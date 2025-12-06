Dr. Mehmet Oz: Gov. Tim Walz Needs to Be Investigated for Being Asleep...
Dem Senator Takes a HARD Trip Over Biden While Accusing Hegseth of Being...
Supreme Court Greenlights Texas Redistricting
CNN Report on DC Pipe Bomber Motive (That Dems Are Running With) Collides...
NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just...
Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend
SCOTUS Takes on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Crackdown: A Battle Over the 14th Amendment...

Stuttering Skyhook! Joe Biden Celebrates His Former Full-Court Press Secretary KAREEM Abdul-Pierre

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File

Former President Joe Biden was a speaker at a LGBTQ+ organization’s dinner the other night, stuttering up a storm. At one point, he confused his diminutive former press secretary with a towering NBA legend. Well, that's how everyone online interpreted it.

We don’t remember ‘Kareem’ being part of Biden’s White House starting lineup. (WATCH)

That was our reaction, too.

Who knew that a former Los Angeles Laker was a black lesbian?

Kareem Abdul-Pierre in the front court and Hunter ‘Magic Johnson’ Biden in the back court. What a team!

Posters are not mad at Biden for forgetting Karine Jean-Pierre’s name. Who can blame him?

Biden could have all the Kareem of Wheat and Kareem of Spinach he wanted if he were placed in the proper home.

Pierre’s name isn’t the only one Biden forgot at the event. (WATCH)

Not really.

We don’t miss any of this. (WATCH)

Or a basketball. Basically, anything round describes Biden’s sharpness. It’s not out of bounds to say it. 

