Stuttering Skyhook! Joe Biden Celebrates His Former Full-Court Press Secretary KAREEM Abdul-Pierre

Former President Joe Biden was a speaker at a LGBTQ+ organization’s dinner the other night, stuttering up a storm. At one point, he confused his diminutive former press secretary with a towering NBA legend. Well, that's how everyone online interpreted it.
We don’t remember ‘Kareem’ being part of Biden’s White House starting lineup. (WATCH)
Sleepy Joe FORGETS the name of his former Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2025
BIDEN: "When I took office I promised to have an administration that looked like America... not just for the community, but my Press Secretary 'KAREEM.'" pic.twitter.com/VVUY2NxtFU
December 5, 2025
That was our reaction, too.
Who knew that a former Los Angeles Laker was a black lesbian?
I didn’t know his press secretary was Kareem…— Think for Yourself (@PhilipBLee) December 5, 2025
🤣🤣🤣
Was it Kareem Abdul Jabbar?
December 5, 2025
December 5, 2025
Never realized that Kareem Abdul-Jabaar was his press secretary. Huh. 😅🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/WvgqdleUk0— 45 — 47 (@MeanTweetsRule) December 5, 2025
Wow, a professional basketball player as his press secretary; I missed that. 😂😂— BubsSnork (@BubsSnork) December 6, 2025
Kareem Abdul Pierre.— Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) December 6, 2025
Kareem Abdul-Pierre in the front court and Hunter ‘Magic Johnson’ Biden in the back court. What a team!
Posters are not mad at Biden for forgetting Karine Jean-Pierre’s name. Who can blame him?
In fairness to Dementia Joe, I think we've all tried to forget her.— King Stevie (@poppa_steve) December 6, 2025
Well, to be fair, she really isn't memorable. She was horrible at her job.— Carolina Millie🇺🇸 (@ArtoftheMil) December 6, 2025
My man should’ve been in a nursing home a while ago lol— The APE Accountant 🥷🏽 (@ApeAccountant) December 6, 2025
Kareem O' Wheat. pic.twitter.com/kBF2Zam7N4— America will never be the same (@BuckFidenFJB) December 5, 2025
Biden could have all the Kareem of Wheat and Kareem of Spinach he wanted if he were placed in the proper home.
Pierre’s name isn’t the only one Biden forgot at the event. (WATCH)
Joe Biden attempts to pronounce the name of our country:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025
"We're the United States of Ameragottit." pic.twitter.com/4YsjgUOLAM
Amerigotit Vespucci, 1454-1512 pic.twitter.com/6smr8P3Lj6— David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) December 5, 2025
December 5, 2025
December 5, 2025
Not really.
We don’t miss any of this. (WATCH)
December 6, 2025
They acted like this was normal for four years.— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) December 6, 2025
December 5, 2025
Sharp as a bowling ball— Samurai7 (@Stocks12) December 6, 2025
Or a basketball. Basically, anything round describes Biden’s sharpness. It’s not out of bounds to say it.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s political humor that makes you laugh at the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the goods.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member