Scott Jennings Leaves Son of Actor Michael Douglas Stuttering Over SNAP and the Schumer Shutdown (WATCH)

On Monday, Republican Commentator Scott Jennings left the young adult son of actor Michael Douglas dazed on CNN’s NewsNight. Podcaster Dylan Douglas thought he could pin the blame for the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government on Republicans. The stuttering started when Jennings asked him a question he refused to answer.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Scott Jennings just left Michael Douglas’ 25-year-old liberal son stuttering in his dust. Dylan Douglas tried to shift blame for the shutdown away from Democrats, but @ScottJenningsKY wasn’t having it after 40 days of gridlock. He had the receipts to prove it. DOUGLAS: “Scott, with all respect, you cannot put on the American people that Democrats were the one that were hurting people, making this plight.” JENNINGS: “Who was casting the votes AGAINST opening the government, Democrats or Republicans?” DOUGLAS: “Who was…?” JENNINGS: “No, no. Who was casting the votes?” DOUGLAS: “Scott, who was wanting to cut SNAP benefits?” JENNINGS: “Nobody, Republicans voted to fund SNAP 15 times.” “Republicans voted to FUND SNAP 15 times. Democrats voted to DEFUND it 15 times!” “And we had to beg 8 to join us!”

The video is always better than the script. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings just left Michael Douglas’ 25-year-old liberal son stuttering in his dust.



Dylan Douglas tried to shift blame for the shutdown away from Democrats, but @ScottJenningsKY wasn’t having it after 40 days of gridlock.



He had the receipts to prove it.



DOUGLAS: “Scott,… pic.twitter.com/Dtz8gQw6Ue — Overton (@overton_news) November 11, 2025

Ouch. Jennings didn’t even have to get emotional. Just brought receipts and left that kid stuttering like a simp. — The Daviest Dave (@DaviestThe) November 11, 2025

It’s ridiculous to argue that Republicans shut down the government when they voted over a dozen times to reopen it, and in the end, rogue Democrats sided with them.

Posters say Dylan Douglas needs to pick his targets better. You don’t come right out of the gate and go after Scott Jennings. Silly, kid.

“You come at the king, you best not miss.” pic.twitter.com/DaVLn2V9OA — Overton (@overton_news) November 11, 2025

If you're going to take on Scott, you had best have some receipts and be ready to defend your position, or he will slap you between two pieces of Wonder bread, and eat you alive like he did the Douglas kid. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) November 11, 2025

Jennings doesn't mind the taste of soy, apparently.

Commenters are wondering why CNN tapped Douglas to be on NewsNight.

Why do we care what the young son of an actor thinks?

Like seriously?

I've never heard of the guy. — ImpartiallySnide (@OnlyMalarkey) November 11, 2025

Feeding a nepo baby to @ScottJenningsKY is just cruel. — Jeff (@BlazerBeav) November 11, 2025

Advertisement

WTF does a nepo baby know about anything in real life??? — Deb (@DebNonCompliant) November 11, 2025

Not much, apparently.

Jennings confronted him, and he couldn’t even tell the obvious truth.

Dylan didn’t answer the question because it didn’t fit his narrative. He can’t face reality. That’s why Democrats fail constantly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 11, 2025

Dylan needs to crawl back under whatever rock he popped out from. — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) November 11, 2025

Poor kid. He never stood a chance. — Eric Germain (@egermain4547) November 11, 2025

Now we’re wondering which celebrity progeny Jennings will vanquish next.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership. Thank you!