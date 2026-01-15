Feeling BAAAAAD? Minneapolis Official Invites Stressed Staff to ‘Healing Circle’ With ‘Therapy Goats’

From go-getters to goat-getters, some Minneapolis city employees recently got a bizarre email from a higher-up. Employees feeling baaaaaaad with lagging workplace morale were invited to a healing circle featuring therapy goats. Yes, really.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office emailed staff inviting them to a “healing circle” with “therapy goats.”



While Democrats fan the flames against ICE agents. City staff are being offered quiet reflection time with goats.



This is not parody. This is Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/pGpWbKynXN — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

Did you say goats? pic.twitter.com/FxgfkBtS3I — Bad Kitty Unleashed 🦁 💪🏻 (@pepesgrandma) January 15, 2026

Those poor goats! — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) January 15, 2026

Where’s PETA and the SPCA when you need them?

Commenters say this is just another layer of madness from Minnesota. What’s causing this?

What in the hell is in the water up there, holy sht — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2026

Studies must be done to fully understand what’s happening. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) January 15, 2026

It’s like all of Minnesota has been bitten by a dog with rabies — DS (@RNose2024) January 15, 2026

I have never typed WTF ....... until now. — Klystronninja (@klystronninja) January 16, 2026

We say it just about every day now.

One poster says workers should be shepherded back to their cubicles, not into petting sessions with farm animals.

These are adults running our government. They don't get to have therapy circle time with goats during work hours. Especially when the city is in complete chaos, riots, fires etc. It should be all hands on deck for work. — Rolay (@2nrvus) January 16, 2026

Good Lord!🙄 The Snowflake Safe Space is back…



Break out the coloring books, play dough, and fidget spinners, ummm… and the therapy goats! pic.twitter.com/Q1RpsB3BkI — Imperfect Believer (@Imperfectblever) January 16, 2026

Gee I have no idea how Minneapolis turned into a hellscape….i mean the men have tampons and also therapy goats. What more could a person ask for 😂😂 — LauraleaMAGA🇺🇸🗽 (@ultramaga_1) January 15, 2026

We’ve heard of ‘barn burners,’ but this is ridiculous.

Another commenter says the late Scott Adams had a name for the phenomenon we’re experiencing.

The late, great @ScottAdamsSays had a term for this.



He called it the "Parody Inversion Point."



It's that point where parody and reality sufficiently merge that one can no longer distinguish the two. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 16, 2026

yes LoL, where men are men and goats are nervous — nun yo biz (@canam1967) January 16, 2026

Sounds like that phrase should replace Minnesota’s ‘Land of 10,000 Lakes’ slogan.

