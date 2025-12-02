Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over Skin Color

Ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball isn’t as clairvoyant as her name implies. She also can’t see what’s crystal clear to the rest of us. The level of racism you’re about to experience is pretty crazy in 2025.

Here’s more. (READ)

Ex-MSNBC Host Krystal Ball *CAN'T GRASP* why minorities join ICE "What is wrong with you!? Not only do you not have morality, apparently, you don't have self-preservation! These people hate you!" "You're never going to belong — and you're the one implementing the violent force against your own community!? I just can't wrap my head around that!"

Here’s Ball trying to understand why minorities are working for ICE. (WATCH)

They are truly bewildered at the frequency with which reality defies their models. — 7,943,722 people (@fishsticks4all) December 2, 2025

Like am I watching a clan meeting ? Do they hear themselves?? — StarWreck (@StarWreckDaily) December 2, 2025

These are some pretty regressive, racist beliefs about minorities.

Posters answered the question Ball was too ignorant to grasp.

The reason we would join ICE is because we aren't racists like you, we believe in law and order — Alex Hernandez 🇺🇸 🚫 💉 (@ahernandez85a) December 2, 2025

My legal Mexican grandparents who were born in Mexico didn’t fly Mexico flags on their property.



They flew American flags & they were more anti illegals than this lunatic could ever comprehend. — Roamingokie🇺🇸 (@Roamingokie405) December 2, 2025

I knew legal Mexicans in California with family still in Mexico who did not want their town becoming Mexico. — Thomas Ellis (@HorseOneThms) December 2, 2025

Skin color doesn’t determine political beliefs. There’s also a big difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens that Democrats refuse to acknowledge.

Leftists are quick to call out those minorities that don’t conform to their narrow-minded racist expectations.

Proves the issue with assimilation. Exceptions prove the rule. These agents identify as Americans. Leftists ruthlessly set upon these men because they are seen as race-traitors to their faction formed on a heuristic for their foot soldiers centered on skin color & foreignness. — Mose Humphrey (@BigMoseHumphrey) December 2, 2025

Border Patrol and CBP are both majority minority agencies - mostly Hispanic. ICE too is majority minority in most offices. Thousands of naturalized USCs work in immigration law enforcement. Turns out Americans of all ethnicities put their country ahead of their melanin level. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) December 2, 2025

This is how racist liberals think. They can't fathom a Latino having sole allegiance to the United States. No Krystal Ball, we're not all illegals. — Red Pilled America (@RedPilled_USA) December 2, 2025

In Democrats’ minds, there’s no distinction.

The idea that every minority is on the same ‘team’ based on ethnicity is how Democrats view our country. Posters recognize this.

In @krystalball world, there is no such thing as minorities that think for themselves. All minorities are mindless drones. — 0% LIBERAL (@Hologram_9) December 2, 2025

Well, yeah. She's a liberal white woman.



Minorities are voting pawns. — Dannywritesbad (@Mads_Hattered) December 2, 2025

She's her own biggest fan. White savior complex. — Kevin Cobb (@kevn_cobb) December 2, 2025

People like her are the true racists — Zhu Lee (@mrzhulee) December 2, 2025

Wrap your head around this it's called being an American — Oneliner (@JefferyStein7) December 2, 2025

Being American means being on the same team because of shared ideals, not shared skin color or shared ethnic last names. Democrats would discover this if they weren’t so blinded by their racism.

