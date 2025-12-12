Bennie’s Benefactor: CNN Host Saves Dem Thompson From His National Guard ‘Unfortunate Accident’ Debacle

On Thursday, Democrat Bennie Thompson shocked sane Americans by describing the terrorist attack on two National Guardsmen as an ‘unfortunate accident.’ Both Guardsmen were shot in the head. One died from her injuries, the other has miraculously survived. Calling that attack an ‘unfortunate accident’ is indefensible. But wouldn’t you know, a CNN host leaped to rescue Thompson from his own words on her Friday show.

Here’s how that went down. (WATCH)

Bennie Thompson is asked about his grotesque “unfortunate accident” National Guard shoot*ng comments.



CNN’s Kate Bolduan finally steps in to provide an assist and helps him figure out that he should say he “misspoke." pic.twitter.com/BxnyF9WHd5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

Modern media: "Here, Congressman. Let me put words in your mouth, since you're too dumb to read the script." — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) December 12, 2025

That’s essentially what we just watched.

Posters are not buying that Thompson suddenly came down with a bad case of the ‘misspokes.’

He "misspoke" twice? Because calling it an "unfortunate situation" after Noem called him out on saying it was an "unfortunate accident" tells me he simply refused to acknowledge it was a premeditated act of violence or terror. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 12, 2025

Everyone knows he didnt mispeak, this is who the Democrat party is — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) December 12, 2025

Every single time, they run cover for Democrats. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 12, 2025

That’s basically part of CNN’s mission statement.

Commenters say Thompson should have been begging the families of the victims to forgive him. Not being let off the hook by CNN.

He shouldn’t have needed to be coached on this, and he should have publicly apologized to the family for the way he spoke of it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 12, 2025

His staff hadn’t already told him that? — James Rohrbaugh (@Jimmy_Rohrbaugh) December 12, 2025

Who needs a staff when you have CNN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

So you’re saying you misspoke….RIGHT?? pic.twitter.com/EFpK1DINxl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

CNN’s Katie Bolduan with the save!

Posters say it looked like she was instructed to help out Thompson.

Wow. You're sure right, CNN's Kate Bolduan was coached to help him through his craziness.

Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Select Committee January 6th clown show. 🤥 — ✨ Lorraine 🍃🌺🌿🐬 🗽🇺🇲⚖🕊️ (@MsCyberDiva) December 12, 2025

She actually gave him the talking point when he couldn’t come up with it on his own. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

I hope he bought her a nice bottle of Scotch. — Dad (@NorvR) December 12, 2025

Seriously. She functioned as his on-air PR flack — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 12, 2025

Anyone who has ever watched CNN’s NewsNight with Abby Phillip knows rescuing Democrats when they’re in over their heads is just part of the job.

