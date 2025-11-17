Dem Cory Booker Says It’s Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From His Senate Leadership Role

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:50 PM on November 17, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You can add Senator Cory Booker to the growing list of Democrats calling for embattled Senator Chuck Schumer to step down from his minority leadership position. Booker is echoing other Democrats, saying the party needs younger leaders to step forward into Schumer’s coveted position in the Senate.

Here’s more. (READ)

WOW! Chuck Schumer is FUMING after the calls to replace him are GROWING among Congressional Democrats

"Do you think Democrats believe Chuck Schumer should be the face of the future of the Democratic Party?! Of course not!"

Chuck cooked himself. It's official. 

Only a matter of time now.

Here are Democrats Cory Booker and Ro Khanna staking out their position. (WATCH)

He needs to resign from his Senate role. If he’s smart, he’ll retire at the end of his term to avoid an embarrassing primary challenge from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Commenters say they knew Booker meant business when they saw his face. They think he is gunning for Schumer’s leadership position.

Ro Khanna listed contenders, and one laughable suggestion was 76-year-old Elizabeth Warren. Some youth movement you got there, Dems.

Any Democrat can call for a vote to remove Schumer. That has to be coming soon, given how many Democrats are openly talking about change.

Schumer’s massive failure during his Schumer Shutdown sealed his fate.

Nancy Pelosi is on the way out, and Schumer’s days are numbered. These old guard Democrats will most likely be replaced with dead-eyed socialists. Posters see it.

Hopefully, the Democrat Party will eat itself. If that happens, grab some popcorn; it’s going to get bloody.

