TV Programming: Stephen Colbert Says Late-Night Talk Show Hosts’ Jobs Are No Laughing Matter

Remember watching late-night TV several years ago and having a few laughs before drifting off to sleep? Well, alleged comedian Stephen Colbert says those hosts were doing it all wrong. He says his job is not to entertain you, but to indoctrinate you.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Stephen Colbert Says the Role of Late Night TV is to Tell You How to Think About the News “We're like your friend who … paid attention to the news more than you did … and then we curate that back to you at the end of the day. But it's really more about how we feel about it … I'm really performing for the audience and the camera captures it.”

Hear Colbert for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨 NEW: Stephen Colbert Says the Role of Late Night TV is to Tell You How to Think About the News



“We're like your friend who … paid attention to the news more than you did … and then we curate that back to you at the end of the day. But it's really more about how we feel… pic.twitter.com/w2PNiOL7Gz — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 7, 2025

We don’t need 'friends' to interpret the news for us, especially just before midnight during the week.

Apparently, Colbert is not a comedian with props but a propagandist. Posters figured it out.

Amazing admission. Basically late night TV is propoganda. They'll tell you what to think. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 7, 2025

He said the quiet part out loud — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 7, 2025

Not just what to think but how to feel. They curate clips in a manner which increases anger and outrage. — rc1221 (@rc111606491) November 7, 2025

Genius thing to weaponize really. Give people their opinions when they're most exhausted, half awake, possibly medicated/intoxicated, and about to drift off with those curated talking points embedded in their subconscious. Then add doom-scrolling with an echo-chamber algorithm. — Drake (@NoMoreDaysLost1) November 7, 2025

“All those things from the day that made you confused, angry, anxious” so basically we are here to amplify the worst of your emotions. — PAC-West After Dark (@GhostofLarrySc1) November 7, 2025

Pretty much.

Posters say it was less about good TV programs and more about programming viewers.

It was never about satire and entertainment. It was always about programming and propaganda. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 7, 2025

One of the cringiest things we have ever seen on television.

It really makes us pine for the late-night hosts who knew their role. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Johnny Carson, the legendary late night host, warned of these mis-steps back in the 1980’s….⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bSqq3v69lx — GdayAmerica (@ArtistMuse1963) September 18, 2025

Johnny was actually good at his job. This current crop became wholly unfunny and woke and had no choice but to pivot away from comedy. — Brett Yokom (@BrettYokom) November 7, 2025

There’s a self righteous, egotistical, arrogance about all of the late night hosts. Colbert happens to still believe most people don’t see him for the propagandist that he is. Hubris… — boston_ian (@Pr1meRealEstate) November 7, 2025

Silly me, I thought their role was to make people laugh — Nick (@Nick_SBSB) November 7, 2025

Nope. Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, and the rest are there to brainwash you into the Democrat Party. See, late-night TV is really no laughing matter.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.