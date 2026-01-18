FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves'...
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then...
VIP
Hot Take: The Killing of Renee Good Was 'Rooted in Misogyny'
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly M...
Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
VIP
While Media Looks Away, Iran Hires Terrorist Militias to Slaughter Protesters in the...
Axios: Private GOP Polls Show Declining Support for Immigration Enforcement
Jacksonville Mayor Says Video of Woman Punching Florida Trooper ‘Came From a Place...
At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight
Mayor Pete's Latest Brainwave: Amend the Constitution to Strip Corporations of Free Speech...
Minneapolis Chaos: Conservative Jake Lang Stabbed in Mob Assault – 'The Tolerant Left'...
Eric Swalwell Says That as Governor, He Will Revoke ICE Agents' Driver's Licenses
Democrat Activist Fear Mongers The SAVE Act, Senator Mike Lee Is Having None...

Dem Ilhan Omar’s ‘Peaceful Protestors’ Rhetoric Doesn’t Reflect the Violent Reality on the Ground in MN

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:56 AM on January 18, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Saturday, Democrat Ilhan Omar asserted that pro-illegal alien and anti-ICE crowds across Minnesota were exhibiting care and compassion. Of course, the violent reality on the ground was at odds with the fantasy bouncing around in Omar’s head.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

If you’re expecting legacy media to honestly cover Saturday’s violent protests, you’ll be waiting an eternity.

Posters say if Democrats are claiming one thing, it’s a given that the opposite is happening.

It’s funny that you mentioned CAIR.

The Islamist group was championing violence in Minnesota. One of its leaders was preaching to a crowd that the ends justify the means.

Recommended

Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her
justmindy
Advertisement

Those aren’t cuts and bruises; they’re intense signs of affection.

For some reason, we question Omar’s allegiance to our country. We think this video will shed some light on why. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

You instinctively know that when you hear Omar’s voice, lies are pouring out. We can assuredly say she’s been outdoing herself lately. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ILHAN OMAR ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her
justmindy
FAFO in Real Time: Leftist Gets Secret Service Visit Over 'What She Deserves' Threat to Press Sec
justmindy
Kitchen Crusader: Utensil Armored Wannabe Superhero Seeks Social Justice Gets Ruthlessly Mocked Instead
Eric V.
Tech Workers Mistaken for ICE Agents and Accosted by Flash Mob
Brett T.
Two Women Plead Guilty to Running $68 Million Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Brett T.
Democrat Activist Fear Mongers The SAVE Act, Senator Mike Lee Is Having None of That Nonsense
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tiffany Cross Accuses Pete Seat of Lying About CNN's MN Report — Then the Clip Plays and Exposes Her justmindy
Advertisement