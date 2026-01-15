Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was...
Dem Bennie Thompson: Kristi Noem Signaling to ICE Agents They Can Execute Citizens and Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:18 AM on January 15, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

Democrats continue to encourage violence against ICE agents in Minnesota and other blue states. Bennie Thompson added his voice on Wednesday, saying Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has given carte blanche to ICE agents to murder illegal aliens and American citizens.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Nothing is going to stop Democrats in their deadly quest to keep illegal aliens in our country.

Posters say the constant gaslighting by Democrats over immigration enforcement is exhausting.

It’s tiring for us, but Democrats are tireless when it comes to thwarting ICE.

Commenters say Thompson has no room to dispense judgment given how fast he begged for a preemptive pardon from former President Joe Biden. (WATCH)

Correct.

Posters say Democrats are working together to cause as much carnage and destruction as possible before Election Day in November.

Yep, and we saw this scenario start playing out Wednesday night in Minneapolis, where an ICE agent was ambushed and injured and had to shoot an illegal alien in self-defense.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

