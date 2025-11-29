Bulwark's Cathy Young: Trump Is Embracing the White Nationalist Concept of ‘Remigration’
He Went, He Saw, He Did NOT Pray: Pope Leo XIV’s Quiet Act...
Don't Miss This VERY Special Black Friday Offer
Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem
Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because...
Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
John Kerry Tells Agreeable Hamas Apologist Christiane Amanpour What Pete Hegseth's Doing i...
Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes
Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence...
CNN Reports Some Afghans in America Are Now Living in Fear (Cue the...
NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali...
Tim Walz Trips HARD Over Himself in Rush to Accuse Trump of Pitting...
WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks...
Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth

Cringemas Carols: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Tweak Holiday Song to Dissuade Home Depot Shoppers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 29, 2025
Meme

Home Depot protesters (trespassers) are at it again. We recently brought you the story of pro-illegal alien leftists who flooded a California store to buy and return putty knives over and over. Now some of the same group are singing cringe-inducing Christmas carols with an anti-deportation twist.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

It would have been back when South Park was still funny.

Commenters say the protests are pointless since Home Depot has no control over whether ICE conducts raids in its parking lots. They say the senseless singers deserve to be mocked.

Let’s stick with the holiday theme and have them tweak another classic by singing ‘They’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ Home in their native countries, of course.

Recommended

Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem
Brett T.
Advertisement

As expected, this cringeworthy chanting has posters wanting to support Home Depot.

Makes sense to negate their boycott with a buycott.

Commenters say these theater kids must have skipped English class.

So they’re actually calling for deportations. Sweet! Let’s put the ‘depot’ in ‘deportations’ and get these illegal aliens back to their real homes in time for Christmas.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem
Brett T.
He Went, He Saw, He Did NOT Pray: Pope Leo XIV’s Quiet Act of Defiance at the Blue Mosque
justmindy
Lock Him Up! Peter Baker Suffers Short-Term Memory Loss After Biden Administration
FuzzyChimp
Commentator Is DEMANDING Names of Service Members Who Allegedly Carried Out War Crimes
Brett T.
NYT Finally Exposes Walz's MN Fraud Fiasco: $1B Stolen from Safety Nets, Somali Schemes Ignite Firestorm
justmindy
Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because They Tried to Lock Him Up
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Judge James Boasberg Threatens ‘Contempt Prosecution’ of Kristi Noem Brett T.
Advertisement