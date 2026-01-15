Dem Bennie Thompson: Kristi Noem Signaling to ICE Agents They Can Execute Citizens and Illegal Aliens

Democrats continue to encourage violence against ICE agents in Minnesota and other blue states. Bennie Thompson added his voice on Wednesday, saying Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has given carte blanche to ICE agents to murder illegal aliens and American citizens.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Bennie Thompson: Kristi Noem has signaled to ICE that they can “execute whomever they please."



While saying he wants to stop the "violence and chaos” — that’s exactly what this deranged, incendiary rhetoric is meant to stoke. pic.twitter.com/CNOClyhndb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

Inflammatory and dangerous rhetoric. He should be censured. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) January 14, 2026

Nothing is going to stop Democrats in their deadly quest to keep illegal aliens in our country.

Posters say the constant gaslighting by Democrats over immigration enforcement is exhausting.

Blatant lying. They make stuff up. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 14, 2026

They say this stuff while condemning the admin’s rhetoric as divisive. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

It's so tiring. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 14, 2026

It’s tiring for us, but Democrats are tireless when it comes to thwarting ICE.

Commenters say Thompson has no room to dispense judgment given how fast he begged for a preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden. (WATCH)

He begged for the pardon.pic.twitter.com/cNNVAJe9IU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

Bennie Thompson committed treason during his roll on the J6 committee.



He has no right judging anyone. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 14, 2026

Correct.

Posters say Democrats are working together to cause as much carnage and destruction as possible before Election Day in November.

They want as much kaos as possible before the midterms. — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) January 14, 2026

Yes they do. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 14, 2026

Not sure it's gonna work so well for them this time around. — Owain Glyndŵr (@OwainGlyndr) January 14, 2026

The minute this goes the other way, and an ICE agent is seriously injured, or worse, they'll blame the right and tell us we need to "tone down the rhetoric".



No matter how many facts and videos come out, they are latched onto this narrative until they find a new one. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 14, 2026

Yep, and we saw this scenario start playing out Wednesday night in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent was ambushed and injured and had to shoot an illegal alien in self-defense.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

