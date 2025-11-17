Starry-Eyed NYT ‘Journalist’ Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene to ‘Great Unifier’ Joe Biden

We recently showed you how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats would start fawning over Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene now that she’s dissing President Donald Trump. They’re so predictable. Here’s Tyler Pager from The New York Times likening Greene to former President Joe Biden.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

NYT reporter heaps praise on MTG’s CNN interview: She “sounded like Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/dEtVZ9KveK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 18, 2025

The nicest insult MTG has ever received. — KeepOnTruckin' 🇺🇸 (@MikeCaseEye) November 18, 2025

If MTG sounds like Biden, she's really in big trouble. — Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) November 18, 2025

It's enough to make one mutter, ‘asvsffh cvbcfh ice cream cbncvb!’ We’re quoting Biden.

Pager’s tone-deaf Biden comparison has posters howling with laughter.

That's the endorsement nobody wants. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) November 18, 2025

That’s not a compliment 😂😂😂 — KB (@newXfan) November 18, 2025

I’d never come out of my house if someone said I reminded them of Biden! pic.twitter.com/coNVbh1lCr — NOYB (@Truth4forever) November 18, 2025

Rambling and stuttering — derWeesel (@SteveYoung68454) November 18, 2025

she sounded totally incoherent ? — Chris H (@hpv6rpzp4w) November 18, 2025

That’s what most observant people would immediately think he meant.

See what we mean?

That's quite the insult. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 18, 2025

You can’t get much worse. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) November 18, 2025

Perhaps not the flex one thinks — Rob Mack (@rob7167) November 18, 2025

nothing remarkable about sounding like Biden. nothing. — pebbles (@pebbles9677) November 18, 2025

The fact that this guy thinks Biden was some kind of unifying rhetorician is absolutely hysterical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 18, 2025

Pager must have been in a coma like Biden for the last few years.

Biden was many things, but he was never a unifier. He said MAGA Republicans were the biggest threat to democracy and also ‘garbage.’

Joe Biden, the great unifier. pic.twitter.com/RtgSJ5U9hL — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 18, 2025

theres nothing that unites me with these people in that room — KnowMogself🫵😹 mog/acc (@Mogmania69) November 18, 2025

They don’t live in the same reality we do. I know we say it a lot, but it’s so true. — Right is Still Right 🇺🇸 (@fedupMolly17) November 18, 2025

They really do. Still, let’s sit back and laugh as ‘journalists’ express their newfound love and admiration for the stunning, brave, and unifying Marjorie Taylor Greene.

