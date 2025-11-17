Dem Cory Booker Says It’s Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From His Senate Leadership Role

You can add Senator Cory Booker to the growing list of Democrats calling for embattled Senator Chuck Schumer to step down from his minority leadership position. Booker is echoing other Democrats, saying the party needs younger leaders to step forward into Schumer’s coveted position in the Senate.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

WOW! Chuck Schumer is FUMING after the calls to replace him are GROWING among Congressional Democrats "Do you think Democrats believe Chuck Schumer should be the face of the future of the Democratic Party?! Of course not!" Chuck cooked himself. It's official. Only a matter of time now.

Here are Democrats Cory Booker and Ro Khanna staking out their position. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Chuck Schumer is FUMING after the calls to replace him are GROWING among Congressional Democrats



"Do you think Democrats believe Chuck Schumer should be the face of the future of the Democratic Party?! Of course not!"



Chuck cooked himself. It's official. Only a matter… pic.twitter.com/0pKJr1UAVJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2025

Schumer’s career is done. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 17, 2025

He needs to resign from his Senate role. If he’s smart, he’ll retire at the end of his term to avoid an embarrassing primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Commenters say they knew Booker meant business when they saw his face. They think he is gunning for Schumer’s leadership position.

It's serious when Booker's googly eyes come out — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) November 17, 2025

@SenSchumer counted on @CoryBooker and Booker already left his side to position himself😂 — MyPOV (@ThinkPOV) November 17, 2025

Look at the eyes.



Spartacus looks unhinged. — Mary G Martis (@martis_mar24502) November 17, 2025

Took Spartacus 0.02 seconds to start the Corey Booker for minority leader push — Norseman27 (@Norseman2772) November 17, 2025

CB the bug eyed freak is not the answer! They have no one. 😂 — The Real PLynn (@RealPLynn) November 17, 2025

Ro Khanna listed contenders, and one laughable suggestion was 76-year-old Elizabeth Warren. Some youth movement you got there, Dems.

Any Democrat can call for a vote to remove Schumer. That has to be coming soon, given how many Democrats are openly talking about change.

When your own party starts whispering about replacing you, it’s already too late.

Schumer isn’t leading anymore he’s just reacting.

Democrats know they can’t sell the future with a face stuck in the past.

The clock is ticking, and Chuck cooked himself. — Aviral (@iaviralgupta) November 17, 2025

Well he cooks himself a lot better than burgers. — RealAndFabulous (@LoneStarRazor) November 17, 2025

Schumer’s massive failure during his Schumer Shutdown sealed his fate.

Nancy Pelosi is on the way out, and Schumer’s days are numbered. These old guard Democrats will most likely be replaced with dead-eyed socialists. Posters see it.

Advertisement

He’s not actually fuming. Chuck is going to retire because he’s old and ineffective, and has planned to for some time. Dems are shedding the last members of their moderate wing as they transition into a fully socialist and communist party bent on the destruction of our country. — The Hegemony™ (@TheHegemony) November 17, 2025

Chuck's time has past. The democrat party he represented, as sleazy & feckless as it was, is rapidly being subsumed. The new face of the democrat party is unmistakably & unabashedly Neo-Maoist. They openly despise our nation & want everything it stands for destroyed. — LewisTee (@TeeLew77) November 17, 2025

Hopefully, the Democrat Party will eat itself. If that happens, grab some popcorn; it’s going to get bloody.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.