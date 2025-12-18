Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance of Targeting Opponents

Before President Donald Trump won his second term in office, Democrats had four years of silence and inaction on the Epstein files. Now that Trump is back in the White House, the Democrats and their ‘journalists’ in the legacy media have asserted enormous amounts of pressure to have the files released, claiming they want justice for the victims. Sure, that's why Democrats suddenly care about the files. On Wednesday night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked former Vice President Kamala Harris why the Biden/Harris administration didn’t act to make the files public.

Here’s her garbled response. (WATCH)

Kimmel: Why didn’t the Biden/Harris admin release the Epstein files?



Kamala: "Perhaps to our damage we strongly and rightly believed that there should be an absolute separation between what we wanted as an administration and what the Department of Justice did."



What? pic.twitter.com/A2xiKKIWVx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Well that clears it up — Bart Falcon (@Bartfalcon) December 18, 2025

Clears? Clearly lying.

Posters know bovine fecal matter when they hear it. Biden had no problem using the government to go after Trump, even with the FBI objecting. Plus, we all know why Democrats really care about the Epstein files now.

"Absolute separation does not apply when trying to jail our political opponents." — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) December 18, 2025

Absolutely that



Plus, everyone knows the real answer: “we didn’t give an F then but now we can use it to damage Trump" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Mara Lago raid anyone, separation my a**. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) December 18, 2025

They actually still expect people to believe this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Democrat voters will eat it up, and ‘journalists’ will let this obvious lie slide.

Commenters are aware that even a cursory examination of the facts reveals Harris isn't being truthful.

My honest reaction to the constant gaslighting on this subject. If it’s rage bait, I’m falling for it hook, line and sinker. No objective look at the facts leads you to this conclusion. The paper trail is extensive from Fani Willis, to Jack Smith; they tilted the scales always. pic.twitter.com/SDGerj7zcS — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 18, 2025

A) It’s laughable as a premise



B) It’s laughable that this laughable premise is being used as the reason they didn’t do anything on this until it was politically useful — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

The whole reason Democrats are pushing the release of the Epstein files is the hope that something is in them to hurt Trump.

Sadly, there are still clueless voters who will swallow Harris’s false explanation.

The fact that there are still TDS afflicted idiots who will think that anything said here is based in reality, assuming it's even coherent, is our greatest challenge as a Republic. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 18, 2025

This is about as coherent and truthful as it gets with Kamala and her propaganda press PR wing — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 18, 2025

Honing her word salad skills for the next presidential run. — LF_II (@lf_bigd) December 18, 2025

Most qualified presidential candidate ever, folks. — C. U. Douglas (@CUDouglas) December 18, 2025

Only in her own mind.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to uncover the truth behind stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files.

