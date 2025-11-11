Jasmine Crockett Says Her Big Mouth Requires a Bigger Security Detail but She Doesn’t Want to Pay

Democrat Jasmine Crockett says she needs a bigger security detail because of her big mouth. Because she’s so outspoken, she says she is under constant threat. She seems to suggest that someone other than herself and those who donate to her political campaigns need to pay her security bill.

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Jasmine Crockett says SHE'S the one in real danger of being attacked, and is demanding ample taxpayer dollars for her own security detail.



She says those dollars on security should be spent CAMPAIGNING for reelection instead.pic.twitter.com/N5Gp8GATod — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is not very bright. — Speaker of Truth (@William17171717) November 12, 2025

She’s a dim bulb.

Posters say if Crockett needs security cash, she has some boot-licking admirers who could foot the bill.

She should ask her cult following for security. If they're willing to lick her boots, I'm sure they'd be willing to be her human shield. pic.twitter.com/Bg8S6ZIuY0 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 12, 2025

She freaking had people literally kiss her feet. I would censure her in the House for that! — TwittsEnd ™ (@twittsend) November 12, 2025

We literally just saw a crazy lady kiss her feet. Shes fine. pic.twitter.com/iybcR1Gtup — Margaret Thatcher’s Ghost (@MaggieTGhost) November 12, 2025

We’ll never bow to Queen Crockett.

One poster says Crockett can be her own security.

The ruling class demands your money to protect them from you. Then she admits the quiet part out loud: it’s all just about funding her campaign. We have the Second Amendment for our security. She can use it too. — Kentucky (@KentuckyKOT) November 12, 2025

It’s bad enough we pay politicians salaries while they campaign and aren’t in Washington doing their jobs. — Tammi Minoski 🟦 (@TammiMinoski) November 12, 2025

Using taxpayer dollars for personal security while people struggle with basics is tone-deaf. Priorities are twisted. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) November 12, 2025

But I thought she said Republicans loved her? So is is it Democrats she's afraid of? — The Real Conservative (@uspatriot1776T) November 12, 2025

She did say this. That begs the question of who Crockett is really scared of. MAGA doesn’t want anything life-threatening to befall her; they want her out and talking as the face of the Democrat Party at every opportunity she has.

