Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a Trump Dictatorship

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on January 12, 2026
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

The Golden Globes are largely a celebration of the Democrat Party’s Hollywood fiction creators. Sunday’s show was not short on out-of-touch leftist activists. Director and screenwriter Judd Apatow took the stage and spun a fantasy tale of America being under the grip of a dictator.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Don’t hold your breath.

Commenters say Apatow and his La La Land buds are not going to be rounded up by President Donald Trump. It’s an imaginary fear.

No one is stopping entertainers from speaking their minds.

Posters say Apatow and his fellow cringey Californians have a persecution complex.

Yes, it totally fits. Hollywood’s elites are consumed with the idea that someone wants to imprison them.

Commenters say that if what Apatow and others believe were true, they would be afraid to leave their multimillion-dollar homes.

The luster of Hollywood is long gone. Of course, they’re begging to be noticed. But Trump’s not coming for them.

