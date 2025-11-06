Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Struggles Explaining New Dem Party Leader Zorhan Mamdani's Socialism

Seizing the Means of Projection: Bernie Sanders Steals Dem Chuck Schumer’s Place at...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:36 AM on November 06, 2025
AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

On Tuesday, the Democrats shed the last vestiges of JFK’s legacy and welcomed socialist NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani as the face and voice of the party. Oh, some Dems disagree, including those who endorsed him. Well, it’s too late to reverse course. Republicans are now spreading the word nationwide that the Democrat Party is now Mamdani’s party.

Here’s more background. (READ)

“We will usher in a generation of change…this is how we stop the next Trump."This isn’t the speech of a newly-elected NYC mayor.

This is the speech of a newly-elected Democrat party leader who sees himself as the visionary at the forefront of a national movement.

So, moving forward to the midterms: Make him exactly that.

Strategically tether the national Democrat brand to the avowed socialist mayor in America’s biggest city and the Democrat party’s new shooting star.

Tie every clip of him and his radical agenda/coming failures to clips of prominent Democrats passionately supporting him. (This is one reason why Schumer refused to endorse).

Some will attempt to claim he’s not the future of the party (Jeffries has already said exactly that) — but those voices will be drowned out by the true energy of the base; the energy behind Mamdani.

Channel that energy against them.

Now hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Yep, and they're not going to let them forget, especially those Democrat leaders in Middle America.

You can tell many heartland Democrats don’t know how to explain having their party’s top guy being a foreign-born socialist. Check out Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s lame cop out on CNN. (WATCH)

Kamala Harris must be offering classes.

Commenters agree that Democrats need to be questioned incessantly about Mamdani and his socialist plans for NYC.

Usually, businesses want the public to know when they are under new management, but not the Democrats. They’re trying to conceal that they have a new manager, and that his name is Mamdani. Don't worry, Democrats, Trump voters will gladly spread the news.

2026 ELECTIONS ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KENTUCKY NEW YORK

