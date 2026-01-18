Dem Ilhan Omar’s ‘Peaceful Protestors’ Rhetoric Doesn’t Reflect the Violent Reality on the Ground in MN

On Saturday, Democrat Ilhan Omar asserted that pro-illegal alien and anti-ICE crowds across Minnesota were exhibiting care and compassion. Of course, the violent reality on the ground was at odds with the fantasy bouncing around in Omar’s head.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

LEFT: Ilhan Omar posted this morning: “We have shown up with compassion, with care. We’ve shown the country what real resistance looks like."



RIGHT: This afternoon in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/qkt0wtzTlR — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

We'll never see the video on the right on local or national news. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) January 18, 2026

Instead you get: "Protestors brave freezing cold." pic.twitter.com/Gt8WkAHlAC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

If you’re expecting legacy media to honestly cover Saturday’s violent protests, you’ll be waiting an eternity.

Posters say if Democrats are claiming one thing, it’s a given that the opposite is happening.

Everybody knows when a Democrat says one thing, they actually mean the opposite.



This is just their messaging ringing loud and clear with their "voters." pic.twitter.com/CTldfBCScx — ShinkageShinobi (@ShinkageShinobi) January 18, 2026

Mostly peaceful assaults. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 18, 2026

Assaults with compassion and care. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

I think she meant they showed up with CAIR — Shelly MacDonald (@honorahbluemoon) January 18, 2026

It’s funny that you mentioned CAIR.

The Islamist group was championing violence in Minnesota. One of its leaders was preaching to a crowd that the ends justify the means.

Jaylani Hussein, the Somali leader of Islamist group CAIR Minnesota @CAIRMN, told a far-left crowd that they didn't accomplish what they needed to after George Floyd's death. "We have a second chance...by any means necessary." Video by @YaakovStras: pic.twitter.com/ClJs8VAcHi — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 18, 2026

Mostly peaceful beatings and assaults 🫶🏼 — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 18, 2026

Those aren’t cuts and bruises; they’re intense signs of affection.

For some reason, we question Omar’s allegiance to our country. We think this video will shed some light on why. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

.@IlhanMN refers to our great country as the "U.S. G*ddamn States."



There is no circumstance in which she should refer to our country in this way. It is beyond disrespectful — it is appalling, disgusting, and SICK. SHAME ON HER! pic.twitter.com/NYrTG8NFxm — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 18, 2026

I hate her voice more than anyone could ever imagine — Leesa B. Sarcasm (@LeesaBaccellie4) January 18, 2026

You instinctively know that when you hear Omar’s voice, lies are pouring out. We can assuredly say she’s been outdoing herself lately.

