GOP Accepts Jasmine Crockett’s Democrat Video Violence Challenge and Creates an Ad With 20 Examples

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:24 AM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The GOP has released its first attack ad on Senate hopeful Jasmine Crockett. It focuses on Crockett challenging ‘anyone’ to find video clips of her fellow Democrats encouraging violence against Republicans. The GOP ad features twenty such examples.

Start here. (READ)

HOLY CRAP! The GOP just released a DEVASTATING ad against US Texas Senate candidate Jasmine Crockett. Absolutely brutal.

CROCKETT: "I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence!"

ALSO CROCKETT: "You punch [...] We about to beat you down!"

And 20 total examples right there.

Boom.

Here’s the ad. (WATCH)

Again, Crockett opened her big mouth without thinking. Something that’s a daily occurrence.

Posters say she needs to come up with harder challenges. This one was clearly too easy.

We agree. These are some of the tamer clips.

Here’s one of Democrat Robert Garcia telling his base to employ ‘actual weapons’ against Elon Musk. (WATCH)

The lack of real consequences has only emboldened Democrats to up their dangerous rhetoric.

Commenters say the more difficult challenge is finding clips where Democrats don’t call for violence.

No one has that much spare time on their hands.

Posters say the GOP needs to hold off on running ads until Crockett secures her party’s nomination.

There’s no point wasting these ads now when they’ll be more effective closer to the election. Plus, there will be newer clips of Democrats calling for violence by then, with some even by Crockett herself.

