This is the most insane spin ive seen on this yet 🤦‍♂️ — J_K86 (@YoSoyAbogadoSG) January 20, 2026

Insane, but not surprising, based on what we know about the legacy media.

Our ‘journalistic’ betters want to make sure we know who the real victims are. Posters say they’ve seen this ploy before.

"Look what you made me do!" — Orion (@winesmithing) January 20, 2026

She shouldn’t have wore that dress. — temetnoscesax (@temetnoscesax) January 20, 2026

“They were victims.”



The fatigue. — crabby old man (@ManCrabby51667) January 20, 2026

“The agitators storming the church are the real victims here!” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 20, 2026

If only we embraced illegal aliens, those poor terrorists wouldn’t have had to traumatize those churchgoing families.

Posters say if this had happened to any other religious group, the legacy media coverage would have been entirely different.

Imagine the reactions if a group of American Christians walked into a Muslim or Jewish service like this. 😬 — Mocephus 🇺🇸 (@theMocephus) January 20, 2026

They’d be labeled the Klan. — Burl Trøüt 🏒🚴🥾⛸️ (@BurlTrout) January 20, 2026

It’s so predictable.

Commenters say these dangerous fools are simply enraged over having lost to President Donald Trump.

Their “helplessness” is nothing more than they lost an election and won’t accept that (in the words of their former hero) “elections have consequences.”



It’s a byproduct of culture that hands out participation trophies and teaches everyone they are a perpetual victims. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 20, 2026

So all I need as an excuse to break the law is to be frustrated? Fine with me. I've been frustrated with taxes since I was 14 over 30+ years ago. I don't think I should have to pay them anymore. Woohoo! — Dapper MAGAMike (@Dapperbee) January 20, 2026

Yes, go nuts! Oh, unless you’re MAGA and white. You know the rules.

Posters say CNN is off the rails.

Oh ffs. Does CNN even know what they are reporting on? What in the actual hell can those poor people just minding their own business sitting in that church do to change anything? This is just ridiculous. — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) January 20, 2026

“You…feel…helplessness. That‘s how you end up bullying your way into a church.” pic.twitter.com/HM3s9iMkzx — Edward J (@therefore51) January 20, 2026

They got their script…..”they were bullied into the church” that’s really where they are going with this? 🙄 — Fiona Kitty Mom (@fionakittymom) January 20, 2026

The legacy media is going to say whatever removes responsibility from their fellow Democrats, no matter how outlandish it is.