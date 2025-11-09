‘Entertainment Welfare’: Greg Gutfeld Confronts NYT Journo With the Truth of Late-Night TV’s Demise

Dem Katie Porter Claims She’s Known for Answering Tough Questions Despite Viral Interview...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on November 09, 2025
Screenshot via Fox News

Network television late-night shows are finally dying despite years of plummeting ratings. Greg Gutfeld, whose Fox News late-night cable show, the aptly titled Gutfeld!, has been crushing its network counterparts, says it’s about time. He says those failing shows have been sustained by ‘entertainment welfare.’

Start here. (READ)

Greg Gutfeld: "Leftwing late-night shows have been propped up by “entertainment welfare."“

I crush them like bugs. 

The only reason why they were around for so long, despite the fact that their numbers were dropping, was the fact that they toed the line.

"But what about Trump?"

If the numbers were there, it wouldn't make any difference."

Here’s Greg Gutfeld with David Marchese of The New York Times. (WATCH)

Everything always circles back to President Donald Trump. But he didn’t order these shows off the air.

These programs are ‘comedy’ corpses because they’re simply not funny, and fewer and fewer people are watching them. Posters list the reasons why.

It really was.

The arrogance of Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Stephen Colbert is grating. They really think they are our betters.

We covered that Colbert interview here.

Posters pine for the days they could unwind at the end of a long day and not be bombarded with Democrat propaganda.

They really did turn all these late-night shows into Democrat therapy sessions. These hosts' desperate need for a shrink caused their audiences to shrink instead.

