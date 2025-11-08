VIP
The Whine House: Michelle Obama Describes the Excruciating Torture of Makeup Teams and...
Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History...
Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cup...
Caught in the 'Crossfire': Dozens of Grand Jury Subpoenas Sent to Russian Collusion...
Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund...
Get Back Here! John Thune Announces Working Weekend for Senate Democrats and Republicans
'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father'...
Sarah Longwell’s Hypocrisy Masterclass: Defending Biden’s Brain, Then Slamming Trump’s Age
VIP
Gift Horse Teeth-Checking: Food Pantry Diva Calls Free Groceries an Absolute Joke
This Is Actually Happening in America: Jacob Frey Wins Mayor Race—Thanks to Imported...
Senator John Kennedy Says Chuck Schumer’s Obamacare-Funding Shutdown-Ending ’Compromise’ i...
They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conver...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Torching Media Over Biden vs. Trump Coverage HIGHLY Impressed the...
Horror in Canada: Feds Gun Down Hundreds of Ostriches in Midnight Massacre –...

TV Programming: Stephen Colbert Says Late-Night Talk Show Hosts’ Jobs Are No Laughing Matter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:52 AM on November 08, 2025
Townhall Media

Remember watching late-night TV several years ago and having a few laughs before drifting off to sleep? Well, alleged comedian Stephen Colbert says those hosts were doing it all wrong. He says his job is not to entertain you, but to indoctrinate you.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Stephen Colbert Says the Role of Late Night TV is to Tell You How to Think About the News

“We're like your friend who … paid attention to the news more than you did … and then we curate that back to you at the end of the day. But it's really more about how we feel about it … I'm really performing for the audience and the camera captures it.”

Hear Colbert for yourself. (WATCH)

We don’t need 'friends' to interpret the news for us, especially just before midnight during the week.

Apparently, Colbert is not a comedian with props but a propagandist. Posters figured it out.

Recommended

Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Pretty much.

Posters say it was less about good TV programs and more about programming viewers.

One of the cringiest things we have ever seen on television.

It really makes us pine for the late-night hosts who knew their role. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Nope. Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, and the rest are there to brainwash you into the Democrat Party. See, late-night TV is really no laughing matter.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY ENTERTAINMENT LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books
Warren Squire
'WORST OF THE WORST'! DHS Reality Checks Dems' 'Harrowing Footage of a Father' Arrested by ICE
Doug P.
Claws Out! Starbucks Apologizes for Women Fighting Over Its Must-Have ‘Bearista’ Glass Cups
Warren Squire
Breaking: Supreme Court Rules for Trump and Temporarily Blocks Order to Fully Fund SNAP Benefits
Warren Squire
Caught in the 'Crossfire': Dozens of Grand Jury Subpoenas Sent to Russian Collusion Hoax Players
Warren Squire
They Don’t Knock: They Conquer—Naive Tweet Ignites Brutal History Lesson on Islamic Conversion Tactics
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Towering Achievement: Florida Gator Stepped Onto the Basketball Court and Into the History Books Warren Squire
Advertisement