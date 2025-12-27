Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a short break today from reminding everybody in his state that the law allows drivers to plow through threatening mobs who are blocking roads in order to do something equally as awesome: Mock CBS News for a story from 1982.

You know this was a giant pile of "fake news" because the story involves both Dan Rather and Al Gore. Bask in the global warming doom and gloom fail:

A CBS News piece from 1982 predicts 25% of Florida ending up underwater due to "the coal, oil and gas we've been burning for 100 years."



Of course, 34-year-old Al Gore makes an appearance. 😳 pic.twitter.com/Eo27e6xI6v — Red Pill Dispenser (@redpilldispensr) December 27, 2025

Governor DeSantis has brought this up before and is STILL waiting for CBS to update the BS story:

I won‘t hold my breath for the CBS News report acknowledging such a dire prediction has not come to fruition. https://t.co/e1JYN8M47I — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 27, 2025

Well darn... we were hoping CBS News would do an update and just admit they were parroting propaganda (which they are still doing to some degree).

Another gloom and doom prediction proved to be false. https://t.co/AUJ8EyWrzc — Michael Heil (@mikeheil) December 27, 2025

Just another to add to the the incredibly long list of media fearmongering fails.

Hey @bariweiss ! Will you please show Gov DeSantis that CBS has changed? https://t.co/bFuWkj93b0 — Sierra321 (@Sierra321776585) December 27, 2025

Yeah, it's time to officially put this one to rest!

