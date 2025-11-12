Hypocrite Alert! FEC Reveals Jasmine Crockett’s Been Living the Luxury Life With Fancy Hotels and Trips

Karoline Leavitt Has an Assignment for the Media About a Redaction in an...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 12, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett has been criticizing President Donald Trump for continuing to host parties and golf while her party held America hostage with the Schumer Shutdown. But it turns out Crockett's been living high on the hog thanks to campaign cash from her donors. Silly, Jasmine.

Check out her list of expensive hotels and more. (READ)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is being brutally slammed for dishing out THOUSANDS on luxury amenities OUTSIDE her district, per FEC 

- $4,175 on the Ritz-Carlton

- $2,304 on The Luxury Collection

- $5,326 on The West Hollywood Edition

- $1,173 on The Times Square Edition

- $2,000+ on The Cosmopolitan and Aria Resort in Vegas

- $2,703 on The Edgartown Inn

- $3,160 on The Coco

- $2,728 on Transportation 4 U Limo service

- $2,310 on DCA Car LLC

- $1,254 on Bay Area Limousine

- $50,000 security

"You are seeing a woman not spending a lot of time in TEXAS! That whole list of places she's been living high on the hog? I didn't see anything mentioning DALLAS, HOUSTON...she's all across the country making sure she's taken care of, that her nails look fabulous!"

Imagine that.

Here’s Fox News reporting on Crockett’s lavish spending. (WATCH)

Karoline Leavitt Has an Assignment for the Media About a Redaction in an Email Dems Released
Doug P.
That’s the truth.

Posters say it’s wild that she’s living this way while her constituents are struggling with crime and how to feed themselves.

We’re sure there's a pit stop at a shoe boutique between the Ritz and the ballot box.

Earlier this week, Crockett was complaining about the cost of her security detail. (WATCH)

She wants taxpayers to foot the bill for her big mouth.

Posters noticed something conspicuous by its absence from the list. Did we blink and miss it?

She’s like all the Democrats now. She posts videos but doesn’t accomplish anything. That hasn’t stopped her biggest fans from kissing her feet, though. Heck, they probably paid for her shoes.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

