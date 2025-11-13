BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight Trump Lawsuit

President Donald Trump is suing the BBC after it was discovered that the network deceptively edited a documentary video to make it appear that he incited a riot on January 6. The BBC has apologized and says it will fight Trump's defamation lawsuit. What the BBC did is egregious and totally anti-journalistic. So, of course, CNN’s Brian Stelter is siding with the BBC.

Stelter says the edit is ‘outrageous.’ (WATCH)

The BBC is signaling it will fight, not fold, if Trump follows through and sues over the outrageous edit in an October 2024 documentary. pic.twitter.com/iJAS4h2LS6 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 13, 2025

Potato can't write straight news. — WonderMutt (@WonderMutt20) November 13, 2025

Brian’s purported job is to report on the media.



Brian’s actual job is to defend the media’s deceptions. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

If Stelter is defending a media outlet, it’s a sure sign to never trust it.

The BBC says it didn’t intend to mislead, which means it’s claiming the deceptive clip in the video just magically edited itself into place. Sure, BBC.

"There was no intent to mislead the public"



Other than the intentionally misleading edit which was designed to mislead the public I guess — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

I can't think of an activity that requires intentionality more than editing. That it was edited by a group and then given the OK to broadcast, it is absurd to suggest they intended the audience to believe that those words were said an hour apart — N. Clay Daunthood (@daunthood) November 13, 2025

Absolutely

Why Was The Clip Edited !!

Why Not Play It Like It Was Recorded In Real Time

Why Did 2 Person Resign Then !!

All Great Questions

BBC's International Programs, Like The BBC Media Action, Have Received Funding From US Government Agencies

If Still The Case, Cut It. — Pierre Despres (@pdes94) November 14, 2025

Absolutely!! Bottom line: THEY EDITED IT TO A LIE!! — Faith In America (@NWIPatriots) November 13, 2025

They want us to believe someone tripped and accidentally inserted the video into the perfect spot to push the fake incitement narrative, or that the documentary somehow self-edited itself.

To believe this, one would have to be gullible, stupid, or dishonest. Paging Brian Stelter!

Remarkable, the mental gymnastics one has to do to believe that the BBC did not realize that their misleading product was misleading. — J C (@jofjltn4) November 13, 2025

“we intentionally created a misleading edit that intentionally misled people but we totally weren’t trying to mislead people" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 13, 2025

Their defense is also intentionally misleading.



It’s misleadings, all the way down. — J C (@jofjltn4) November 14, 2025

The intention was to convince the public and not get caught misleading the public.

Stetler misread that. I fixed it for him. — JP (@J_P1776) November 13, 2025

So Stelter can believe and push the magic, self-editing, oopsie-doodle theory, or he can be honest with himself and us by calling out the BBC for purposely misleading the public. We already know where Stelter will stand.

