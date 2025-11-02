Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen...
Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief P...
'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'Republicans Fight for the People. Democrats Fight for Power.'
'How Did That Fire Start,' Asks the Arsonist: Jon Stewart Wonders Why We...
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's...
VIP
Uh-Oh, Looks Like We've Disappointed Michelle Obama Again *EYE ROLL*
PANIC! John Brennan Flips OUT and Gets PHYSICAL When Asked About Signing Hunter...
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist...
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters...
VIP
Prop 50: Gavin Newsom Rallies Small Crowd to Vote and Make All His...
Seared and Smoked: Winsome Earle-Sears Launches Into Abigàil Spanberger Over Her Support o...
Trigger Treat: Harry Sisson Cries in His Soy Milk Over JD Vance’s Halloween...
VIP
American Taxpayers Raised Podcaster on Food Stamps—Now She Wants Socialism

Norah O’Donnell Asks Trump to Spill U.S. Military Plans If China Invades Taiwan in ‘60 Minutes’ Interview

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on November 02, 2025
Townhall Media

Norah O’Donnell of CBS News apparently wants the Chinese government to know our nation’s military plans. During an interview with President Donald Trump on 60 Minutes, she asked him what the military response to China would be if the communist country invaded Taiwan. To paraphrase Trump, he said, ‘None of your business, you silly, silly goose.’

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

President Trump BODIES 60 Minutes after she begs for his secret military plans if China were to invade Taiwan

CBS: Why not say what you'll do?!

TRUMP: "I can't give away my secrets! I'm not somebody that tells YOU everything because you're asking me a question!"

"I'm not gonna be one of those guys who tells you exactly what's gonna happen if something happens. The other side knows..."

Why do they keep doing this?

'Spill your military plans to the whole world, Mr. President!' 

Perfect response from 47.

Here’s the segment. (WATCH)

They never learn.

Posters sarcastically envisioned how the rest of the interview went.

Recommended

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Advertisement

Oh, they deserve all the answers. Kidding, of course.

One poster asks if CBS News is really this stupid. We all know that answer.

And despite what you’ve heard or read, a new editor-in-chief will not change this.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS CHINA DONALD TRUMP MILITARY TAIWAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell
Jacob B.
Arrest Boasberg NOW: You Won't Believe This List of Charges Brought Under Biden's DOJ Is Real But It IS
Sam J.
Seriously? Democrat Activist Laughably Pines for Years of ‘Unity’ Under Divider-in-Chief President Obama
Warren Squire
Gavin Newsom Maintains Biden’s Sharp and Could Handle Being President Now in Kristen Welker Interview
Warren Squire
Biden Simp Chris Jackson Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Trying to Call Trump and His Supporters 'White Trash'
Sam J.
'You INSULTED Black Men': Black Pastor Calls Obama OUT for Being a Racist FRAUD and Endorsing Spanberger
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'This Is So Brilliant': James Woods Brings Out a Timely Quote of Thomas Sowell Jacob B.
Advertisement