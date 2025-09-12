Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In

We haven’t heard much from Democrat Jasmine Crockett in a few days, so we were due for a huge blast of her patented ignorance. On Friday, she went on The Breakfast Club and was shocked to hear that her Democrat Party invoked violence. She was so shocked, she challenged anyone to prove it was true. Oh, Jasmine, the receipts are legion.

Here she is. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett:



"I literally have never said anything to invoke violence! And I challenge somebody to go and find a clip of a Democrat invoking violence."



Does she really believe what she's saying? Drop clips below👇@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/sh06sR1AkG — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 12, 2025

She can’t be serious it’s been their calling card for the last eight years — Rodney Muterspaw (@OhioWriterRM) September 12, 2025

We’re having a hard time remembering a day that the Democrats didn’t call for violence.

Posters were eager to comply and quickly provided Crockett with the proof she demanded. (WATCH)

Well @RepJasmine there are the receipts. You are part of the problem… — Mark H. (@MAPMAH16) September 12, 2025

There are more video receipts to follow.

But first, a stop in Bidenville. Population one.

Can’t blame all that on a stutter.

Looks like Bernie Sanders was also in denial. Here’s another video with a 'Joker' movie theme provided in response to his doubts. Jasmine, pay attention. (WATCH)

Bernie, what do you call this kind of rhetoric? pic.twitter.com/nd19sEvKk7 — Swan Witchoo (@Swanwitchoo) September 12, 2025

They created a monster — YaYa Bloom (@yayabloomcom) September 12, 2025

The legacy media and their fellow Democrats sure have.

There’s even more video receipts. How can it be Crockett missed all these? (WATCH)

Listen to over five minutes of the mainstream media and Democrat politicians calling Republicans like Charlie Kirk literally Hitler, existential threats to democracy, and fascist dictators incessantly for over eight years.



This is the end result of that incessant brainwashing.… pic.twitter.com/I4ZHQkIQNA — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) September 12, 2025

(post continues) You get foot soldiers on college campuses ready to take their rhetoric to their obvious conclusions. The media must be held accountable for this kind of rhetoric. Some clips from @mazemoore

That’s pretty enabling if you ask me — Nevel Papperman (@nevelpapper8) September 12, 2025

Yes, they are culpable. It's evil what the MSM has done. — Green Lives Matter (@Ultrafrog17) September 12, 2025

Sadly, millions have internalized the hateful lies of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. The posts celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death bear this out.

Before Kirk’s assassination, a prominent Democrat said his party was at war with their fellow Americans. We see how that turned out.

Thread: Democrats have recently been agitating for increased violence against conservatives.



1) @ChrisMurphyCT: "We're in a war right now ... you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary in order to save the country.” pic.twitter.com/VQSB6hCemE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2025

The wheels are falling off the Democrat and mainstream media machines, this week. — James (@SarcasticNomad1) September 12, 2025

Even without wheels, they will still lumber forward. You can rest assured that despite all the evidence, Crockett will keep living in denial of the violence her party openly supports.

