ME! ME! ME!: Senator Mark Kelly Wants Us to Know His Recent Media Blitz Has Nothing to Do With Him

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly, who has been all over the media non-stop for the last two weeks, says his seditious behavior and sudden insistence that narco-terrorists shouldn’t be blown up have nothing to do with him. He says there’s no ‘me’ about it.

Sure, Mark. (WATCH)

This isn't about me—it's about who President Trump thinks he can go after next. pic.twitter.com/up7B7jhufE — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 4, 2025

Why is he before a camera multiple times a day? — Stacye (@stacye38121) December 4, 2025

If he hadn't done what he did Trump wouldn't even know who he is. — Propaganda Check (@SystemRupture) December 4, 2025

You sure are making it about you. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) December 4, 2025

Dude’s going through cases of Turtle Wax to keep his globe polished for his multitude of media hits.

Posters are laughing at Mark ‘It’s all about me’ Kelly’s absurd assertion.

It's all about Mark Kelly, every time I log onto X he's got 25 posts at the same time yapping yapping yapping! He has a disgraceful seditionist! — Patti Rivers🐊🇺🇸 (@PLRivo936) December 4, 2025

“This isn’t about me!"



Also



Me

Me

Me

Me

Me

Me — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 4, 2025

He’s got the MTG syndrome. Me,Me,Me…😂🤣😂 — TaddH🇺🇸 (@TNSpiritHunter) December 4, 2025

I’m pretty sure it’s about you dude. Sedition is a serious offense. — It's Dave (@dave_not_here) December 4, 2025

Sedition is certainly about him.

But he did have some help. Let’s not forget.

Youre right. Its not just about you. Its about the SEDITIOUS SIX. pic.twitter.com/P2Fv8OgMZZ — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) December 4, 2025

Senator, just drop the military coup and all will be well. — Just Curious (@shelley_curious) December 4, 2025

Military coup? Kelly and his fellow Democrats are obviously trying to drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and the U.S. military.

Kelly, like all Democrats, wants to get rid of Trump. But commenters say there has to be more to it than just that.

Haven’t fully sorted out exactly what he has to gain from this. He knows the FBI could raid his home now, seize all his electronics and such and railroad him.

Martyr? Thinks if he lasts til midterms he will be the star boy on the stand to impeach Trump?

Seems risky. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 4, 2025

One has to wonder why he feels the need to be in the media so much right now. How long before the legacy media starts branding him as "Presidential" material? — Russell (@russell_m) December 4, 2025

His beady eyes are on 2028. — Brigid Kennedy (@BrigidKennedy) December 4, 2025

Kelly likely has presidential aspirations. If that happened, the White House would have to order smaller lecterns or invest in step stools. Kelly’s a small man in more ways than one, after all.

