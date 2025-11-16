Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to Replace Old Chuck

Ballsy Move: Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Appoints MAN in Dress to Head...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 16, 2025
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Democrat Chuck Schumer’s days as a Senator and as the Senate Minority Leader are clearly numbered. But who will replace his ‘leadership’ in the Senate? What young Democrat firebrand does Ro Khanna see filling Schumer’s shoes? His list of ‘dynamic’ whippersnappers includes Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, and… Elizabeth Warren?! We can’t stop laughing either. This youth movement doesn’t include anyone under 50.

Here’s Khanna with Kristen Welker of NBC News. (WATCH)

Warren hasn’t been young since Custer’s Last Stand.

Posters say these ‘dynamic’ Democrats are truly a revelation.

Murphy's a frisky 53. He just got his driver’s permit and is still waiting for his first kiss.

Commenters say Khanna is doing all these media hits for another reason.

He’s going to tie his rope to any fellow Democrats who help his political aspirations.

But before that, he’s got a Democrat youth movement to oversee.

Wait, are you saying voters don’t associate skeletal schoolmarm Elizabeth Warren with youthful exuberance? Get outta here! Khanna is on to something here. She’s ’dynamic!’

