Eric Adams’ Mysterious Absence Sparks Rumors of NYC Re-Election Retreat

Boats on Blast: Marco Rubio Says U.S. Military Will Continue Bombing Narco-Terrorist Drug Vessels

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 PM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

President Donald Trump's administration will continue putting cartels and their narco-terrorist drug vessels on blast. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says explosive military strikes on drug-running boats from south of the U.S. border will keep happening. Why? They’re working and sending the message that the U.S. does not play around.

Here’s more. (READ)

Secretary Marco Rubio just CONFIRMED the lethal military strikes on narco-terrorist boats will CONTINUE because it is an imminent threat.

"Interdiction doesn't work. You want to stop these drug cartels, you have to make clear to them they're not going to get their boats here! Interdiction, they don't care about losing a boat. They don't care about losing some drugs. They've already factored that into their business model."

"What will stop them completely is that they know if they go out there, they're not going to make the journey. Look, this is an imminent, immediate threat to the United States. If you tell me there's a boat full of drugs headed towards the United States to drop off drugs here and poison our people, that's as big a threat as if some country was coming into attack at an American city. It needs to be stopped."

"And boy, let me tell you something, you're not seeing nearly as many boats right now as you were a couple weeks ago. So it has worked and will continue to work."

Here’s Rubio on CBS News. (WATCH)

Rubio certainly continues to impress.

Posters say Rubio is making sure narco-terrorists are getting the full FAFO experience if they try to bring deadly drugs into America.

Rubio just laid it down like a cartel execution order — no more slap-on-the-wrist “interdictions,” we’re talking straight military kill shots on narco boats. And he’s right: cartels don’t give a damn about losing a shipment, they bake that loss into their profit margins. But if every time they launch a boat it ends up as fish food, suddenly the math changes. That’s deterrence, gangster-style. Treat cartel smugglers like an invading army because that’s exactly what they are — foreign enemies pumping poison into our cities. And the fact Rubio admits the traffic already dropped proves it: nothing makes criminals rethink faster than staring down the barrel of a missile.

— Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) September 23, 2025

Yep, stop the threat BEFORE it even gets close to our shores.

Here’s the latest U.S. military strike on an incoming drug shipment. (WATCH - NO SOUND)

At some point, they have to run out of boats and crews, right?

Commenters can already imagine Democrats siding with the cartels because of Trump.

Democrats are already the pro-illegal alien, pro-crime, and pro-men in women’s spaces party. Might as well add ‘pro-cartel’ to the list of unpopular things they support.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

