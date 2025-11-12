Scott Jennings Confronts Young Dem Who’s Worried Venezuela Will Attack U.S. Over Blasted Drug Boats

President Donald Trump promised to do something about America’s drug crisis, and he’s doing it explosively. The U.S. military has been targeting speeding narco-terrorist drug boats approaching the United States and blasting them out of the water. On Tuesday's NewsNight on CNN, Republican commentator Scott Jennings pushed back on Democrat strategist Madeline Summerville, who laughably suggested Venezuela might decide to start an armed conflict with America.

Scott Jennings calmly shut down a frantic liberal attorney claiming the President is trying to “provoke an armed attack” from Venezuela by striking drug vessels. But @ScottJenningsKY reminded Madeline Summerville that “we’re already under attack” and that it’s a 70/30 issue. SUMMERVILLE: “I think he’s trying to provoke an armed attack. I think that’s what he’s trying to do, so he can get away with saying that we’re at war, and now I can deport people the way I want to.” Abby Phillip asked Jennings if he agreed. JENNINGS: “I think he would argue we’re already under attack!” “You’ve got Venezuela that does move drugs into our country, not fentanyl. I agree with you. It’s mostly cocaine, but they are part of a narco-terrorist system in our hemisphere that floods our country with drugs.” “Efforts in the past seem to have not curtailed this. And so, look, he had promised a more muscular response to the international drug trade, particularly in our hemisphere. Now we’re getting it.” “I mean, I guess you could debate the legality of it. I’ll tell you the politics of it. It’s about a 70/30 issue.” “The American people have been wanting the government to do something more about the narco-terrorism in our hemisphere. And they’re doing it.” “And so we’ll…I guess we’ll see what the lawyers have to say. But I know what the American people think and it’s like finally someone is taking these narco-terrorists seriously.”

But @ScottJenningsKY reminded Madeline Summerville that “we’re already under attack” and that it’s a 70/30 issue.… pic.twitter.com/xcFGp1s5A5 — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2025

Who put this CHILD on, to discuss political matters? — JohnZantos (@JohnZantos) November 12, 2025

There appears to be a youth movement underway on CNN’s NewsNight. The show brought on the son of actor Michael Douglas the other night.

One poster says Trump isn’t just talking tough about stopping foreign drugs from entering the country, but showing America and the drug cartels he means business, one blasted boat at a time.

Exactly. Jennings laid it out: the President is confronting real narco-terrorism threatening Americans. The left cries theatrics while the nation finally sees action against drug cartels. This is leadership Americans demanded for decades. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 12, 2025

POTUS is "trying to provoke an armed attack from Venezuela"? Does she even hear herself????😏🤣 — D Banigan (@DBanigan22) November 12, 2025

She’s relying on her audience not knowing about Venezuela’s military power.

One poster shows why a war between America and Venezuela would be over in less than a day.

What does Madeline Summerville think Venezuela is going to attack us with?



More drugs and gang members?



Their Military is a complete joke compared to the United States. 😆 pic.twitter.com/YPQjknorP5 — Kristi L. Talmadge (@KristiTalmadge) November 12, 2025

That may be the dumbest take of the week by a leftist on CNN this week. That isn’t easy. 3 Boy Scout troops would wipe out Venezuela in about 9 hours. — dongoesdigital (@DonGoesDigital) November 12, 2025

That’s not fair. We’re looking at seven hours tops. Wait, what kind of badge will they earn?

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

