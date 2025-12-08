Dem Mark Kelly Backtracks on ‘Illegal Orders’ - Doesn’t Want to ‘Prejudge’ Drug Boat Second Strike Video

Democrats have been doing media hits and flooding social media with claims that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth approved an illegal second strike order, which resulted in the murder of two narco-terrorists who survived the initial bombing of their drug-running speed boat. Last week, Democrat Senator Mark Kelly was adamant that unlawful orders had been issued under President Donald Trump. But now he’s saying he doesn’t want to prejudge and will form his opinion after viewing the video of the second strike.

Here’s Kelly then and now. (WATCH)

Mark Kelly on drug boat second strike:



Dec 2: Members of the military have been given “clearly unlawful, illegal orders."



Dec 7: "I’m not going to prejudge this. I want to see the video. I want to see an investigation."



Backtrack. pic.twitter.com/rn6hYPaMqy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

Which is it, Mark?

Posters say Kelly’s prejudgment is already a done deal, and there’s no backtracking to an open mind.

But he's "not going to prejudge this."🤔 — 𝕏avier 𝕆nasis (@HuntKevinlhunt) December 7, 2025

“I’m not going to prejudge this other than that time when I prejudged it" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

I know this dance. It’s called the Slotkin shuffle. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 7, 2025

And not one legacy media hack will call him on it. Because they are complicit in the hoax. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

The legacy media wants Trump and Hegseth gone. They’re not going to push back on much of what Democrats are claiming.

Commenters say they’ve seen Democrat Party smears before. This latest reminds them of a certain shifty Senator.

It’s the Adam Schiff playbook. Make outrageous accusations while implying firsthand knowledge, then hedge later… …long after the viral video clips are already burned into the progressive base collective brain as irrefutable truth. It will be the year 2040 and there will still be people who believe with certainty that Russia stole the 2016 election, that Trump called Nazis “very fine people”, that Trump called soldiers “suckers and losers”, and that Trump issued illegal military orders. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 7, 2025

Interesting in that Duckworth is still out there throwing ‘war crimes’ and ‘murder’ around.



Keeping the incendiary stuff on one hand going while Kelly hedges on the other. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

She didn’t participate in the Seditious Six video like Kelly did.

One poster says Kelly may have violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (WATCH)

He knows he is in jeopardy under the UCMJ

I think he may end up facing the musicpic.twitter.com/VV3DiVuuX0 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 7, 2025

I reallllllly hope you are correct. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2025

Totally obvious that he wanted to undermine Trump as he makes it very clear as he continues to dig his own grave — Tina Moore (@flanomad) December 7, 2025

hey @SenMarkKelly why are you still mass texting me on DEC. 7th begging for money? — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) December 7, 2025

The grift doesn’t end.

Kelly has laughably asserted that all his recent behavior is not about him. We know better. (WATCH)

This isn't about me—it's about who President Trump thinks he can go after next. pic.twitter.com/up7B7jhufE — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 4, 2025

Its totally about him. — Hana Five O (@HanaFiveO) December 7, 2025

It always has been. He’s trying to increase his stock within the Democrat Party. Many say he’s looking at a possible presidential bid. It’s all about him.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

