‘Entertainment Welfare’: Greg Gutfeld Confronts NYT Journo With the Truth of Late-Night TV’s Demise

Network television late-night shows are finally dying despite years of plummeting ratings. Greg Gutfeld, whose Fox News late-night cable show, the aptly titled Gutfeld!, has been crushing its network counterparts, says it’s about time. He says those failing shows have been sustained by ‘entertainment welfare.’

Greg Gutfeld: "Leftwing late-night shows have been propped up by “entertainment welfare."“ I crush them like bugs. The only reason why they were around for so long, despite the fact that their numbers were dropping, was the fact that they toed the line. "But what about Trump?" If the numbers were there, it wouldn't make any difference."

Here’s Greg Gutfeld with David Marchese of The New York Times. (WATCH)

.@greggutfeld: Leftwing late-night shows have been propped up by “entertainment welfare."



“I crush them like bugs. The only reason why they were around for so long, despite the fact that their numbers were dropping, was the fact that they towed the line."



But what about Trump?… pic.twitter.com/th5yh3Cq1U — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

“What about Trump” is why late night sucks. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 8, 2025

The rallying cry of the TDS afflicted. Like this interviewer. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

Everything always circles back to President Donald Trump. But he didn’t order these shows off the air.

These programs are ‘comedy’ corpses because they’re simply not funny, and fewer and fewer people are watching them. Posters list the reasons why.

He’s right. It’s not Trump.



Colbert’s ratings got him canceled.



Kimmel’s mouth got him suspended, albeit temporarily.



Trump is just their scapegoat for poor programming. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 8, 2025

Gutfeld: #1 in late-night. Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon:



Ratings collapse



DEI monologues



Trump obsession



The market spoke. Gutfeld crushed. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 8, 2025

“entertainment welfare” was just dead on perfect. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

It really was.

The arrogance of Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert is grating. They really think they are our betters.

Colbert just said in an interview. In so many words, it was his duty to explain the news to us dumb minions 🙄 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 8, 2025

When I want my news explained, I’m thinking Stephen Colbert.



Said no sane person ever. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 8, 2025

We covered that Colbert interview here.

Posters pine for the days they could unwind at the end of a long day and not be bombarded with Democrat propaganda.

I have not watched one section of late night TV talk shows since the Letterman/Leno days.

BTW, thanks for the follow back. — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 8, 2025

They lost everything because of TDS. — Jeanne🇺🇲 (@JeanneRae49) November 8, 2025

They really did turn all these late-night shows into Democrat therapy sessions. These hosts' desperate need for a shrink caused their audiences to shrink instead.

