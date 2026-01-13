Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not Illegal Aliens

Democrats have pushed back on sane U.S. citizens for calling the hordes of illegal aliens who have crossed our country’s southern border an ‘invasion.’ But wouldn’t you know, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has no problem using ‘invasion’ to describe the American federal agents who are coming into his city to round up those illegal aliens.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrats, on millions of unvetted foreign nationals illegally pouring across our border for four years: “Don't you dare call it an INVASION!" Mayor Frey, on federal agents in his city: "We don't use the word INVASION lightly. What we are seeing is thousands, plural, thousands of federal agents coming into our city. And, yeah, they're having a tremendous impact on day to day life." So millions of illegals can stream into the country for four years and that’s fine, but sending federal agents into Democrat-run cities to enforce the laws that were broken is an INVASION.

Here’s Frey siding with illegal aliens over American citizens. (WATCH)

Democrats, on millions of unvetted foreign nationals illegally pouring across our border for four years: “Don't you dare call it an INVASION!"



Mayor Frey, on federal agents in his city: "We don't use the word INVASION lightly. What we are seeing is thousands, plural, thousands… pic.twitter.com/CyoGxXAih3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2026

So tired of these moronic Demorats — Just Chris (@CBoutell) January 12, 2026

When does Minnesota formally secede — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 12, 2026

No kidding.. they honestly are more worried about their fraud continuing being uncovered. — Just Chris (@CBoutell) January 12, 2026

They’re definitely ramping up the rhetoric and violence to draw attention away from the widespread fraud in the state.

Commenters wanted to make sure Frey was shown what a real invasion looks like.

It's an invasion, with the worst of invaders. The left knows! pic.twitter.com/JRWpTX96Pm — Evelyn Kempton (@evelyn_kempton) January 12, 2026

You are so right! I remember watching the news and seeing hundreds of Military Age Men crossing the Border and thinking My God what are they doing! That was an INVASION! Created by Joe Biden and Mayorkas! Now ICE has to send them home! — Briarpatch (@hayes43782) January 12, 2026

Yep, time to remove the invaders.

Posters say Frey is more afraid of his fellow Americans than the unvetted aliens in his state.

Apparently an ‘invasion’ is only scary when it’s federal agents enforcing laws — not when millions enter illegally for years. Funny how definitions shift when the consequences land on your doorstep. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 13, 2026

Adding 10 to 20 thousand illegals to small towns that didn't ask for them is A-ok. But sending law enforcement officers to then begin scooping those illegals up is an invasion? That's some a** backwards logic there. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 12, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats don’t care about the well-being of people in small towns or what they think.

Commenters say Frey is proving ICE’s approach is working. They also have advice for him that will stop the ‘invasion’ of agents.

Jacob's dismay shows the plan is working! — Tim Hurlocker (@AdamSmithEcho) January 12, 2026

If you would drop your sanctuary city status and help ICE, they wouldn't need to send in thousands. — IronDumpling (@Iron_Dumpling) January 12, 2026

The solution has been there for years. Sadly, Frey will never admit he’s wrong or put America first.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.