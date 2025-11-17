Love at First Slight: Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Chosen the Worn Path to 'Conservative' CNN Panel Analyst

We’ve seen it all before: A Republican butts heads with President Donald Trump, becomes a legacy media darling, and then spirals into irrelevancy outside the party. That appears to be happening right now with Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and her battles with Trump. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are taking notice.

And on cue, CNN’s Brian Stelter is sending his love, Chris Cillizza, too. (READ)

It’s very easy to get glowing coverage from leftwing media propagandists.



All you have to do is grovel to leftwing media propagandists. pic.twitter.com/1tzudDoPAo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2025

I am going through the transcript of @mtgreenee's interview on CNN on Sunday.



I am not exaggerating when I say it is one of the most remarkable interviews I have ever seen a politician give -- in a good way.



Stay tuned for my full breakdown at link in my bio. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) November 17, 2025

All the right people are fawning all over her. 🙄 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 17, 2025

And she's doing it at the expense of Trump and Republicans. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 17, 2025

That’s why the legacy media is elevating her. We’ve witnessed this formula before.

Commenters say MTG is getting the criticism she deserves from Trump for kissing up to the legacy media.

Some seem puzzled about why Trump gave her the “traitor” nickname, and I’m not sure if they’re just not very tuned in to current events, or if they’re being dishonest. You don’t get to go on a liberal press tour, blaming Republicans for the shutdown and come out unscathed. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) November 17, 2025

She’s mad over Trump sending her a private message about her being behind in the polls and suggesting she should not run. — Hank (@Butch40406811) November 17, 2025

It’s called ‘simping.’ — America First Mamabear (@AmericaMamabear) November 17, 2025

Simping is the simplest way to get your face plastered all over legacy media outlets.

The media is using her as means to their own ends. MTG is only useful to them as long as she’s a vocal critic of Trump and Republicans. The second that ends - watch out!

If you kiss the ring and bend the knee to establishment media as well as attacking Trump. You’ll be the media darling. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) November 17, 2025

They’ll eat her up. Hope she enjoys her 15 minutes of fame. — TammyinTx (@therealTammieH) November 17, 2025

And they'll still eat her as soon as she stops being useful. No take-sies back-sies, SHE'S YOURS NOW, STELTER!! — Michelle (@10milesTillE) November 17, 2025

She's never coming back from this. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) November 17, 2025

She’s on a new path now.

Posters are saying she’s the new Liz Cheney or worse.

Down the Liz Cheney rabbit hole she goes! — Kazum Howell (@stefkule) November 17, 2025

She went full kinzinger. Never go full Kinzinger. — Misha Tarasenko (@terrible_misha) November 17, 2025

I guess she'll get a CNN contract — Laura W (@Laura_LotusMS) November 17, 2025

She’ll likely get an ‘analyst’ contract with CNN or another outlet. She’ll be yet another ‘conservative’ who will echo the sentiments of all the Democrats on these shows to laughably provide ‘balance.’ Sad, but that’s how it goes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

