Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t Speak English

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who we can assume is wearing a ‘poop emoji’ Halloween costume during her interview, says that President Donald Trump and Republicans are targeting illegal aliens because they don’t speak English. She adds it’s also because of their skin color. Oh, Jasmine. It’s simply because they’re illegal aliens.

Here’s Crockett living up to her costume. (WATCH)

That’s exactly it!

Posters noticed that, like all Democrats, Crockett uses the ‘racism’ crutch to support her arguments.

The pound would be full of cats.

Commenters are tired of being pressured to conform to the needs of people entering the country illegally.

Based on their pushback to ICE, Democrats don’t want a country with borders or citizenship requirements for anything.

One poster can’t let Crockett go. We understand where she is coming from.

She did say that. But Republicans don’t love her the way she thinks they love her. Never stop talking, Jasmine.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JASMINE CROCKETT

