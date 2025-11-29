Cringemas Carols: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Tweak Holiday Song to Dissuade Home Depot Shoppers

Home Depot protesters (trespassers) are at it again. We recently brought you the story of pro-illegal alien leftists who flooded a California store to buy and return putty knives over and over. Now some of the same group are singing cringe-inducing Christmas carols with an anti-deportation twist.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Liberal are now SINGING in front of Home Depot’s to protest mass deportations..



FFS.. lol pic.twitter.com/SnrBkLDACF — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) November 29, 2025

Why are they so weird? Liberals are crazy lol — Joon (@JoonGuiza) November 29, 2025

How is this not a South Park skit??? 😄 — David Castro (@its_davidcastro) November 29, 2025

It would have been back when South Park was still funny.

Commenters say the protests are pointless since Home Depot has no control over whether ICE conducts raids in its parking lots. They say the senseless singers deserve to be mocked.

It’s hilarious, this is the first time most of them have ever been to a Home Depot — DeepestCool (@DeepestCool) November 29, 2025

Home Depot has nothing to do with deportations, are these people utterly stup!d? — Janet Loo (@Janetloo) November 29, 2025

I knew it was the f**king theater kids. — Steve Smith (@SteveSmith11854) November 29, 2025

If I see these people at my Home Depot I will laugh at them and mock them — CWILLIS (AKA Gromo) (@CWILLIS11) November 29, 2025

Well, they aren’t burning anything…and they sing kinda nice 🙂 — Theresa Wilkinson (@Theresa44418241) November 29, 2025

Do they take requests?

I’d love to hear "Sailing Away" by Styx. — JeffC (@JeffChrz) November 29, 2025

Let’s stick with the holiday theme and have them tweak another classic by singing ‘They’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ Home in their native countries, of course.

As expected, this cringeworthy chanting has posters wanting to support Home Depot.

I need to buy some stuff at Home Depot today. — HockeyRules (@TmbuysHockey) November 29, 2025

I have to go buy something from Home Depot now — jeff atkinson (@jeffatkinson7) November 29, 2025

Makes me want to shop and support Home Depot — Cinnamon Ootz (@CinnamonOo77122) November 29, 2025

Makes sense to negate their boycott with a buycott.

Commenters say these theater kids must have skipped English class.

Double negative equates to positive.. “ We DONT want NO more deportations” . 🤨 — Truther (@mak00sh33) November 29, 2025

Technically they’re calling for people to be deported as singing “we don’t want no more” is a double negative and they’re encouraging ice. Cool. — Steven Burns (@itburnswhen) November 29, 2025

So they’re actually calling for deportations. Sweet! Let’s put the ‘depot’ in ‘deportations’ and get these illegal aliens back to their real homes in time for Christmas.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.