Historic Reversal: Young Americans Flock to Church as Gen Z Outpaces Boomers in Attendance

Maybe the kids are ok, after all.

🚨 WOW! It's confirmed that Generation Z is the TOP CHURCH-ATTENDING age group in the United States as of 2025



Followed by the next age group, Millennials



Charlie would LOVE THIS! Keep it going 🙏🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jAOwQczGIY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

Love to see it. We need another great awakening. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 27, 2025

That's exactly what American and the world needs.

Get the numbers even higher. America must always be a Christian nation. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 27, 2025

This is great news. Gracious blood was spilled. The world and our children heard the call as a result. Praise Jesus. https://t.co/x7LLYMGcNZ — LibertyLou22 (@LibertyLou22) December 27, 2025

It's the best news.

Love to see it! THIS is how we win the culture back!



✝️🇺🇸 https://t.co/CZIZ96LZOJ — Zeke Enriquez 4 TX21 (@zeke4texas) December 27, 2025

It's the ONLY way we get the culture back.

Yes, but what KIND of church are they attending?? Does no good if it's transrainbowweirdoSJW preachers in the pulpit https://t.co/wYZa8D7FPO — Rooster Pisces (@roosterpisces) December 27, 2025

This is an excellent point.

Yup

I miss Charlie

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Super Dave (@supercigardave) December 27, 2025

The absolute best way to honor his memory and ensure his death was not in vain.

This gives me hope that there's a future for this country. Godless leftist propaganda isn't working. Despite all their efforts — Prof History Repeats (@MaDecorative) December 27, 2025

Charlie had an impact that we'll only become stronger and stronger — Alpha-Bravo (@alpha_brav0) December 27, 2025

Good. When everything else turns into a clown show, young people go looking for truth, roots, and rules.



Now do the next part: marriages, kids, and building communities that do not bow to the regime. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) December 27, 2025

Yes! We need young men who want to be hard workers and leaders of their households. We need women who want to be mothers and nurture the next generation.

"Socialism is anti-God." — Chris Kleyn@Chris' Li'l Bookstore (@ChrisLilBooksto) December 27, 2025

Interesting that the older population is at the bottom of churchgoers. They have more wealth and r more into preserving govt handouts etc social security — Chang Kim (@changkimCHS) December 27, 2025

Some people replace the need for God with earthly wealth. That is very sad.

We need more Jesus. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) December 27, 2025

Charlie brought a lot of people back to church. 🇺🇸🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/ldNVkqopJn — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) December 27, 2025

Continue to pray for this generation.

Gen Z leading in church attendance is wild, everyone expected them glued to screens, not pews. Millennials close behind proves this isn’t a fluke; faith is trending younger again. Charlie would absolutely lose it seeing this shift, America’s religious landscape just got a serious… — NOBLE (@iamnoblefx) December 27, 2025

Charlie would be so proud.

Not shocking at all. When institutions collapse, people look for truth, structure and meaning again. This is a real cultural shift, not a headline. 🙏🇺🇸 — Owney the Postal Dog 🐾 (@OwneyCoin) December 27, 2025

Amen to that!

