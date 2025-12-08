VIP
Divide and Ruhle: MS NOW Host Rejects That Viewers Know What They'll Get...
Dem Seth Moulton: Trump Will Start Blasting Americans Like He's Blowing Up Foreign...
NYT's Pulitzer-Worthy Timing: Biden Border Catastrophe Revealed Safely After He's Gone
The Diddy Documentary Is Brutal – Then You Meet the Daft Juror and...
Real Americans, Real Jobs, Real Results – Deportation Wave Hits Louisiana and Phones...
Utah's 'Republican' Senator Wants You Hugging Immigrants Every Morning—No, Thank You
Tammy Duckworth Accuses Pete Hegseth of Murder & War Crimes… Then Admits She...
Per Scott Rasmussen, Voters Hold Blended Opinions of Socialism and Capitalism
'We Should All Be Alarmed': Bill Kristol and GOP Senators Are on Different...
Former DEA Deputy Chief Charged With Narcoterrorism in Cartel Money Laundering Scheme
Scott Jennings SO Drops the MIC on Axios for WHINING About the Right...
AWKWARD: Patty Murray BRUTALLY 'Introduced' to Illegal She's Been Defending and Fighting f...
THIS! JD Vance's Response When Asked Why He's Being SO CRUEL to Illegal...
Dear Democrats, If You Don't Like Trump's Narco-Boat Strategy, Take It Up With...

Dem Mark Kelly Backtracks on ‘Illegal Orders’ - Doesn’t Want to ‘Prejudge’ Drug Boat Second Strike Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:29 AM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Democrats have been doing media hits and flooding social media with claims that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth approved an illegal second strike order, which resulted in the murder of two narco-terrorists who survived the initial bombing of their drug-running speed boat. Last week, Democrat Senator Mark Kelly was adamant that unlawful orders had been issued under President Donald Trump. But now he’s saying he doesn’t want to prejudge and will form his opinion after viewing the video of the second strike.

Here’s Kelly then and now. (WATCH)

Which is it, Mark?

Posters say Kelly’s prejudgment is already a done deal, and there’s no backtracking to an open mind.

The legacy media wants Trump and Hegseth gone. They’re not going to push back on much of what Democrats are claiming.

Commenters say they’ve seen Democrat Party smears before. This latest reminds them of a certain shifty Senator.

It’s the Adam Schiff playbook.

Make outrageous accusations while implying firsthand knowledge, then hedge later…

…long after the viral video clips are already burned into the progressive base collective brain as irrefutable truth. 

It will be the year 2040 and there will still be people who believe with certainty that Russia stole the 2016 election, that Trump called Nazis “very fine people”, that Trump called soldiers “suckers and losers”, and that Trump issued illegal military orders.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 7, 2025

She didn’t participate in the Seditious Six video like Kelly did.

One poster says Kelly may have violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (WATCH)

The grift doesn’t end.

Kelly has laughably asserted that all his recent behavior is not about him. We know better. (WATCH)

It always has been. He’s trying to increase his stock within the Democrat Party. Many say he’s looking at a possible presidential bid. It’s all about him.

