No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in...
Judge Says Indictment of James Comey Tainted Due to ‘Profound Investigative Missteps,’ Med...
Chuck Schumer Quizzed on Why the Biden Administration Didn't Release the Epstein Files
And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of...
Terror on the Highway: Illegal Uzbek Alleged Terrorist Gets CDL From Josh Shapiro's...
Immigration Attorney's Sob Story Thread About Ukrainian Hubby/Dad Being Deported Gloriousl...
Charlamagne tha God Tells Democrats to Get Off Their Moral High Horse and...
This Former UFC Fighter Wants to Replace Tim Walz
Gavin Newsom Under FIRE for Destroying Millions of Lives. Is It Over For...
Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want...
Trump Smacks Weak Indiana Republicans, Threatens Their Political Future
Mary Katharine Ham Zings Andrew Tate for Calling All Women Scum (He Doesn't...
Just WOW: Democrat Stacey Plaskett's Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Even DARKER Tha...
VIP
Steven Crowder Defending Erika Kirk From Crazies Who Make CRAZIER Accusations Is a...

Love at First Slight: Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Chosen the Worn Path to 'Conservative' CNN Panel Analyst

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

We’ve seen it all before: A Republican butts heads with President Donald Trump, becomes a legacy media darling, and then spirals into irrelevancy outside the party. That appears to be happening right now with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and her battles with Trump. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are taking notice.

Advertisement

And on cue, CNN’s Brian Stelter is sending his love, Chris Cillizza, too. (READ)

That’s why the legacy media is elevating her. We’ve witnessed this formula before.

Commenters say MTG is getting the criticism she deserves from Trump for kissing up to the legacy media.

Recommended

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
Advertisement

Simping is the simplest way to get your face plastered all over legacy media outlets.

The media is using her as means to their own ends. MTG is only useful to them as long as she’s a vocal critic of Trump and Republicans. The second that ends - watch out!

She’s on a new path now.

Posters are saying she’s the new Liz Cheney or worse.

Advertisement

She’ll likely get an ‘analyst’ contract with CNN or another outlet. She’ll be yet another ‘conservative’ who will echo the sentiments of all the Democrats on these shows to laughably provide ‘balance.’ Sad, but that’s how it goes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN
Sam J.
No, Karoline Leavitt Didn’t Claim It Was Another Guy Named Donald Trump in the Epstein Emails
Brett T.
And Yet ANOTHER Damning Fact Just Came Out About Nancy Pelosi's SHAM of a January 6 Committee
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Judge Says Indictment of James Comey Tainted Due to ‘Profound Investigative Missteps,’ Media Pounces
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer Quizzed on Why the Biden Administration Didn't Release the Epstein Files
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Oversight Committee Drops Epstein- Hoax Thread FULL of Receipts Democrats Do NOT Want You to See and DAMN Sam J.
Advertisement