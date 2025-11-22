If California Governor’s Race Comes Down to Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter There’s No Lesser of Two Evils

The California gubernatorial race keeps getting uglier in more ways than one. Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell just announced that he’s running for the office. The state’s non-partisan primary means the top two vote-getters will face off. The worst-case scenario would be Swalwell versus fellow Democrat Katie Porter. Both are so bad that voting for the ‘lesser of two evils’ does not apply.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

The two highest-profile Democrats currently running for governor in CA: pic.twitter.com/pAaHcfnzAL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

That's the best the Dems have I guess. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 22, 2025

Democrats have to choose between a ballerina and an ogre. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤮🤮🤮💩💩💩 — HispanHombre (@HispanHombre) November 22, 2025

Yes, Porter is an ogre. Just ask her aides!

Commenters say Swallwell versus Porter would be the worst set of political options the state has ever faced.

That’s a picture of American rot and the erosion of the foundations of our Constitutional Republic.



It would be funny if it weren’t so damn terrifying in its reality. — sighence (@krisuz44) November 22, 2025

A couple of upstanding citizens. A greasy, farting cheater and a domestic abuser that pours hot food on their spouse. Good choices, California. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) November 22, 2025

One farts in hallways and the other screams. — Ivan Ivanovitch (@whitleythecat) November 22, 2025

That’s not fair. We’re sure Porter could clear a hallway, too.

Posters say the pungent pair belong on the BBC.

It looks like the cast of an awful British sitcom. Let's think of a name, shall we?



"Butters and the Nursemaid" — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) November 22, 2025

Feng Feng and the Fat thing — BeanGenie PNW (@BeanGeniePNW) November 22, 2025

The Hobo and the Hippo. — Professor Charles Xavier (@PezeshkiCharles) November 22, 2025

Tater and Toots — Brian Sabol (@BrianSabol) November 22, 2025

Sticking with the British theme, and given Swalwell’s past with a Chinese spy and Porter’s mashed potatoes flinging, the obvious name for these two is Bangers and Mash.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations regarding this terrible twosome.

If “yikes” were people… but Cali is going to get what it deserves. — justathreeringcircus (@ezroll234) November 22, 2025

You ever notice how you never see both of them in the same room together? — CoreyBorealis (@borealis_corey) November 22, 2025

Both originally from Iowa. Sorry about that. 😀😜😂 — KeithH (@kch50014) November 22, 2025

If you put facial hair and glasses on her they would look like the same person — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) November 22, 2025

Well you know one of em will win it, so CA is doomed. — Aussie John (@spindle2465) November 22, 2025

Wow and people thought newsom was bad. Californians must be praying for the San Andreas fault to give way. — Polyticks Unlimited (@PoliUnLimited) November 22, 2025

If it comes down to Swalwell and Porter, this would be the best possible time for California to break off and finally plunge into the sea.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.