Stuttering Skyhook! Joe Biden Celebrates His Former Full-Court Press Secretary KAREEM Abdul-Pierre

Former President Joe Biden was a speaker at a LGBTQ+ organization’s dinner the other night, stuttering up a storm. At one point, he confused his diminutive former press secretary with a towering NBA legend. Well, that's how everyone online interpreted it.

We don’t remember ‘Kareem’ being part of Biden’s White House starting lineup. (WATCH)

Sleepy Joe FORGETS the name of his former Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.



BIDEN: "When I took office I promised to have an administration that looked like America... not just for the community, but my Press Secretary 'KAREEM.'" pic.twitter.com/VVUY2NxtFU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2025

That was our reaction, too.

Who knew that a former Los Angeles Laker was a black lesbian?

I didn’t know his press secretary was Kareem…



🤣🤣🤣



Was it Kareem Abdul Jabbar? — Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) December 5, 2025

Never realized that Kareem Abdul-Jabaar was his press secretary. Huh. 😅🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/WvgqdleUk0 — 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) December 5, 2025

Wow, a professional basketball player as his press secretary; I missed that. 😂😂 — BubsSnork (@BubsSnork) December 6, 2025

Kareem Abdul Pierre. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) December 6, 2025

Kareem Abdul-Pierre in the front court and Hunter ‘Magic Johnson’ Biden in the back court. What a team!

Posters are not mad at Biden for forgetting Karine Jean-Pierre’s name. Who can blame him?

In fairness to Dementia Joe, I think we've all tried to forget her. — King Stevie (@poppa_steve) December 6, 2025

Well, to be fair, she really isn't memorable. She was horrible at her job. — Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) December 6, 2025

My man should’ve been in a nursing home a while ago lol — The APE Accountant 🥷🏽 (@ApeAccountant) December 6, 2025

Kareem O' Wheat. pic.twitter.com/kBF2Zam7N4 — America will never be the same (@BuckFidenFJB) December 5, 2025

Biden could have all the Kareem of Wheat and Kareem of Spinach he wanted if he were placed in the proper home.

Pierre’s name isn’t the only one Biden forgot at the event. (WATCH)

Joe Biden attempts to pronounce the name of our country:



"We're the United States of Ameragottit." pic.twitter.com/4YsjgUOLAM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

Not really.

We don’t miss any of this. (WATCH)

They acted like this was normal for four years. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 6, 2025

Sharp as a bowling ball — Samurai7 (@Stocks12) December 6, 2025

Or a basketball. Basically, anything round describes Biden’s sharpness. It’s not out of bounds to say it.

