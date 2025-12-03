Book About Abortion Aimed Toward Five-Year-Olds Presents It as a 'Uniquely Human Superpowe...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

If Democrats sound like they’re hoping for a military coup in the U.S., it’s because they are. Two prominent Democrats are now pushing that the U.S. military should act as a ‘check’ on President Donald Trump. They’re sowing chaos in the ranks and hoping for a military rebellion to ‘save’ America from Trump. Insane.

Here’s more. (READ)

Mark Warner, today: The military “may help save us” from Trump.

He wasn't the first to say that the military’s role is to now serve as a “check” on executive power and save the country from the Commander-In-Chief.

Swalwell, last week: “We shouldn't count [the military] out as a check on abuses of power."

This message is clear: Turn on the administration in these matters, and we will view you as heroic saviors of the Republic who stood up as a check on a lawless Trump.

The alternate message is also clear: If you don’t, you’ll be prosecuted should we assume power.

Hear Democrats Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell for yourself. (WATCH)

Yep, revolt or we’ll conjure up ‘war crimes’ on you.

Posters say this isn’t just idle talk but Democrats seriously pushing to undermine Trump’s authority and put him at odds with our armed forces.

Democrats are desperate since Trump has survived and thrived despite all their efforts to destroy him.

Posters say a military coup may not work out as Democrats expect.

Democrats have repeatedly shown that they don’t care about democracy or the Constitution. For the last ten years, we have witnessed a Democrat Party that refuses to accept that Americans democratically elected Trump to lead our nation. Staging a military coup is simply a natural progression for Democrats based on past behavior.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration's peace through strength foreign policy and its successes.

