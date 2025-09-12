As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - Receipts Pour In

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:30 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We haven’t heard much from Democrat Jasmine Crockett in a few days, so we were due for a huge blast of her patented ignorance. On Friday, she went on The Breakfast Club and was shocked to hear that her Democrat Party invoked violence. She was so shocked, she challenged anyone to prove it was true. Oh, Jasmine, the receipts are legion.

Here she is. (WATCH)

We’re having a hard time remembering a day that the Democrats didn’t call for violence.

Posters were eager to comply and quickly provided Crockett with the proof she demanded. (WATCH)

There are more video receipts to follow.

But first, a stop in Bidenville. Population one.

Can’t blame all that on a stutter.

Looks like Bernie Sanders was also in denial. Here’s another video with a 'Joker' movie theme provided in response to his doubts. Jasmine, pay attention. (WATCH)

The legacy media and their fellow Democrats sure have.

There’s even more video receipts. How can it be Crockett missed all these? (WATCH)

(post continues) You get foot soldiers on college campuses ready to take their rhetoric to their obvious conclusions. The media must be held accountable for this kind of rhetoric. Some clips from @mazemoore

Sadly, millions have internalized the hateful lies of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. The posts celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death bear this out.

Before Kirk’s assassination, a prominent Democrat said his party was at war with their fellow Americans. We see how that turned out.

Even without wheels, they will still lumber forward. You can rest assured that despite all the evidence, Crockett will keep living in denial of the violence her party openly supports.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.

