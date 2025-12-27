JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
Dems Won't Extend BBB's 'No Tax on Tips' to State Taxes ('Champions for...
Quibbles and Brits: Jimmy Kimmel Tells UK Viewers That America’s a Hotbed of...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett: People Are Understanding It's Not Good to Have a Con Man as President

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 27, 2025
The best part of this video is the expression on the face of MS NOW's Chris Hayes … he looks like his dog got run over by a car right before the show. We don't know if it's because of the information he's taking in from Rep. Jasmine Crockett or just Crockett fatigue.

But then there's Crockett herself, who says that "people are not happy with anything that is going on." Those people would be Democrats, who are not happy with anything that's going on under President Donald Trump.

The very "authentic" Crockett seems to have dropped her street persona for this cable appearance. Weird.

It's Hayes' job to stay quiet and nod along. We think we know who's running the long con in her Senate run.

***

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Please help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

DONALD TRUMP INFLATION JASMINE CROCKETT JOBS

