Text Vex: Hakeem Jeffries Ignores Reporter’s Question About the D.C. Democrat Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

The Washington Post broke the story that Democrat Stacey Plaskett was texting with Jeffrey Epstein during a congressional hearing involving President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Epstein was feeding her questions to ask him. Since that story dropped, Democrats have refused to address it. That didn’t change on Monday.

A reporter confronted Democrat Hakeem Jeffries with the info on Plaskett, and this is how it went. (WATCH)

Question: Why should Americans trust you and House Democrats when Plaskett was texting Epstein during a hearing?



Jeffries: *changes subject and waves hands around* pic.twitter.com/kpXXQxPTKi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

He's no Jedi! — Rob Mack (@rob7167) November 18, 2025

‘This is not the connection to Epstein you’re looking for,’ said a waving Jeffries.

That would have been much better than what he actually said.

"I'll just open my mouth and let random words fly out" — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) November 17, 2025

Yes. He has a way of speaking that makes it sound like he is making a powerful point. But when you actually listen, not so much. — Mark Sansone (@Ninermark16) November 17, 2025

That’s the Hakeem method — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

Amazingly, he excels at being dull with verbal pauses that are wide enough to drive a truck through.

The Epstein emails have been a huge nothingburger as they relate to Trump. But Democrats want to ignore what the emails reveal about their own party.

The Clintons are dodging Congressional depositions.



NYT reporters caught colluding with Epsteing to sink Trump.



Sitting congresswoman personally texting with Epstein live in a hearing against Trump.



More to come. — Wit Cephandrius (@Dndbreakfast) November 17, 2025

The NYT collusion part of the story was immediately disappeared — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

It disappeared because it’s actually real.

Commenters said Jeffries should have answered the question instead of delivering the verbal tap dance we witnessed.

He should have condemned it. Instead, he danced around it.



He can't be trusted, and there's no accountability. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) November 17, 2025

Plaskett didn’t just question Cohen. She channeled Epstein. The swamp isn’t just deep—it’s scripted. Jeffries: dodges Epstein texts like it’s dodgeball. Transparency? Never heard of her. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 17, 2025

Hakeem is the last person anyone should trust in all of this — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

This man makes my skin crawl and nauseous all at once — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 17, 2025

And those are his good qualities.

Posters say Jeffries comes across as more machine than man.

The man is incapable of answering a question without regurgitating a script like an automaton — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

He’s just horrid. He really is Dollar Store Obama. Perfect analogy — Chad Chaddington (@ChaddingtonSC) November 17, 2025

I prefer temu Obama even more lol — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) November 17, 2025

Jeffries is a cheap Barack Obama knockoff. Just like something you might order off Temu, and when it arrives, the packaging reads 'Obbammah.'

