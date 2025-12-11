Kristi Noem Hammers Dem Rep Who Called Nat'l Guard Attack in DC an 'Unfortunate Accident'

Scott Jennings BODIES 'Woke A**hole' Gavin Newsom for Posting AI Video of Trump...
Doug P. | 12:15 PM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Democrats who claim to support law enforcement and have until recently enjoyed pointing out that "no one is above the law" have spent most of this year defending criminal illegals and demonizing ICE. The Left's insane "gestapo" rhetoric about immigration law enforcement has led to a huge increase in attacks on ICE and National Guard: 

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released new data showing a more than 1,150% increase in assaults and violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers as compared with the same period in 2024 under the Biden administration. DHS officials condemn the surge, warning an attack on those who enforce the nation’s laws are attacks on the rule of law itself.

The Dems have become so unhinged in their refusal to accept any responsibility that at least one of them is referring to a terrorist shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC as an "unfortunate accident." 

During today's hearing, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem didn't let Rep. Bennie Thompson get away with that: 

The killing of one member of the Guard with another being severely wounded was just an unfortunate accident, according to the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee. Unreal. 

That speaks volumes, doesn't it? So does this:

This is one of the same Democrats who claim that Trump and Hegseth are the real threat to servicemembers. 

And they're hellbent on proving that every single day. 

