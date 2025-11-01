Jasmine Crockett: Republicans 'Harm' Illegal Aliens Because of Skin Color and They Don’t Speak English

Democrat Jasmine Crockett, who we can assume is wearing a ‘poop emoji’ Halloween costume during her interview, says that President Donald Trump and Republicans are targeting illegal aliens because they don’t speak English. She adds it’s also because of their skin color. Oh, Jasmine. It’s simply because they’re illegal aliens.

Here’s Crockett living up to her costume. (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett: Republicans want to inflict harm on anyone that doesn't speak “the chosen language." pic.twitter.com/u9tAy2bIdG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025

Melanin levels have nothing to do with it, Jasmine.



The “chosen language” is: “I am here legally”, period. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 1, 2025

That’s exactly it!

Posters noticed that, like all Democrats, Crockett uses the ‘racism’ crutch to support her arguments.

I don't think Jasmine Crockett can speak without injecting race into the conversation. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) November 1, 2025

Crockett tries so hard to make everything about race because she has nothing else to offer. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 1, 2025

She somehow wants to become a Senator in TX with this stuff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025

Nope. Not going to happen. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 1, 2025

Wake Up Texas and do not elect @RepJasmine to any other position, well maybe Dog Catcher — Real American (@NessKathy) November 1, 2025

The pound would be full of cats.

Commenters are tired of being pressured to conform to the needs of people entering the country illegally.

It’s called the United States of America.



Not the United States of Earth.



And no, I will not press 2 for Spanish. — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) November 1, 2025

The chosen language? It’s the left that keeps trying to redefine every word. We need to take language back from the woke reich. — Texan from Tennessee (@JackieDoss17) November 1, 2025

They want to erase the sanctity of the language just as they want to erase the sanctity of citizenship — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 1, 2025

Based on their pushback to ICE, Democrats don’t want a country with borders or citizenship requirements for anything.

One poster can’t let Crockett go. We understand where she is coming from.

I would say it's time to ignore her, but she's too much fun to mock. 🤣 — Cat who knows there's only 2 genders 🐾🇺🇲 (@catahouligan_) November 1, 2025

I was hoping she would have gone away already and I never had to listen to her stupidity ever again. — Steve Wilson🇺🇸🦅 (@SteveWilson107) November 1, 2025

I thought she said “republicans love her”? pic.twitter.com/cqFbiIpnzL — Richard Coleman (@rmcoleman14) November 1, 2025

She did say that. But Republicans don’t love her the way she thinks they love her. Never stop talking, Jasmine.

