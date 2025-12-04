Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
ME! ME! ME!: Senator Mark Kelly Wants Us to Know His Recent Media Blitz Has Nothing to Do With Him

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, who has been all over the media non-stop for the last two weeks, says his seditious behavior and sudden insistence that narco-terrorists shouldn’t be blown up have nothing to do with him. He says there’s no ‘me’ about it. 

Sure, Mark. (WATCH)

Dude’s going through cases of Turtle Wax to keep his globe polished for his multitude of media hits.

Posters are laughing at Mark ‘It’s all about me’ Kelly’s absurd assertion.

Sedition is certainly about him.

But he did have some help. Let’s not forget.

Military coup? Kelly and his fellow Democrats are obviously trying to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and the U.S. military.

Kelly, like all Democrats, wants to get rid of Trump. But commenters say there has to be more to it than just that.

Kelly likely has presidential aspirations. If that happened, the White House would have to order smaller lecterns or invest in step stools. Kelly’s a small man in more ways than one, after all.

