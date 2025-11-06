Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Struggles Explaining New Dem Party Leader Zorhan Mamdani's Socialism

On Tuesday, the Democrats shed the last vestiges of JFK’s legacy and welcomed socialist NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani as the face and voice of the party. Oh, some Dems disagree, including those who endorsed him. Well, it’s too late to reverse course. Republicans are now spreading the word nationwide that the Democrat Party is now Mamdani’s party.

“We will usher in a generation of change…this is how we stop the next Trump."This isn’t the speech of a newly-elected NYC mayor. This is the speech of a newly-elected Democrat party leader who sees himself as the visionary at the forefront of a national movement. So, moving forward to the midterms: Make him exactly that. Strategically tether the national Democrat brand to the avowed socialist mayor in America’s biggest city and the Democrat party’s new shooting star. Tie every clip of him and his radical agenda/coming failures to clips of prominent Democrats passionately supporting him. (This is one reason why Schumer refused to endorse). Some will attempt to claim he’s not the future of the party (Jeffries has already said exactly that) — but those voices will be drowned out by the true energy of the base; the energy behind Mamdani. Channel that energy against them.

“We will usher in a generation of change…this is how we stop the next Trump."



This isn’t the speech of a newly-elected NYC mayor.



This is the speech of a newly-elected Democrat party leader who sees himself as the visionary at the forefront of a national movement.



So, moving… pic.twitter.com/XrG10RCqMp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2025

Finally Democrats have a leader and a platform of socialism out in the open!! — Tony (@Tony28529089) November 5, 2025

Yep, and they're not going to let them forget, especially those Democrat leaders in Middle America.

CNN asks a simple question to KY Gov Beshear: Is Mamdani a leader in the Democrat Party?



Beshear offers up a whole lot of words that never answer the question.



Make them own it. https://t.co/JxdHDbhxZW pic.twitter.com/UxroMDJu89 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2025

The Democratic word salad is legendary. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) November 5, 2025

Kamala Harris must be offering classes.

Commenters agree that Democrats need to be questioned incessantly about Mamdani and his socialist plans for NYC.

Make them own it all. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) November 5, 2025

Democrats in states like this are terrified of Mamdani as party leader.



Which is why we shall make it so. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 5, 2025

Haha I just said the same thing. Democrats have diarrhea of the mouth trying to distance themselves from Mamdani. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 5, 2025

Beshear can’t even answer a yes-or-no question about Mamdani. Why? Because the Democrats’ radical wing IS the party now. They know it, they fear you knowing it—so make them own every word and every failure. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 5, 2025

Usually, businesses want the public to know when they are under new management, but not the Democrats. They’re trying to conceal that they have a new manager, and that his name is Mamdani. Don't worry, Democrats, Trump voters will gladly spread the news.

