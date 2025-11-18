CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to...
VIP
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Education of Illegal Aliens While American Children...
Starry-Eyed NYT ‘Journalist’ Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene to ‘Great Unifier’ Joe Biden
VIP
Dearborn Mayor Disavows the Use of the Term 'Melting Pot'
Dem Cory Booker Says It’s Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From...
Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their...
Sunny Hostin Seems to Have Come Around on Releasing the Epstein Files
Olivia Julianna Is About to Ruin a GOP Staffer's Day Really, Really Bad
60 Minutes Visits Bedrooms of Children Killed in School Shootings
AOC Reminds Us to Celebrate Transgender Awareness Week
Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto...
ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat...
Congressman: QAnon Was Right About a Sex Trafficking Ring, But It Was Being...
No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in...

Text Vex: Hakeem Jeffries Ignores Reporter’s Question About the D.C. Democrat Linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:46 AM on November 18, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

The Washington Post broke the story that Democrat Stacey Plaskett was texting with Jeffrey Epstein during a congressional hearing involving President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Epstein was feeding her questions to ask him. Since that story dropped, Democrats have refused to address it. That didn’t change on Monday.

Advertisement

A reporter confronted Democrat Hakeem Jeffries with the info on Plaskett, and this is how it went. (WATCH)

‘This is not the connection to Epstein you’re looking for,’ said a waving Jeffries.

That would have been much better than what he actually said.

Amazingly, he excels at being dull with verbal pauses that are wide enough to drive a truck through.

The Epstein emails have been a huge nothingburger as they relate to Trump. But Democrats want to ignore what the emails reveal about their own party.

Recommended

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

It disappeared because it’s actually real.

Commenters said Jeffries should have answered the question instead of delivering the verbal tap dance we witnessed.

Advertisement

And those are his good qualities.

Posters say Jeffries comes across as more machine than man.

Jeffries is a cheap Barack Obama knockoff. Just like something you might order off Temu, and when it arrives, the packaging reads 'Obbammah.'

Editor’s Note: The mainstream media isn't interested in the facts; they're only interested in attacking the president. Help us continue to get to the bottom of stories like the Jeffrey Epstein files by supporting our truth-seeking journalism today. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JEFFREY EPSTEIN WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
CNN ‘Journos’ Tie Themselves in Knots Over Epstein Emails in Hilarious Effort to Avoid Trump Lawsuit
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Olivia Julianna Is About to Ruin a GOP Staffer's Day Really, Really Bad
Brett T.
And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of a January 6 Committee
Sam J.
Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto City Hall
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement