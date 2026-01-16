Neighborly Violence: MN Official Says Illegal Alien Who Attacked ICE Agent Is a ‘Community Member’

Scott Jennings Tells Kasie Hunt That CNN Has Everything Backwards About Minnesota’s ICE...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

An elected Democrat has unintentionally summed up what’s wrong with Minnesota - she and others conflate criminal illegal aliens with ‘community members.’ Sadly, Democrats see no difference between illegal aliens and American citizens.

Check this out. (WATCH)

We wish that were the real reason for her ignorance.

Here’s the rundown on the ‘community members’ who attacked an ICE agent on Wednesday night. 

(post continues) …Cesar Sosa-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for two counts of giving a false name to a peace officer, was the subject of a targeted enforcement operation. He was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer. Sosa-Celis illegally entered the United States in August 2022 under the Biden administration.

We’re sure he also volunteered at the local soup kitchen.

Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, an illegal alien from Venezuela, illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. After he failed to show up for his immigration hearing, he was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge.

Gordon K
He’s been helping his neighborhood’s elderly shut-ins mow their lawns.

This next one’s been visiting children hospitalized with cancer.

Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. The Biden administration marked this illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority.

We kid, of course. These are all dangerous illegal aliens who have no business being in our country.

Commenters are glad they’re off the streets, even if local Democrat officials want these ‘community members’ to stay.

They’re not. But good luck getting Democrats to accept that truth anytime soon.

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

