Neighborly Violence: MN Official Says Illegal Alien Who Attacked ICE Agent Is a ‘Community Member’

An elected Democrat has unintentionally summed up what’s wrong with Minnesota - she and others conflate criminal illegal aliens with ‘community members.’ Sadly, Democrats see no difference between illegal aliens and American citizens.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Minneapolis City Council member Chowdhury calls criminal alien who was shot for attacking ICE officer “community member."



“It was another inflection point where a community member, a latino person, was shot." pic.twitter.com/y13EkbIUSe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2026

That headband is obviously too tight. Also ugly. — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) January 15, 2026

We wish that were the real reason for her ignorance.

Here’s the rundown on the ‘community members’ who attacked an ICE agent on Wednesday night.

BREAKING: DHS releases the names & backgrounds of the three illegal aliens they say attacked an ICE agent in Minneapolis last night, leading to a shooting. All are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught & released at the border by the Biden administration.



Per DHS:



Julio… pic.twitter.com/nmWNmIWFZi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

(post continues) …Cesar Sosa-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for two counts of giving a false name to a peace officer, was the subject of a targeted enforcement operation. He was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer. Sosa-Celis illegally entered the United States in August 2022 under the Biden administration.

We’re sure he also volunteered at the local soup kitchen.

Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna, an illegal alien from Venezuela, illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. After he failed to show up for his immigration hearing, he was issued a final order of removal by an Immigration Judge.

He’s been helping his neighborhood’s elderly shut-ins mow their lawns.

This next one’s been visiting children hospitalized with cancer.

Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, who illegally entered the United States in May 2023 under the Biden administration. The Biden administration marked this illegal alien as a non-enforcement priority.

We kid, of course. These are all dangerous illegal aliens who have no business being in our country.

Commenters are glad they’re off the streets, even if local Democrat officials want these ‘community members’ to stay.

Buh bye all 3 illegal losers — ro sweeney (@missroween) January 15, 2026

Minnesota Men — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) January 15, 2026

Illegal alien and friends attack ICE officer while he is on the ground, outnumbered 3 to 1. — DJW (@dwade620) January 15, 2026

Was it a community shovel he attacked the ICE Agent with? — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) January 15, 2026

Illegal aliens are not members of any American community. — TracyRose1990 (@1990TracyRose) January 15, 2026

They’re not. But good luck getting Democrats to accept that truth anytime soon.

