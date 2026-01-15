Feeling BAAAAAD? Minneapolis Official Invites Stressed Staff to ‘Healing Circle’ With ‘Therapy Goats’

Neighborly Violence: MN Official Says Illegal Alien Who Attacked ICE Agent Is a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on January 15, 2026
AP Photo/Geo Delveroudis

From go-getters to goat-getters, some Minneapolis city employees recently got a bizarre email from a higher-up. Employees feeling baaaaaaad with lagging workplace morale were invited to a healing circle featuring therapy goats. Yes, really.

Here’s more. (READ)

Where’s PETA and the SPCA when you need them?

Commenters say this is just another layer of madness from Minnesota. What’s causing this?

We say it just about every day now.

One poster says workers should be shepherded back to their cubicles, not into petting sessions with farm animals.

Gordon K
We’ve heard of ‘barn burners,’ but this is ridiculous.

Another commenter says the late Scott Adams had a name for the phenomenon we’re experiencing.

Sounds like that phrase should replace Minnesota’s ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’ slogan.

