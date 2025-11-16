Schumer’s Shoes: Dem Ro Khanna Touts ‘Dynamic’ Elizabeth Warren or Cory Booker to...
Ballsy Move: Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey Appoints MAN in Dress to Head WOMEN’S Commission

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 16, 2025
meme

Massachusetts needed a leader for its Commission on the Status of Women, and Governor Maura Healey knew the right man for the job. Wait, ‘man?’ The Democrat passed by actual women to appoint a man who pretends to be a woman to the female-centric position. That ballsy move has reality-embracers fuming.

Advertisement

Here’s more info on the man who would be queen (of the commission). (READ)

Democrats keep electing them. They support this madness.

Commenters say it’s the ultimate misogyny to put a man in a position that should be reserved for real women.

And Democrats encourage and embrace it.

Commenters say Democrats are placing transgender ideology above common sense.

To Democrats, the best ‘woman’ for the job is sometimes a man. Crazy.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MASSACHUSETTS TRANSGENDER DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION LGBTQ+ WOMEN'S SPORTS

