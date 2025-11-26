Jasmine Crockett Says Illegal Aliens Make America Great, Not American ICE Agents Enforcing...
VIP
Kash Bash Crash: Trump Obliterates MS NOW Fake News Story, Says FBI Director...
Paid Endorsement: Governor Hopeful Eric Swalwell Releases Campaign Video Featuring His Uni...
VIP
Deported Jamaican National Now Can Imagine How the Slaves Must Have Felt
Mad Maxine Waters Reassures Us She’s Resisting ‘Lowdown Dirty No Good Filthy' President...
Joy Reid Says JD Vance Is Going to Throw Brown Usha Under the...
VIP
No One Has a Right to Sneak Into Your House—or Your Country
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Cites 'A Few Good Men' as Example of Following Illegal...
New Orleans Police Superintendent Says We Don’t Enforce Civil Issues Like Being Here...
How the SPEED Act and Affordability Agenda Can Drive America’s Economic Comeback
Senate Candidate Files Hate Crime Lawsuit Against Dearborn Mayor, Council, and Police Depa...
How the Veterans Access Act Could Transform Care for America’s Heroes
Dude in Nicaragua Discovers LED Light Shows, Declares China Superior to USA
Career Criminal With 72 Arrests Sets Woman Aflame on Chicago Train; White House...

Scott Jennings Can’t Believe His Ears as Democrat Blurts ‘Sedition Six’ Video Was Made to Attack Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:28 AM on November 26, 2025
Twitchy

On Tuesday night, former DNC Spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa unintentionally said out loud what we already deduced about the recent sedition video put out by six Democrats - the video was a direct attack on President Donald Trump. Republican commentator Scott Jennings quickly jumped on the admission.

Advertisement

Democrats on CNN’s NewsNight didn’t like the truth. (WATCH)

That’s exactly what the video implied, and the Democrats know it.

The silly nonsense that these six Democrats were just issuing a friendly reminder was obvious bunk from the start. Soldiers know their oath and don’t need their memories jogged. Commenters get it.

Everyone in the military is EXPLICITLY trained to disobey CLEARLY unconstitutional or illegal orders. At the same time, they are also trained to assume the orders they are given are legal and that they are duty-bound to follow them. There is an inevitable tension then between these two obligations. The point is, however, that NO US soldier needs to get this simplistic and breathless blather from a bunch of lawmakers whose partisan opposition to the president is palpable.

— Jonathan E. Burack (@jonathan_b9893) November 26, 2025

Recommended

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

We knew a Democrat would let the truth slip out eventually. We’re glad that Jennings was present to snag it and amplify it.

Posters say that the Democrats in the sedition video saying ‘we’ve got your backs’ is a lie based on the recent Schumer Shutdown of the federal government.

Advertisement

Her dad was inspired when he sneezed into his bowl of Alpha-Bits.

Posters doubt the truth will change any Democrats’ minds.

Democrat family members disinvited themselves to holiday get-togethers years ago. But if one shows up, be sure to have this video ready to go. Truth is a delicious side for turkey on Thanksgiving.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Paid Endorsement: Governor Hopeful Eric Swalwell Releases Campaign Video Featuring His Unimpressive Staff
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett Says Illegal Aliens Make America Great, Not American ICE Agents Enforcing Our Laws
Warren Squire
Slender Man Stabber's Escape: Caught with Trans 'Girlfriend' in Truck Stop Bust – A Predictable Disaster
justmindy
Career Criminal With 72 Arrests Sets Woman Aflame on Chicago Train; White House Reacts
Brett T.
Mad Maxine Waters Reassures Us She’s Resisting ‘Lowdown Dirty No Good Filthy' President Trump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement