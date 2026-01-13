Parental Control: MS NOW’s Katy Tur Defends ‘Mother of Three’ Narrative by Invoking...
Invasion Inversion: Mayor Jacob Frey Says Federal Agents Are the Real Invaders, Not Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:07 AM on January 13, 2026
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Democrats have pushed back on sane U.S. citizens for calling the hordes of illegal aliens who have crossed our country’s southern border an ‘invasion.’ But wouldn’t you know, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has no problem using ‘invasion’ to describe the American federal agents who are coming into his city to round up those illegal aliens.

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrats, on millions of unvetted foreign nationals illegally pouring across our border for four years: “Don't you dare call it an INVASION!"

Mayor Frey, on federal agents in his city: "We don't use the word INVASION lightly. What we are seeing is thousands, plural, thousands of federal agents coming into our city. And, yeah, they're having a tremendous impact on day to day life."

So millions of illegals can stream into the country for four years and that’s fine, but sending federal agents into Democrat-run cities to enforce the laws that were broken is an INVASION.

Here’s Frey siding with illegal aliens over American citizens. (WATCH)

They’re definitely ramping up the rhetoric and violence to draw attention away from the widespread fraud in the state.

Commenters wanted to make sure Frey was shown what a real invasion looks like.

Yep, time to remove the invaders.

Posters say Frey is more afraid of his fellow Americans than the unvetted aliens in his state.

Democrats don’t care about the well-being of people in small towns or what they think.

Commenters say Frey is proving ICE’s approach is working. They also have advice for him that will stop the ‘invasion’ of agents.

The solution has been there for years. Sadly, Frey will never admit he’s wrong or put America first.

