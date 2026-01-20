Dem Podcaster Jennifer Welch Wants Her Team to Go After Jesse Watters and...
CNN Anchor Wants Us to Focus on the Real Victims of Sunday’s MN Church Storming - the Helpless Terrorists

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:16 AM on January 20, 2026
Townhall Media

On Sunday, radical Democrat activists stormed into a Minneapolis church, berating shocked and frightened congregants for not supporting illegal aliens. Families with small children feared for their safety while their worship service spiraled into chaos. One would think the victims of this domestic terrorism scenario would be the churchgoers, but a CNN anchor says we’ve got it all backwards.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Insane, but not surprising, based on what we know about the legacy media.

Our ‘journalistic’ betters want to make sure we know who the real victims are. Posters say they’ve seen this ploy before.

If only we embraced illegal aliens, those poor terrorists wouldn’t have had to traumatize those churchgoing families.

Posters say if this had happened to any other religious group, the legacy media coverage would have been entirely different.

It’s so predictable.

Commenters say these dangerous fools are simply enraged over having lost to President Donald Trump.

Yes, go nuts! Oh, unless you’re MAGA and white. You know the rules.

Posters say CNN is off the rails.

The legacy media is going to say whatever removes responsibility from their fellow Democrats, no matter how outlandish it is.

