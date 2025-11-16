Ballsy Move: Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Appoints MAN in Dress to Head WOMEN’S Commission

Massachusetts needed a leader for its Commission on the Status of Women, and Governor Maura Healey knew the right man for the job. Wait, ‘man?’ The Democrat passed by actual women to appoint a man who pretends to be a woman to the female-centric position. That ballsy move has reality-embracers fuming.

🚨 JUST IN: Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is being eviscerated for appointing biological male Giselle Byrd to the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of WOMEN.



The body's entire function is to craft policies for women in the state.



THAT'S A DUDE. Mental illness.🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/t9FAw4wJjG — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

These people are so delusional they have to be taken out of public office completely. — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) November 16, 2025

Democrats keep electing them. They support this madness.

Commenters say it’s the ultimate misogyny to put a man in a position that should be reserved for real women.

It's utterly disgusting. They prioritize men pretending to be women over actual women. It's sounds misogynistic to me. So gross. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 16, 2025

It’s supposed to be for women, not men.



I don’t know how Democrat voters allow this crap. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 16, 2025

It's insanity. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 16, 2025

And Democrats encourage and embrace it.

Commenters say Democrats are placing transgender ideology above common sense.

A woman governor, passing over who knows how many qualified women, appoints a man to a women’s commission. Make it make sense please. — Linda Hennessey (@lahennessey752) November 16, 2025

A man shoved into a women’s commission tells you exactly how far the ideology goes. Real women get pushed aside so the governor can score points with activists. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) November 16, 2025

A commission meant to advocate for women becomes meaningless when the state refuses to define what a woman is. This is political theatre dressed up as progress and it erases the people the commission is supposed to represent. — Kibitok Emmanuel (@Kibitok_254) November 16, 2025

No one understands womanhood better than a man in a dress. — 5 Head Podcast (@5HeadPC) November 16, 2025

To Democrats, the best ‘woman’ for the job is sometimes a man. Crazy.

