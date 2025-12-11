GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With 20 Examples

The GOP has released its first attack ad on Senate hopeful Jasmine Crockett. It focuses on Crockett challenging ‘anyone’ to find video clips of her fellow Democrats encouraging violence against Republicans. The GOP ad features twenty such examples.

HOLY CRAP! The GOP just released a DEVASTATING ad against US Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett. Absolutely brutal. CROCKETT: "I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence!" ALSO CROCKETT: "You punch [...] We about to beat you down!" And 20 total examples right there. Boom.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! The GOP just released a DEVASTATING ad against US Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett. Absolutely brutal.



CROCKETT: "I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence!"



ALSO CROCKETT: "You punch [...] We about to beat you down!"



And… pic.twitter.com/w8TJRToVc3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2025

@JasmineForUS - is this what you requested? I think someone accepted your “challenge “ — Brenda McCrary (@McCrary_Brenda) December 11, 2025

Again, Crockett opened her big mouth without thinking. Something that’s a daily occurrence.

Posters say she needs to come up with harder challenges. This one was clearly too easy.

LOL did she think that these examples would be hard to find? 😂😂 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) December 10, 2025

The examples are everywhere. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 10, 2025

They literally justified assassinations. — Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) December 10, 2025

The examples in the video are the mild ones. They’ve made much more serious threats. Someone make a serious video showing their death threats and glorification of assassinations. . — I1ST5XS (@I1ST5XSTX) December 11, 2025

We agree. These are some of the tamer clips.

Here's one of Democrat Robert Garcia telling his base to employ 'actual weapons' against Elon Musk.

There's a ton more, too.



Remember when they were calling on their voters to use 'actual weapons' against Elon?pic.twitter.com/1UEEM2cVrQ — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 10, 2025

They destroyed Teslas and dealerships

Zero accountability — BeGeorgette (@crw56) December 11, 2025

The lack of real consequences has only emboldened Democrats to up their dangerous rhetoric.

Commenters say the more difficult challenge is finding clips where Democrats don’t call for violence.

The hard part of finding such clips, is narrowing down the overwhelming volume of clips. — CadmonkeyFPV (@CadmonkeyFPV) December 10, 2025

I challenge anyone to find a clip of a Democrat not inciting violence. — Rob Jenkins (@profontheright) December 11, 2025

No one has that much spare time on their hands.

Posters say the GOP needs to hold off on running ads until Crockett secures her party’s nomination.

I wish the GOP would hold off until closer to elections. Why give her - and the Dems - an early chance to figure out she doesn't have a prayer? — John Herbst (@realjejh) December 10, 2025

For sure until after the primary. Let her win that first. — houseofjo (@houseofjo162752) December 10, 2025

There’s no point wasting these ads now when they’ll be more effective closer to the election. Plus, there will be newer clips of Democrats calling for violence by then, with some even by Crockett herself.

