Cloudy Krystal Ball: Ex-MSNBC Host Derides Minority ICE Agents for Choosing America Over Skin Color

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:46 PM on December 02, 2025
Twitter

Ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball isn’t as clairvoyant as her name implies. She also can’t see what’s crystal clear to the rest of us. The level of racism you’re about to experience is pretty crazy in 2025.

Here’s more. (READ)

Ex-MSNBC Host Krystal Ball *CAN'T GRASP* why minorities join ICE

"What is wrong with you!? Not only do you not have morality, apparently, you don't have self-preservation! These people hate you!" 

"You're never going to belong — and you're the one implementing the violent force against your own community!? I just can't wrap my head around that!"

Here’s Ball trying to understand why minorities are working for ICE. (WATCH)

These are some pretty regressive, racist beliefs about minorities.

Posters answered the question Ball was too ignorant to grasp.

Skin color doesn’t determine political beliefs. There’s also a big difference between legal immigrants and illegal aliens that Democrats refuse to acknowledge.

Leftists are quick to call out those minorities that don’t conform to their narrow-minded racist expectations.

In Democrats’ minds, there’s no distinction.

The idea that every minority is on the same ‘team’ based on ethnicity is how Democrats view our country. Posters recognize this.

Being American means being on the same team because of shared ideals, not shared skin color or shared ethnic last names. Democrats would discover this if they weren’t so blinded by their racism.

