Nine Teens Shot in Chicago in ‘Riot’ After Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Max Out Democracy, Let People Vote by Phone
Squall of Duty: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Miles Taylor Thinks the IRS Is Part of...
Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY...
Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a...
REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military...
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes Profusely for Honest Assessment of Crime in the City
VIP
Ron DeSantis Spots ANOTHER Example of Media's Climate Change Alarmism Being Embarrassingly...
Twitter's Location Feature Rollout Confirms The Worst: Bots Are Everywhere
Miranda Devine Points Out Who Endorsed Sen. Elissa Slotkin (the Seditious Video Makes...
An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New...
This Week on Capitol Hill: The Saudis, Epstein, and Peace
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time...
VIP
Put a Shirt On, Animals: Sec. Duffy Wants Americans to Stop Boarding Flights...

If California Governor’s Race Comes Down to Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter There’s No Lesser of Two Evils

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 22, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The California gubernatorial race keeps getting uglier in more ways than one. Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell just announced that he’s running for the office. The state’s non-partisan primary means the top two vote-getters will face off. The worst-case scenario would be Swalwell versus fellow Democrat Katie Porter. Both are so bad that voting for the ‘lesser of two evils’ does not apply.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Yes, Porter is an ogre. Just ask her aides!

Commenters say Swallwell versus Porter would be the worst set of political options the state has ever faced.

That’s not fair. We’re sure Porter could clear a hallway, too.

Posters say the pungent pair belong on the BBC.

Recommended

Nine Teens Shot in Chicago in ‘Riot’ After Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Brett T.
Advertisement

Sticking with the British theme, and given Swalwell’s past with a Chinese spy and Porter’s mashed potatoes flinging, the obvious name for these two is Bangers and Mash.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations regarding this terrible twosome.

If it comes down to Swalwell and Porter, this would be the best possible time for California to break off and finally plunge into the sea.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nine Teens Shot in Chicago in ‘Riot’ After Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
Brett T.
Byron York Has Some Choice Quotes From Kamala Harris' 'Traveling Therapy Session' (TRY Not to Laugh)
Doug P.
Squall of Duty: ‘Anonymous’ Writer Miles Taylor Thinks the IRS Is Part of the U.S. Military
Warren Squire
REALLY? Sen. Elissa Slotkin Wants to Know 'What's Going on With Trump's Military Purge?'
Doug P.
Rep. Eric Swalwell Wants to Max Out Democracy, Let People Vote by Phone
Brett T.
Anderson Cooper Was Apparently Too in Awe of Nancy Pelosi to Ask a Question We ALL Have
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nine Teens Shot in Chicago in ‘Riot’ After Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Brett T.
Advertisement