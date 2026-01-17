White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest
Lying Blind: Dem Ilhan Omar Says She Didn’t See That a Criminal Illegal Alien Was Shot in the Leg by ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:48 AM on January 17, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Ilhan Omar is consistent. Well, a consistent liar. On Friday, she once again claimed to have not seen or heard of ICE arresting any illegal aliens with criminal histories (beyond crossing the border). She’s lying to rile up violent Democrats to go after ICE.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Oh, she’s not going to be honest. The Democrat Party needs violence in the streets.

Here she is just the other night. (WATCH)

Democrats have to maintain their false narrative to energize their radical leftist base.

Apparently, Omar has an embargo on new information. She somehow ‘missed’ an ICE agent shooting a criminal illegal alien in the leg.

Omar can end her 'blindness' at any time by simply opening her eyes.

One poster says Congress should punish her for so blatantly lying to the public.

Loosen up the hijab, Ilhan!

Posters say a pic from the speech looks like a scary rock band.

We’re sure most musical venues have stage weight limits for safety. See if you can come up with your own band name for Omar and her gang (we like Hijabberwocky) and put it in the comments.

