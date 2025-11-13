United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align...
VIP
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to...
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel
VIP
Fix America’s Schools: Four Fast Reforms to Empower Our Kids and End the...
Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein
Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed
VIP
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama...
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgi...
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE...
This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...

BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight Trump Lawsuit

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on November 13, 2025
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

President Donald Trump is suing the BBC after it was discovered that the network deceptively edited a documentary video to make it appear that he incited a riot on January 6. The BBC has apologized and says it will fight Trump's defamation lawsuit. What the BBC did is egregious and totally anti-journalistic. So, of course, CNN’s Brian Stelter is siding with the BBC.

Advertisement

Stelter says the edit is ‘outrageous.’ (WATCH)

If Stelter is defending a media outlet, it’s a sure sign to never trust it.

The BBC says it didn’t intend to mislead, which means it’s claiming the deceptive clip in the video just magically edited itself into place. Sure, BBC.

Recommended

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice
Warren Squire
Advertisement

They want us to believe someone tripped and accidentally inserted the video into the perfect spot to push the fake incitement narrative, or that the documentary somehow self-edited itself.

To believe this, one would have to be gullible, stupid, or dishonest. Paging Brian Stelter!

So Stelter can believe and push the magic, self-editing, oopsie-doodle theory, or he can be honest with himself and us by calling out the BBC for purposely misleading the public. We already know where Stelter will stand.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BRIAN STELTER CNN DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 LAWSUIT MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice
Warren Squire
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring
Brett T.
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein
Brett T.
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
Brett T.
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice Warren Squire
Advertisement