Kristi Noem Hammers Dem Rep Who Called Nat'l Guard Attack in DC an 'Unfortunate Accident'

The Democrats who claim to support law enforcement and have until recently enjoyed pointing out that "no one is above the law" have spent most of this year defending criminal illegals and demonizing ICE. The Left's insane "gestapo" rhetoric about immigration law enforcement has led to a huge increase in attacks on ICE and National Guard:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released new data showing a more than 1,150% increase in assaults and violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers as compared with the same period in 2024 under the Biden administration. DHS officials condemn the surge, warning an attack on those who enforce the nation’s laws are attacks on the rule of law itself.

The Dems have become so unhinged in their refusal to accept any responsibility that at least one of them is referring to a terrorist shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington, DC as an "unfortunate accident."

During today's hearing, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem didn't let Rep. Bennie Thompson get away with that:

🚨 Rep. Bennie Thompson refers to the terrorist attack against two National Guardsmen in DC as an "unfortunate accident."



Sec. Noem: "Unfortunate accident? It was a terroist attack. They shot our Guardsmen in the head." pic.twitter.com/34YtPrVteF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 11, 2025

The killing of one member of the Guard with another being severely wounded was just an unfortunate accident, according to the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee. Unreal.

And he is a ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee? What an embarrassment.... — christine oak (@christineoak1) December 11, 2025

That speaks volumes, doesn't it? So does this:

That's the Chairman of the J6 Committee.



I don't recall him describing the events of Jan. 6 in a similar manner.



The fact that that phrasing even entered his mind tells you everything you need to know about him.



And then he said it. https://t.co/14zu8WtVc5 — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 11, 2025

This is one of the same Democrats who claim that Trump and Hegseth are the real threat to servicemembers.

It is unbelievable anyone with more than two brain cells to rub together would call it an accident.



That implies it is not intentional.



Is he claiming that the killer tripped and fell and shot two national guardsman, killing one of them?



Even a dog knows the difference between… https://t.co/cx1yg92CY4 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 11, 2025

Democrats have zero shame. https://t.co/meSqFEd5N3 — Sarah Selip (@SarahSelip) December 11, 2025

And they're hellbent on proving that every single day.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

