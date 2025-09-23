Boats on Blast: Marco Rubio Says U.S. Military Will Continue Bombing Narco-Terrorist Drug Vessels

President Donald Trump's administration will continue putting cartels and their narco-terrorist drug vessels on blast. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says explosive military strikes on drug-running boats from south of the U.S. border will keep happening. Why? They’re working and sending the message that the U.S. does not play around.

Here’s more. (READ)

Secretary Marco Rubio just CONFIRMED the lethal military strikes on narco-terrorist boats will CONTINUE because it is an imminent threat. "Interdiction doesn't work. You want to stop these drug cartels, you have to make clear to them they're not going to get their boats here! Interdiction, they don't care about losing a boat. They don't care about losing some drugs. They've already factored that into their business model." "What will stop them completely is that they know if they go out there, they're not going to make the journey. Look, this is an imminent, immediate threat to the United States. If you tell me there's a boat full of drugs headed towards the United States to drop off drugs here and poison our people, that's as big a threat as if some country was coming into attack at an American city. It needs to be stopped." "And boy, let me tell you something, you're not seeing nearly as many boats right now as you were a couple weeks ago. So it has worked and will continue to work."

Here’s Rubio on CBS News. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Secretary Marco Rubio just CONFIRMED the lethal military strikes on narco-terrorist boats will CONTINUE because it is an imminent threat.



"Interdiction doesn't work. You want to stop these drug cartels, you have to make clear to them they're not going to get their… pic.twitter.com/VCOQ6mQD9p — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 23, 2025

I'm honestly shocked that the United States is defending its own border for once, instead of some other country halfway across the world.



This is what America First looks like 🇺🇲 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 23, 2025

I know Vance is the VP and I love the dude….. But Rubio 2.0 is F’ing 🔥 — CochiLoco (@CochiAtl) September 23, 2025

This man is not messing around. — SayyWhatt (@Sayy_What1) September 23, 2025

Rubio certainly continues to impress.

Posters say Rubio is making sure narco-terrorists are getting the full FAFO experience if they try to bring deadly drugs into America.

Rubio just laid it down like a cartel execution order — no more slap-on-the-wrist “interdictions,” we’re talking straight military kill shots on narco boats. And he’s right: cartels don’t give a damn about losing a shipment, they bake that loss into their profit margins. But if every time they launch a boat it ends up as fish food, suddenly the math changes. That’s deterrence, gangster-style. Treat cartel smugglers like an invading army because that’s exactly what they are — foreign enemies pumping poison into our cities. And the fact Rubio admits the traffic already dropped proves it: nothing makes criminals rethink faster than staring down the barrel of a missile. — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) September 23, 2025

Rubio makes it simple if drug cartels think they can still get through, they will. Strong, clear action is the only way to stop the threat before it reaches the U.S. — Ankit Bharosh (@ankitbharosh) September 23, 2025

Yep, stop the threat BEFORE it even gets close to our shores.

Here’s the latest U.S. military strike on an incoming drug shipment. (WATCH - NO SOUND)

Trump just announced that another Narco Boat was attacked and sunk. 3 Narco terrorists are pleading their case at the Pearly Gates. pic.twitter.com/XOt05SPXLk — R T (@RDog861) September 20, 2025

I have written "Long Overdue" too many times in the last 6 months. Narcos will find another line of work if there's a chance of a missile vaporizing them. — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) September 23, 2025

Excellent. Sink every boat that attempts to bring poison into our country. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) September 23, 2025

I'm surprised they're still finding people to drive these boats — Marcus Winthrop (@The_Agrippa) September 23, 2025

At some point, they have to run out of boats and crews, right?

Commenters can already imagine Democrats siding with the cartels because of Trump.

Democrats are gonna be so sad, again! — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) September 23, 2025

Democrats will start supporting the cartels soon. — Paratrooper Brady™ (@paratroopbrady) September 23, 2025

Democrats are going to have a temper tantrum like always. — Connor Purcell (@ConnorPurcell13) September 23, 2025

Democrats are already the pro-illegal alien, pro-crime, and pro-men in women’s spaces party. Might as well add ‘pro-cartel’ to the list of unpopular things they support.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

