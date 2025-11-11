Getting Closer: Bill to End the Schumer Shutdown Officially Passes Senate, Heads to...
Scott Jennings Leaves Son of Actor Michael Douglas Stuttering Over SNAP and the Schumer Shutdown (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:12 AM on November 11, 2025
Twitchy

On Monday, Republican Commentator Scott Jennings left the young adult son of actor Michael Douglas dazed on CNN’s NewsNight. Podcaster Dylan Douglas thought he could pin the blame for the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government on Republicans. The stuttering started when Jennings asked him a question he refused to answer.

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just left Michael Douglas’ 25-year-old liberal son stuttering in his dust.

Dylan Douglas tried to shift blame for the shutdown away from Democrats, but @ScottJenningsKY wasn’t having it after 40 days of gridlock.

He had the receipts to prove it.

DOUGLAS: “Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the one that were hurting people, making this plight.”

JENNINGS: “Who was casting the votes AGAINST opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?”

DOUGLAS: “Who was…?”

JENNINGS: “No, no. Who was casting the votes?”

DOUGLAS: “Scott, who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?”

JENNINGS: “Nobody, Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times.”

“Republicans voted to FUND SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to DEFUND it 15 times!”

“And we had to beg 8 to join us!”

The video is always better than the script. (WATCH)

It’s ridiculous to argue that Republicans shut down the government when they voted over a dozen times to reopen it, and in the end, rogue Democrats sided with them.

Posters say Dylan Douglas needs to pick his targets better. You don’t come right out of the gate and go after Scott Jennings. Silly, kid.

Jennings doesn't mind the taste of soy, apparently.

Commenters are wondering why CNN tapped Douglas to be on NewsNight.

Not much, apparently.

Jennings confronted him, and he couldn’t even tell the obvious truth.

Now we’re wondering which celebrity progeny Jennings will vanquish next.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

