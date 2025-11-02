Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Norah O’Donnell of CBS News apparently wants the Chinese government to know our nation’s military plans. During an interview with President Donald Trump on 60 Minutes, she asked him what the military response to China would be if the communist country invaded Taiwan. To paraphrase Trump, he said, ‘None of your business, you silly, silly goose.’

President Trump BODIES 60 Minutes after she begs for his secret military plans if China were to invade Taiwan CBS: Why not say what you'll do?! TRUMP: "I can't give away my secrets! I'm not somebody that tells YOU everything because you're asking me a question!" "I'm not gonna be one of those guys who tells you exactly what's gonna happen if something happens. The other side knows..." Why do they keep doing this? 'Spill your military plans to the whole world, Mr. President!' Perfect response from 47.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump BODIES 60 Minutes after she begs for his secret military plans if China were to invade Taiwan



CBS: Why not say what you'll do?!



TRUMP: "I can't give away my secrets! I'm not somebody that tells YOU everything because you're asking me a question!"… pic.twitter.com/R1MwGAOX5F — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

😂 Trump explains The Nun-Ya Rule to pushy reporter — Charles Grooms (@CharlesGrooms) November 2, 2025

They never learn.

Posters sarcastically envisioned how the rest of the interview went.

Next question: What's your social security number, Trump? — Isaac (@IcedViews) November 2, 2025

"Mr. President can you give every CBS reporter a top level security clearance?" — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

"Add on launch code access to some nukes because we are SO IMPORTANT here at CBS." — Isaac (@IcedViews) November 2, 2025

Oh, they deserve all the answers. Kidding, of course.

One poster asks if CBS News is really this stupid. We all know that answer.

Does CBS honestly think he’ll give away top secret information?!



I mean are they really that stupid — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 2, 2025

Are they really expecting him to give away defense plans? — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) November 2, 2025

Quite literally, yes. They never learn. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

And despite what you’ve heard or read, a new editor-in-chief will not change this.

