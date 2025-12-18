Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up...
Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance of Targeting Opponents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 18, 2025
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Before President Donald Trump won his second term in office, Democrats had four years of silence and inaction on the Epstein files. Now that Trump is back in the White House, the Democrats and their ‘journalists’ in the legacy media have asserted enormous amounts of pressure to have the files released, claiming they want justice for the victims. Sure, that's why Democrats suddenly care about the files. On Wednesday night, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel asked former Vice President Kamala Harris why the Biden/Harris administration didn’t act to make the files public.

Here’s her garbled response. (WATCH)

Clears? Clearly lying.

Posters know bovine fecal matter when they hear it. Biden had no problem using the government to go after Trump, even with the FBI objecting. Plus, we all know why Democrats really care about the Epstein files now.

Democrat voters will eat it up, and ‘journalists’ will let this obvious lie slide.

Commenters are aware that even a cursory examination of the facts reveals Harris isn't being truthful.

The whole reason Democrats are pushing the release of the Epstein files is the hope that something is in them to hurt Trump.

Sadly, there are still clueless voters who will swallow Harris’s false explanation.

Only in her own mind.

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to uncover the truth behind stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

