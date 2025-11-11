Jasmine Crockett Says Her Big Mouth Requires a Bigger Security Detail but She Doesn’t Want to Pay

On-Air Arrogance: CNN’s Abby Phillip Says Her Job Is to Bring ‘The Facts’...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on November 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jasmine Crockett says she needs a bigger security detail because of her big mouth. Because she’s so outspoken, she says she is under constant threat. She seems to suggest that someone other than herself and those who donate to her political campaigns need to pay her security bill.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

She’s a dim bulb.

Posters say if Crockett needs security cash, she has some boot-licking admirers who could foot the bill.

We’ll never bow to Queen Crockett.

One poster says Crockett can be her own security.

She did say this. That begs the question of who Crockett is really scared of. MAGA doesn’t want anything life-threatening to befall her; they want her out and talking as the face of the Democrat Party at every opportunity she has.

