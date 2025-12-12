Walking Schtick: Cane-Waving Al Green’s Trump Impeachment Stunt Fails (Again) but Other De...
Bennie’s Benefactor: CNN Host Saves Dem Thompson From His National Guard ‘Unfortunate Accident’ Debacle

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 12, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

On Thursday, Democrat Bennie Thompson shocked sane Americans by describing the terrorist attack on two National Guardsmen as an ‘unfortunate accident.’ Both Guardsmen were shot in the head. One died from her injuries, the other has miraculously survived. Calling that attack an ‘unfortunate accident’ is indefensible. But wouldn’t you know, a CNN host leaped to rescue Thompson from his own words on her Friday show.

Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

That’s essentially what we just watched.

Posters are not buying that Thompson suddenly came down with a bad case of the ‘misspokes.’

That’s basically part of CNN’s mission statement.

Commenters say Thompson should have been begging the families of the victims to forgive him. Not being let off the hook by CNN.

CNN’s Katie Bolduan with the save!

Posters say it looked like she was instructed to help out Thompson.

Anyone who has ever watched CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip knows rescuing Democrats when they’re in over their heads is just part of the job.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE JANUARY 6 KRISTI NOEM

