Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con Man as President

The best part of this video is the expression on the face of MS NOW's Chris Hayes … he looks like his dog got run over by a car right before the show. We don't know if it's because of the information he's taking in from Rep. Jasmine Crockett or just Crockett fatigue.

But then there's Crockett herself, who says that "people are not happy with anything that is going on." Those people would be Democrats, who are not happy with anything that's going on under President Donald Trump.

Jasmine Crockett: “People are understanding it’s not good to have a con man as commander in chief. People are frustrated because the cost of everything is going up. We’ve lost 1.1M jobs since he swore in just in January. People are not happy with anything that is going on” pic.twitter.com/p6wCEryiJv — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 27, 2025

The very "authentic" Crockett seems to have dropped her street persona for this cable appearance. Weird.

Please keep her as the voice of the Democrat party please — Jeffrey P Jordan (@jeffpjordan) December 27, 2025

You keep telling yourself that. — Julie Hubba (@HubbaJulie) December 27, 2025

She should list the jobs that were lost — Amelia Douffrant® (@ameliadouffrant) December 27, 2025

What were these 1.1 million jobs?! — Micky Harper (@Mdharp5050) December 27, 2025

I'm going to guess those 1.1M were government jobs — Drake Sessions (@DrakeCommentz15) December 27, 2025

What country is she talking about. It’s not this one. — Michael Manning (@MichaelMann1221) December 27, 2025

Since January 2. 7 million jobs gained not lost — Pamela R (@PamelaR414513) December 27, 2025

jasmine was strangely silent during the biden regime on bidenflation, her con game is obvious. — Sane Conservative (@SaneConservati5) December 27, 2025

We are happy with everything that is going on. Exactly what we voted for . — Warren M (@WarrenMarkes) December 27, 2025

Let her know I’m plenty happy — Klaus Elliott (@psp1323) December 27, 2025

"Resilient U.S. consumers drive strongest economic expansion in two years... The U.S. economy grew at a surprisingly strong 4.3% annual rate in the third quarter..."

Associated Press - December 26, 2025 — Fjhjr (@FrankHsc714) December 27, 2025

Bullshit the people who voted for him are loving the job he is doing. He is fixing the mess the last administration caused. 2021 inflation 9.7% today 2.6% so blow it out your ass you lying moron! Border secure. Peace in the Middle East, wars stopped all over the globe. DJT GOAT! — Butch support military & 1st responders. (@ButchPepe) December 27, 2025

Gas prices are down.

Egg prices are down.

Milk prices are down.

Beef prices are down.



GDP is up...BIGLY.



Tariffs are working as intended and jobs are returning to the US. Real jobs, not government jobs. — No.P01135809 (@cjm1018) December 27, 2025

Not going to be any pushback on the bullshit that just came out of her mouth from that network. — Brono921 (@Brono921) December 27, 2025

It's Hayes' job to stay quiet and nod along. We think we know who's running the long con in her Senate run.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

