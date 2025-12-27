Ron DeSantis STILL Waiting for CBS to Update This Panicked Decades-Old Warning About Florida

JonBenét Ramsey Case Revived: Advanced DNA Testing Offers Breakthrough as Dad Pleads for...
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on December 27, 2025
Meme

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a short break today from reminding everybody in his state that the law allows drivers to plow through threatening mobs who are blocking roads in order to do something equally as awesome: Mock CBS News for a story from 1982. 

You know this was a giant pile of "fake news" because the story involves both Dan Rather and Al Gore. Bask in the global warming doom and gloom fail: 

Governor DeSantis has brought this up before and is STILL waiting for CBS to update the BS story: 

Well darn... we were hoping CBS News would do an update and just admit they were parroting propaganda (which they are still doing to some degree). 

Just another to add to the the incredibly long list of media fearmongering fails. 

Yeah, it's time to officially put this one to rest!

