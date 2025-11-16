Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to Replace Old Chuck

Democrat Chuck Schumer’s days as a Senator and as the Senate Minority Leader are clearly numbered. But who will replace his ‘leadership’ in the Senate? What young Democrat firebrand does Ro Khanna see filling Schumer’s shoes? His list of ‘dynamic’ whippersnappers includes Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, and… Elizabeth Warren?! We can’t stop laughing either. This youth movement doesn’t include anyone under 50.

Advertisement

Here’s Khanna with Kristen Welker of NBC News. (WATCH)

Dem Rep Ro Khanna goes scorched earth on Chuck Schumer...



…then names Chris Murphy, Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren as "dynamic" talents that could lead the party forward.



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/IDLdq4iG7g — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2025

He names the three that are more cringe than Schumer. 😆 — Skeptology 101 (@Skeptologist) November 16, 2025

New Dem party leader pic.twitter.com/BnjCCna3yA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2025

Warren hasn’t been young since Custer’s Last Stand.

Posters say these ‘dynamic’ Democrats are truly a revelation.

Sounds more like horsemen from the apocalypse rather than dynamic talent 😂 — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 16, 2025

Khanna’s idea of “fresh leadership”? The same crew that tanked the economy, botched the border, and blamed voters for noticing. Hard pass. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 16, 2025

“dynamic young leader” Chris Murphy pic.twitter.com/FW6uCVayPx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2025

Murphy's a frisky 53. He just got his driver’s permit and is still waiting for his first kiss.

Commenters say Khanna is doing all these media hits for another reason.

yikes indeed.



I guarantee that Ro has future plans to run for President or become AOC's VP.



Bookmark it. — Russell (@__Russellm) November 16, 2025

He is smarter than AOC — Linda Scherder (@LScherder) November 16, 2025

That is not relevant. It's about who is more likely to be electable. — Russell (@__Russellm) November 16, 2025

I mean, Ro seems to have some common sense of which AOC has none. I highly doubt she’d chose him as her VP since he’s nowhere near commie enough for her. — Kalzaang (@Kalzaang) November 16, 2025

He’s definitely carving out his lane in the ascendant party faction. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2025

He’s going to tie his rope to any fellow Democrats who help his political aspirations.

But before that, he’s got a Democrat youth movement to oversee.

Under “young dynamic leaders,” he cites Elizabeth Warren (76) — “someone whose ideology I appreciate.” This is the face Democrats send out on TV. 🧐@WesternLensman#DNCFreeFall #DNC — George Nicholas (@GeogeM3) November 16, 2025

Chris Murphy? Spartacus? They have no one in the Senate. — DrNormanFlemming (@DrNormanF) November 16, 2025

You can’t make this stuff up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 16, 2025

Wait, are you saying voters don’t associate skeletal schoolmarm Elizabeth Warren with youthful exuberance? Get outta here! Khanna is on to something here. She’s ’dynamic!’

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.