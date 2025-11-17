Starry-Eyed NYT ‘Journalist’ Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene to ‘Great Unifier’ Joe Biden

VIP
VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

We recently showed you how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats would start fawning over Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene now that she’s dissing President Donald Trump. They’re so predictable. Here’s Tyler Pager from The New York Times likening Greene to former President Joe Biden.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

It's enough to make one mutter, ‘asvsffh cvbcfh ice cream cbncvb!’ We’re quoting Biden.

Pager’s tone-deaf Biden comparison has posters howling with laughter.

That’s what most observant people would immediately think he meant.

See what we mean?

Pager must have been in a coma like Biden for the last few years.

Biden was many things, but he was never a unifier. He said MAGA Republicans were the biggest threat to democracy and also ‘garbage.’

They really do. Still, let’s sit back and laugh as ‘journalists’ express their newfound love and admiration for the stunning, brave, and unifying Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE MEDIA BIAS

