Lying Blind: Dem Ilhan Omar Says She Didn’t See That a Criminal Illegal Alien Was Shot in the Leg by ICE

Democrat Ilhan Omar is consistent. Well, a consistent liar. On Friday, she once again claimed to have not seen or heard of ICE arresting any illegal aliens with criminal histories (beyond crossing the border). She’s lying to rile up violent Democrats to go after ICE.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Ilhan Omar today said she hasn’t heard of a “single case” where ICE has picked up an illegal alien with a prior criminal history during the operation in Minnesota.



Doesn’t matter how many lists of these arrests ICE produces, she’s going to keep going with this. https://t.co/819lJzUhRM pic.twitter.com/dSGbXpSiBj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2026

Oh, she’s not going to be honest. The Democrat Party needs violence in the streets.

Here she is just the other night. (WATCH)

Well look at that.



Just last night, Ilhan Omar looked straight into the MSNOW camera and said:



ICE hasn’t "been able to produce any evidence that they are finding people who are undocumented who have committed crimes."



The lies are absolutely endless. https://t.co/VjktEIPtgX pic.twitter.com/JcF6W8Y1rO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

They never let the TRUTH get in the way of their FALSE NARRATIVE. — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) January 16, 2026

Democrats have to maintain their false narrative to energize their radical leftist base.

Apparently, Omar has an embargo on new information. She somehow ‘missed’ an ICE agent shooting a criminal illegal alien in the leg.

What about the ones who were beating the ICE agent with a shovel idk 18 hours ago?



Not criminals? — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) January 16, 2026

Ilhan must’ve not heard about that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2026

Omar can end her 'blindness' at any time by simply opening her eyes.

One poster says Congress should punish her for so blatantly lying to the public.

With DHS siting multiple criminal arrests in Minnesota on multiple occasions, this very statement should get her censured.



If she’s not knowingly lying (which she is) then she has zero clue about what’s actually going on and isn’t fit for office. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 16, 2026

The only difference in this version of the statement vs the one she made 2 days ago is that she added the “I haven’t heard of a single case” today.



Whereas in the prior version, she made a declarative statement.



Subtle variation. The false narrative is the same. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 16, 2026

“I haven’t heard”.



Reminds me of Ollie North’s “I have no recollection of that”, though I believe his intentions were much more noble.



Ilhan Omar’s selective hearing is fueling riots. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 16, 2026

Loosen up the hijab, Ilhan!

