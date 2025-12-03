Coup Spew: Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell Are Hoping the U.S. Military Will Rescue America From Trump

If Democrats sound like they’re hoping for a military coup in the U.S., it’s because they are. Two prominent Democrats are now pushing that the U.S. military should act as a ‘check’ on President Donald Trump. They’re sowing chaos in the ranks and hoping for a military rebellion to ‘save’ America from Trump. Insane.

Here’s more. (READ)

Mark Warner, today: The military “may help save us” from Trump. He wasn't the first to say that the military’s role is to now serve as a “check” on executive power and save the country from the Commander-In-Chief. Swalwell, last week: “We shouldn't count [the military] out as a check on abuses of power." This message is clear: Turn on the administration in these matters, and we will view you as heroic saviors of the Republic who stood up as a check on a lawless Trump. The alternate message is also clear: If you don’t, you’ll be prosecuted should we assume power.

Hear Democrats Mark Warner and Eric Swalwell for yourself. (WATCH)

Mark Warner, today: The military “may help save us” from Trump.



He wasn't the first to say that the military’s role is to now serve as a “check” on executive power and save the country from the Commander-In-Chief.



Swalwell, last week: “We shouldn't count [the military] out as a… pic.twitter.com/YsN9zkx5HI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

WTF, this is dangerous rhetoric. What's his problem! — Shan Specter (@Shan_Specter) December 3, 2025

They want an open revolt, and are incentivizing it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

Yep, revolt or we’ll conjure up ‘war crimes’ on you.

Posters say this isn’t just idle talk but Democrats seriously pushing to undermine Trump’s authority and put him at odds with our armed forces.

The military is under direct command of the executive branch. They shouldn’t be encouraging rebellion in the armed forces, and the only reason they’re doing it is to try and spark a conflict pic.twitter.com/X3PGMyFGFN — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) December 3, 2025

The military serves the office of the president.

We have Congressional and Judicial branches for checks and balances.



It’s like they’ve turned their overseas schtick of military coups on us. This is getting out of hand. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) December 3, 2025

Entirely out of control. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

Democrats are desperate since Trump has survived and thrived despite all their efforts to destroy him.

Posters say a military coup may not work out as Democrats expect.

So these guys are promoting a military coup?



They better be careful what they wish for. This stuff can cut both ways. — The Gumshoe (@DickDragonPriv1) December 3, 2025

Pretty much. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

What would have happened if this was said under the Biden regime. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 3, 2025

Mass arrests. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 3, 2025

It is amazing that the side saying Trump is a threat to democracy and our Constitution, are they themselves threatening our democrat and Constitution.



I said amazing, not surprising. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) December 3, 2025

Democrats have repeatedly shown that they don’t care about democracy or the Constitution. For the last ten years, we have witnessed a Democrat Party that refuses to accept that Americans democratically elected Trump to lead our nation. Staging a military coup is simply a natural progression for Democrats based on past behavior.

