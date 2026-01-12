Stage and Scream: Hollywood Director Judd Apatow Says America Is Living Under a Trump Dictatorship

The Golden Globes are largely a celebration of the Democrat Party’s Hollywood fiction creators. Sunday’s show was not short on out-of-touch leftist activists. Director and screenwriter Judd Apatow took the stage and spun a fantasy tale of America being under the grip of a dictator.

Here you go. (WATCH)

🔥🤦🏻‍♂️ “I BELIEVE WE ARE A DICTATORSHIP NOW”

- Judd Apatow at the Golden Globes

He hasn’t done a funny film since his obsession with Trump & TDS took hold. It affects millions a year. pic.twitter.com/Z56rLLyknu — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) January 12, 2026

Have they disappeared him yet? pic.twitter.com/2NDmzkgF6I — CoolCzech 💎 (@CoolCzech1) January 12, 2026

Don’t hold your breath.

Commenters say Apatow and his La La Land buds are not going to be rounded up by President Donald Trump. It’s an imaginary fear.

“I believe we are in a dictatorship,” he said, without fear of arrest. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) January 12, 2026

He said, without fear of being in danger or canceled



Lets rewind the tape tho for those discussing honest conversation about covid and being told to nark on our neighbors if they meet together for Thanksgiving — Otsukimi (@OtsukimiOtsu) January 12, 2026

A “dictatorship” in which you can say whatever you want about the “dictator”, leave the country whenever you want, buy a gun, earn a living by making a movie about said dictator. Try doing all or any of those things in North Korea and see how long you last. — Hudson Hawk (@HudsonHawk25738) January 12, 2026

Multi millionaires leaving their mansions to give each other awards is peak dictatorship. — the1101 (@the1101) January 12, 2026

No one is stopping entertainers from speaking their minds.

Posters say Apatow and his fellow cringey Californians have a persecution complex.

The lack of self-awareness is stunning.



So is the vapidity of the words they bleat. They just virtue signal with shibboleths and the rest of the world has been too fearful to say, “that’s stupid—sit down and shut up.” — markchristenson (@markchristenson) January 12, 2026

I love “shibboleth” because it’s the perfect term. — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) January 12, 2026

I had to look it up.. it fits — Jacob Chase (@Shagzila) January 12, 2026

Yes, it totally fits. Hollywood’s elites are consumed with the idea that someone wants to imprison them.

Commenters say that if what Apatow and others believe were true, they would be afraid to leave their multimillion-dollar homes.

Only in a truly free country can wealthy entertainers declare they’re living under tyranny… on prime‑time television… to applause. The disconnect between elite rhetoric and actual reality has never been more on display. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) January 12, 2026

The tyranny is overwhelming. They’ll be lucky to make it back to their mansions in their chauffeur driven limousines. Oh, the fascism. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 12, 2026

when you make content that most of America is not remotely interested in....you get these moments, they are dying on the vine. — Paul Dausey (@pwdbeached) January 12, 2026

The luster of Hollywood is long gone. Of course, they’re begging to be noticed. But Trump’s not coming for them.

