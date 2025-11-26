Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Democrat Blurts ‘Sedition Six’ Video Was Made to Attack Trump

On Tuesday night, former DNC Spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa unintentionally said out loud what we already deduced about the recent sedition video put out by six Democrats - the video was a direct attack on President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings quickly jumped on the admission.

Xochitl Hinojosa says the quiet part out loud and Scott Jennings exposes her.



"Can I ask you a question, stop what? You said they want them to stop. Stop what?"



"They want them to stop speaking out."



"You said speaking out against Trump." pic.twitter.com/hte5ehiVuB — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) November 26, 2025

“Unconstitutional orders” means “All orders from Trump”. Dems are traitorous d*****bags. — Ray 🇺🇸 (@RayOFreedom) November 26, 2025

That’s exactly what the video implied, and the Democrats know it.

The silly nonsense that these six Democrats were just issuing a friendly reminder was obvious bunk from the start. Soldiers know their oath and don’t need their memories jogged. Commenters get it.

Everyone in the military is EXPLICITLY trained to disobey CLEARLY unconstitutional or illegal orders. At the same time, they are also trained to assume the orders they are given are legal and that they are duty-bound to follow them. There is an inevitable tension then between these two obligations. The point is, however, that NO US soldier needs to get this simplistic and breathless blather from a bunch of lawmakers whose partisan opposition to the president is palpable. — Jonathan E. Burack (@jonathan_b9893) November 26, 2025

It's Operation: Let Them Speak. These idiots keep outing themselves — Mike Johnson (@mjohnson336) November 26, 2025

We knew a Democrat would let the truth slip out eventually. We’re glad that Jennings was present to snag it and amplify it.

Posters say that the Democrats in the sedition video saying ‘we’ve got your backs’ is a lie based on the recent Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

I wish he had pointed out that these demtards a month ago voted multiple times to deny our service men a paycheck. The same soldiers they are asking to risk their career and freedom just to advance the democratic agenda — WhiteApe (@TheGayWhiteApe) November 26, 2025

She has NO IDEA what she's talking about.. Veteran here.... refusing orders will get you a dishonerable discharge. He has not given illegal orders. The democrats that were in the video should be ashamed of themselves. — Noles/MCFC (@FerrisLawrence) November 26, 2025

I dont listen to a rambling idiot who doesnt understand military culture and expectations. And expresses opines as a civilian. Also, when your name looks like 5 consecutive letters of the alphabet, I turn my radar off, XYZYOBL. — Gordon DeMonte (@MonteCristoRule) November 26, 2025

@XochitlHinojosa is one stupid Word Salad **** — Leftism Delenda Est (@old_take) November 26, 2025

Her dad was inspired when he sneezed into his bowl of Alpha-Bits.

Posters doubt the truth will change any Democrats’ minds.

Unfortunately the Democrat base isn’t made up of well versed or discerning people. They just swallow the lies told by Leftists from the Democratic Party to the Communist Party (plus a smattering of Islamist terrorist supporters) whole. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) November 26, 2025

This is a preview of many Thanksgiving dinner conversations but the liberal ends with an emotional breakdown, hasty exit or claims to be victimized by the logic. — CancelCulture (@CancelCulture6) November 26, 2025

Democrat family members disinvited themselves to holiday get-togethers years ago. But if one shows up, be sure to have this video ready to go. Truth is a delicious side for turkey on Thanksgiving.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

